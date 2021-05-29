Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Wednesday, May 28 – June 2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Wednesday, May 28 – June 2

Reminder: I’ll be posting over the weekend, but — barring the unexpected — there will *not* be another of these Coronavirus Updates until next Wednesday morning. Everybody have a great, hopefully COVID-free holiday!


======

Sparse details at the moment (it may well amount to nothing), but something to keep an eye on:

Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, a mix of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants that spreads quickly by air, online newspaper VnExpress reported.

After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly.

Nearly 3,600 people have been infected in 31 of its 63 cities and provinces since late April, accounting for more than half of the country’s total infections…

“More specifically, it is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant,” he said. VnExpress quoted Long as saying Vietnam would announce the newly discovered variant to the world soon.

Vietnam had previously reported seven virus variants: B.1.222, B.1.619, D614G, B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.351, A.23.1 and B.1.617.2 (the Indian variant).

Laboratory cultures of the new variant, which is much more transmissable than the previously known types, revealed that the virus replicated itself very quickly, explaining why so many new cases appeared in different locations in a short period, Long was quoted as saying.

The Southeast Asian country has registered 6,396 coronavirus cases so far, with 47 deaths.

From the (semi)United Kingdom:

======

======

      Lapassionara

      Many thanks for these updates. You have really done a terrific job keeping us informed. Enjoy your holiday!

      Cermet

      Thanks for the updates – I’ll miss them.

      As I’ve posted – the world’s (and US) populations are wide open to fungi infections. There are very, very few treatment drugs and some deadly fungi are either resistant or untreatable by these. We all, without exception, inhale a few thousand spores every day and if our immune system gets compromised, the fungi can get a foothold.

      That is one reason India is suffering a deadly outbreak but the danger is some deadly fungi that were very rare are now found in places they never existed previously thanks to AGW and human’s entering and living places they haven’t before (big problem in the US.)

      Why that might be the next pandemic and the world is simply not ready yet – there are no vaccines and treatment options, which are very few, are getting getting less effective.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      61 new cases – 50% were people under 40, including 17 children between 0 and 19. Adults in their 20s had the most new cases at 16. The 10-19 age group had 14 cases.

      Deaths are at 1291
      2.3% test positivity

      56.6% of Monroe County has at least 1 jab
      49.5% are fully vaccinated

      Nice to see this start to come down and stay down for a bit.

      Jack Canuck

      Back into lockdown here in Melbourne for the (hopefully only) seven day ‘circuit breaker’ to get a handle on the recent outbreak. Not much fun, but hey, we’ve done it before. If nothing else it seems to have pushed a lot of over-50s off their asses to get the Astra-Zeneca shot, and it’s pushed the government to open up vaccinations to the 40-49 range. Better late than never, and it’s starting from a low number, but I believe there were over 40,000 vaccinations in the state of Victoria yesterday.

      I myself have an appointment to get my A-Z shot tomorrow; would have done it a couple of weeks ago but it finally became available for me just when I had a flu shot scheduled, and they require a two week break in between. Really glad I already had it scheduled before the shit hit the fan this week though – the system is struggling with the volume of calls of people wanting to get shots now!

      Elizabelle

      That Reuters item.  This could be a game changer.  I look forward to the military being able to mandate vaccination, with opt-outs for those (few) who truly cannot take the vaccine.  And here is the EEOC statement issued yesterday; link included to a more technical memo.

      U.S. companies can mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Friday.
      The EEOC, in a statement posted on its website explaining its updated guidance, said employees can be required to be vaccinated as long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.
      In addition, employers may offer incentives to workers to be vaccinated, as long as they are not coercive, it said.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      AP via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      Hundreds of climbers are making the final push to the Mount Everest summit with only a few more days left in the season …

      The 1996 Mount Everest Disaster was, at least partly, due to overcrowding on the route to the mountain’s summit.

      Nice to see that the human penchant for never learning from others mistakes (or our own for that matter) will continue contributing evidence for the adage “History repeats itself.”

      Idiots.

      Sloane Ranger

      AL this is above and beyond. You should ahve taken the entire time off, but thanks for the update anyway. Here is the report from the UK.

      Friday in the UK we had 4182 new cases. This is double what we were seeing earlier in the week. The rolling 7-day average is up 24%. New cases by nation,

      England – 3434 (up 498)

      Northern Ireland – 75 (down 9)

      Scotland – 641 (up 177)

      Wales – 32 (down 26).

      Deaths – There were 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. This is an increase of 38.1% in the rolling 7-day average. Deaths by nation, England – 8 and Scotland – 2.

      Testing – 959,007 tests were conducted on Thursday, 27 May. This is an increase of 1.3% in the rolling 7-day average. The PCR testing capacity estimated by labs on that date was 653,428.

      Hospitalisations – There were 889 people in hospital on Wednesday, 26 May and 120 people on ventilators on Thursday, 27th. The rolling 7-day average for hospital admissions was up 25.2% as of 24 May.

      Vaccinations – As of 27 May, a total of 38,871,200 people had received 1 shot of a vaccine and 24,478,052 had received both. In percentage terms this means that 73.8% of people have had 1 jab and 46.5% were fully vaccinated. Now that I have finished this report, I am about to leave in order to join the ranks of the fully vaccinated.

      Mary G

      Our new cases in Orange County more than doubled, from 22 to 55. Hoping it’s just a glitch and not the start of exponential doubling. That Indian fungus has confirmed my decision to wear a mask in every building I go into. Masks work on fungus, right?

      Robert Sneddon

      @mrmoshpotato: Everest summiters (the folks wanting to climb to the top) spend over a decade training and working up towards their goal. They spend tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars on climbing permits, equipment, hiring Sherpas, guides, travel etc. and they have to wait in a queue to buy a climbing slot maybe five years ahead.

