way2blue
My town backs up against the Santa Cruz Mountains which are crisscrossed with trails. When the San Francisco Bay Area restricted travel last March, people turned to the outdoors. One favorite trail is up to the top of Windy Hill, a grass-covered ridge bracketed by tree-covered slopes.
The seasonal frog pond behind the elementary school at dusk. (I used to collect the tiny green frogs at lunch time and stuff them in my milk carton to take home… I was seven.) A fence now separates school kids from the pond. Windy Hill is behind the tree on the left.
A warning about mountain lions at the entrance to the open space. My nephew saw a collared one walk through his parent’s backyard last week. Lots of deer in the neighborhood to harvest. Not to mention pets…
Roundtrip from our house (down in the trees) is about 6.5 miles. This photo is looking eastward to San Francisco Bay & the east bay hills beyond. Hoover Tower, on the Stanford campus, is in the center; the (radar) Dish on the grassy ridge to its right.
View to the west. The Pacific Ocean is hidden beneath the fog bank.
Another westward view, this one from a friend’s land further north along Skyline Ridge. Pacific Ocean in the distance.
On my way back down the Windy Hill trail, I came upon rattlesnakes. Apparently making whoopee and oblivious to me—although I did give them wide berth…
Astonished by how symmetrical their ‘dance’ was…
Reminding me of the caduceus symbol from Greek mythology, the staff Hermes carries…
