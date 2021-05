Big thanks to everyone at Balloon Juice, and otherwise, who donated to the Four Directions $50,000 match! They reached the 50k mark, so they will get the matching funds from their generous match donor.



It’s raining today, but open blooms on my last peony plant are coming soon!

Let’s use this thread to pat ourselves on the back for our part in this and to share anything else that we feel good about this week.

Open Thread.