       

      For most summiters right now this time is the one time in their life they can achieve something they’re driven to accomplish and they know there will probably never be another opportunity for them. There’s no rain-check or do-over, they have to climb to the top this season or wait another ten years and spend another fifty thousand bucks and more. They’re on the mountain right now, they can see the summit from where they are and the season is closing.

       

      Yes, they’re crazy but it’s a sport that attracts a certain mindset and Everest is the top, literally and figuratively for those people.

      Laura Too

      @Jack Canuck: My sister and her husband got theirs Friday in Bendigo. They did a walk in and were shocked and thrilled to be able to get it. We cried on the phone together. It does make the lockdown a little easier to take for them. I’m glad your government takes it so seriously.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 9,020 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement — a record for a fifth consecutive day, and the first daily total exceeding 9,000 — for a cumulative reported total of 558,534 cases. He also reports 98 new deaths today, another tragic record, for a cumulative total of 2,650 deaths — 0.47% of the cumulative reported total, 0.55% of resolved cases.

      As of 28th May, Malaysia’s nationwide R0/Rt is at 1.15.

      There are currently 76,218 active and contagious cases; 844 are in ICU, 430 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 5,527 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 479,666 patients recovered – 85.88% of the cumulative reported total.

      23 new clusters were reported today: Jalan Teknokrat Lima, Persiaran Tiga Selayang, Bukit Permai Utama Tiga, and Site BC Sekinchan in Selangor; Industri Jalan Berlian, Jalan Istimewa Satu, Taman Desa Harmoni, and Jalan Damai Tangkak in Johor; Industri Jalan Lapan and Jalan Klinik Pasir Puteh in Kelantan; Industri Batu 16 Bemban and Taman Asean Dua in Melaka; Patuma in Sabah; Jalan Bagan Ajam and Paya Terbakar in Penang; Trolak Utara, Rengas Jaya, and Jalan Ng Song Teik in Perak; Sungai Sian in Sarawak; Dah Kedawang in Kedah; Kampung Baru Bentong in Pahang; Kampung Matang in Terengganu; and Simpang Sungai in Labuan.

      Patuma, Taman Desa Harmoni, Jalan Bagan Ajam, Trolak Utara, Rengas Jaya, and Taman Asean Dua are religious clusters. Site BC Sekinchan, Sungai Sian, Jalan Damai Tangkak, Dah Kedawang, Paya Terbakar, Kampung Baru Bentong, Kampung Matang, and Simpang Sungai are community clusters. Jalan Ng Song Teik is an education cluster at a Ministry of Education-registered private school. The rest are workplace clusters.

      9,015 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,834 local cases: 145 in clusters, 1,966 close-contact screenings, and 723 other screenings. Kelantan reports 907 cases: 136 in clusters, 555 close-contact screenings, and 216 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 898 cases: 158 in clusters, 501 close-contact screenings, and 239 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 786 local cases: 74 in clusters, 459 close-contact screenings, and 253 other screenings. Sarawak reports 726 cases: 45 in clusters, 521 close-contact screenings, and 160 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 468 cases: 50 in clusters, 298 close-contact screenings, and 120 other screenings. Johor also reports 468 cases: 77 in clusters, 287 close-contact screenings, and 104 other screenings.

      Penang reports 345 cases: 81 in clusters, 144 close-contact screenings, and 120 other screenings. Melaka reports 340 cases: 190 in clusters, 122 close-contact screenings, and 28 other screenings.

      Perak reports 272 cases: 52 in clusters, 167 close-contact screenings, and 53 other screenings. Sabah reports 265 cases: 75 in clusters, 134 close-contact screenings, and 56 other screenings. Labuan reports 253 cases: 149 in clusters, 49 close-contact screenings, and 55 other screenings. Pahang reports 216 cases: 53 in clusters, 126 close-contact screenings, and 37 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 189 cases: 40 in clusters, 101 close-contact screenings, and 48 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports 29 cases: 20 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings. And Perlis reports 19 cases: 13 close-contact screenings, and six other screenings.

      Five new cases today are imported: three in Kuala Lumpur, and two in Selangor.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I can’t fathom that people are still climbing Everest during a pandemic that’s been ravaging humanity for over a year!

      Maybe postpone that, ya know?

      I actually get why Nepal and the sherpas are eager for Mt. Everest tourism to start up again. It’s a lot of money in an area that doesn’t have a lot of resources to exploit beyond its value as a tourist destination.

      That said, I think they should have imposed a much smaller than normal limit on the number of permits this year, and stricter CoViD protocols. More than a hundred people summitting on the same day, compounded by the possibility of previously asymptomatic climbers becoming symptomatic during the ascent or descent, just seems like a really bad idea.

      Elizabelle

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:   Yes.  The problem lies with the authorities in Nepal.  Could have reduced the number of permits, by lottery.

      A pandemic is a pandemic.

      We will know in a few days how this one played out.  It’s possible they will all win their bet.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Elizabelle:

      It’s possible they will all win their bet.

      I hope so.

      I’m not rooting for disaster. It just feels like they’re taking too many risks for the circumstances right now.

      Ken

      Maybe it’s just me, but “Delhi to come out of COVID lockdown” sounds, well, stupid, given what has been seen over and over during the pandemic. Unless there’s a “now that over 50% of its population has been vaccinated” somewhere in the article

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @mrmoshpotato: Google “rainbow valley, Everest” outside the Sherpas, these people are total idiots in a massive dick wagging contest among the 1%.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:

      I actually get why Nepal and the sherpas are eager for Mt. Everest tourism to start up again. It’s a lot of money in an area that doesn’t have a lot of resources to exploit beyond its value as a tourist destination. 

      I totally get that.  I just find mountain climbing to be crazy.

