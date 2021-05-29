Reminder: I’ll be posting over the weekend, but — barring the unexpected — there will *not* be another of these Coronavirus Updates until next Wednesday morning. Everybody have a great, hopefully COVID-free holiday!

Get vaccinated. Then get a glass of wine with your friends. ?? pic.twitter.com/bAJS3WfeJ1 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021





62.2% of American adults have received at least one shot; 50.9% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/NirNXVZxDv — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 29, 2021

What once seemed impossible now seems to be attainable — a 70% vaccination rate in the U.S. may be within reach https://t.co/3iLAsP6gXP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 28, 2021

Travelers are heading out for Memorial Day weekend. Joy at the waning pandemic is accompanied by lingering threats from the lackadaisical approach many have taken toward vaccination. https://t.co/80sp62B75w — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2021

The US had +22,813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 34.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 22,160 new cases per day, its lowest level since June 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/jDALoj1YgE — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 29, 2021

======

The official daily death toll in India may have peaked and started to decline below 4,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/NuFDxAsQ4s — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 29, 2021

Delhi to gradually come out of Covid lockdown https://t.co/HB9mLTMaXL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 28, 2021

Hundreds of climbers are making the final push to the Mount Everest summit with only a few more days left in the season, saying they are undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp. https://t.co/OsnnO2PdP9 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2021

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities. https://t.co/gO7OswgqlU — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2021

Taiwan reports new rise in domestic COVID-19 cases https://t.co/FXAaDjwQY7 pic.twitter.com/936tIIJRMr — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021

Japan extends Covid state of emergency to just before Olympics https://t.co/dBPKZoZsKt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 28, 2021

Sparse details at the moment (it may well amount to nothing), but something to keep an eye on:

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant https://t.co/rEiLkLMF7g pic.twitter.com/AztxukaazO — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021

Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, a mix of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants that spreads quickly by air, online newspaper VnExpress reported. After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Nearly 3,600 people have been infected in 31 of its 63 cities and provinces since late April, accounting for more than half of the country’s total infections… “More specifically, it is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant,” he said. VnExpress quoted Long as saying Vietnam would announce the newly discovered variant to the world soon. Vietnam had previously reported seven virus variants: B.1.222, B.1.619, D614G, B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.351, A.23.1 and B.1.617.2 (the Indian variant). Laboratory cultures of the new variant, which is much more transmissable than the previously known types, revealed that the virus replicated itself very quickly, explaining why so many new cases appeared in different locations in a short period, Long was quoted as saying. The Southeast Asian country has registered 6,396 coronavirus cases so far, with 47 deaths.

Malaysia reports 9,020 new coronavirus cases, record daily count https://t.co/mY0Gg0QAnt pic.twitter.com/j8UgrQ4MDW — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021

Australia's Victoria logs 5 COVID-19 cases amid lockdown, vaccination demand surges https://t.co/7YcRZMjVF7 pic.twitter.com/WHppL2q3R3 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021

Bring on the sun: After a very rough winter, coronavirus cases have dropped dramatically across Europe, raising hopes for millions of a full return to beloved summer vacations. https://t.co/FdTYoSHfkn — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) May 29, 2021

EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for 12-15 year olds https://t.co/3SHFkeKC6D — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 28, 2021

From the (semi)United Kingdom:

I've been doing quite a bit of media today. Yesterday's PHE report on the new dominant variant B.1.617.2 was not good news. Cases, hospitalisations & deaths have all risen quite a bit this week. Not great. On @SkyNews just now, I may have lost my patience half way through. pic.twitter.com/UYlzBhyMiH — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) May 28, 2021

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. has hit a near two-month high. Speculation is growing that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay further easing lockdown restrictions. https://t.co/w4rHFR4SaI — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2021

Enough with vaccine nationalism. Africa has administered just 1.5% of the doses given across the 🌍. “This is tragic,” says @DrTedros. We must focus on building long-term capacity AND the immediate solution of vaccine sharing. https://t.co/Cronemhwj7 — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) May 28, 2021

Passengers return to cruise ships with masks and social distancing pic.twitter.com/tjloQZpYLY — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021

======

U.S. scientists are expanding efforts to determine when fully vaccinated people will need booster shots — and, if so, whether people can switch brands. It's the latest chapter in the global quest to stop the pandemic https://t.co/TmnZxTdyEv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 28, 2021

Thousands of Indians are suffering so-called "black fungus" secondary to having #COVID19. It's a terrible, nearly incurable, often deadly, mysterious infection. In this spectacular thread, @ashwinrajenesh explains what is known about the disease & how it might be linked to COVID. https://t.co/CCmM10S9WY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 28, 2021

How Pfizer's decision to bulk ship its vax — which required ultra-cold chain — shaped the US #Covid19 vaccine rollout. Good for Pfizer, not for public health, experts suggest. An investigation by @OliviaGoldhill & @rachelcohrs

Repeating to include link.https://t.co/oP7aplKo8k pic.twitter.com/fzu4grgKnB — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) May 28, 2021

======

The pace of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell by nearly 20% over the past week — the fifth straight week of double-digit declines. https://t.co/lQIFFU0K5N — Axios (@axios) May 27, 2021

I too saw zero Covid patients last night. Zero!!!!!!! https://t.co/pgIOCzRZJM — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) May 28, 2021

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. who have not received a coronavirus vaccine are concerned about missing work as a result of side effects from the shot, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released this month. https://t.co/jlkoRvLINz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 27, 2021