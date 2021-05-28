Ronald Brownstein has a good article about concerns that I am beginning to have, although I look at things a bit differently.

Anxiety is growing among a broad range of civil-rights, democracy-reform, and liberal groups over whether Democrats are responding with enough urgency to the accelerating Republican efforts to both suppress voting and potentially overturn future Democratic election victories.

The Republican efforts are concentrated in a number of states: Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and several others. Here in New Mexico, we are happily moving into a future somewhat like what most jackals would want. I can’t yell at my legislators, because they are doing things mostly right.

So I will yell at the jackals in those red states: What are y’all doing to stop the descent into one-party rule? What is anyone doing? From the news, it looks like we are obedient sheep marching into the Gaetz-ification of the United States. But the news doesn’t present the full story. I know there are lawsuits in progress, for example.

Brownstein focuses on President Joe Biden and Congress, which is fair enough, but action should be going on in those red states. Are voters being registered? Are there protests outside the unconstitutional doings in state legislatures? Letters to the editor? We’ve got to go public with the news that the Republicans are destroying democracy. And keep saying it over and over again.

What are you seeing in your state? What are you doing? Can you use some help from out of state, because it’s driving me kind of frantic I can’t do something about it. Let’s focus on that, not on our favorite Democratic punching bags, unless you’re in their state and doing something about them.