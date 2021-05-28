Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – My Home Town, California

On The Road – way2blue – My Home Town, California

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

way2blue

My town backs up against the Santa Cruz Mountains which are crisscrossed with trails.  When the San Francisco Bay Area restricted travel last March, people turned to the outdoors.  One favorite trail is up to the top of Windy Hill, a grass-covered ridge bracketed by tree-covered slopes.

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 7
FROG POND

The seasonal frog pond behind the elementary school at dusk.  (I used to collect the tiny green frogs at lunch time and stuff them in my milk carton to take home…  I was seven.)  A fence now separates school kids from the pond.  Windy Hill is behind the tree on the left.

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 6
TRAIL ENTRANCE

A warning about mountain lions at the entrance to the open space.  My nephew saw a collared one walk through his parent’s backyard last week.  Lots of deer in the neighborhood to harvest.  Not to mention pets…

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 5
WINDY HILL FROM THE TOP

Roundtrip from our house (down in the trees) is about 6.5 miles.  This photo is looking eastward to San Francisco Bay & the east bay hills beyond.  Hoover Tower, on the Stanford campus, is in the center; the (radar) Dish on the grassy ridge to its right.

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 4
ANOTHER VIEW FROM THE TOP

View to the west.  The Pacific Ocean is hidden beneath the fog bank.

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 3
STAR HILL

Another westward view, this one from a friend’s land further north along Skyline Ridge.  Pacific Ocean in the distance.

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 2
AND ARE...

On my way back down the Windy Hill trail, I came upon rattlesnakes.  Apparently making whoopee and oblivious to me—although I did give them wide berth…

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA 1
ESPECIALLY ACTIVE...

Astonished by how symmetrical their ‘dance’ was…

On The Road - way2blue - MY HOME TOWN, CALIFORNIA
IN WARM WEATHER.

Reminding me of the caduceus symbol from Greek mythology, the staff Hermes carries…

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      S Riches

      Thank-you for the photos+++++++++++++
      The cat stepped on my keyboard. Santa Cruz has an amazing color of green.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Barbara

      I heard a rattlesnake once and it was unforgettable, so I am very impressed you stuck around to take pictures.  Really nice pics!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Albatrossity

      Great shots of the mating rattlesnakes! That is quite a sight to see.

      And thanks for the memory jog. I spent 5 years in the area during grad school, and I loved the mountains and ridges just west of the Stanford campus. We used to take some of those windy roads on the way to Bean Hollow or San Gregorio beach, and would stop for burgers at the Alpine Inn. Is that place still there?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      arrieve

      I grew up in the Bay Area and love that landscape.. Those banks of fog sitting out on the Pacific especially. I used to listen to the foghorns lying in bed at night. Thanks for sharing!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      way2blue

      @Albatrossity:  Yes. Alpine Inn (aka Rossitti’s) is still here. The matriarch died a few years back and a group of locals bought it to keep it from being ‘gentrified’. Although they needed to bring the inside up to code and definitely improved the beer garden out back with new tables & umbrellas. Plus a pizza oven. It’s now packed all the time, so no longer just a locals dive…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      way2blue

      @JPL: Actually.  I hiked up Windy Hill on Wednesday and saw a baby rattler with its baby rattle.  Fortunately, it was in a hurry to get off the trail into the grass…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      surfk9

      I was a baker at Stanford for five years in the eighties. I went to work at 5:30am. My favorite view was early morning getting off the 280 at Page Mill Road, the view of the Bay was spectacular. I would stop and just take in the view frequently.
      I used to eat lunch at the Alpine Inn with a co-worker. The burgers were great and the beer was cold.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Origuy

      @Albatrossity: The Alpine Inn, formerly Rossotti’s, and still known to everyone as Zot’s, is still there. They apparently did a renovation during the pandemic, but I haven’t been back since. They probably did ok once they reopened, since most of their seating is outside. Last time I was there, they had made significant improvements to the food. I think we should have a BJ meetup there.

      https://www.alpineinnpv.com

      Founded in 1852, Casa De Tableta is the second oldest continually operating tavern in California. While the name may have changed numerous times during its rich history, 167 years later the Alpine Inn continues to attract customers to the beer garden on the banks of Los Trancos Creek.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      J R in WV

      Many years ago we drove down into New River Gorge, long before the National River stuff, on an abandoned narrow gauge RR grade from Babcock State Park up on the canyon rim. At the end of the day swimming and fishing, when we got back to the LandCruiser, wife walked around the back of the little truck and stopped, said there’s a snake.

      I said, well just back away real slow and smooth, and she did. It was a huge rattlesnake almost certainly a timber rattler, as big around as my arm, maybe 6 or 7 feet long, all coiled up below the passenger side door. So she got in on the driver’s side, I carefully backed away without mashing Mr Snek and we drove back up the RR grade out of the gorge.

      Biggest rattler I have ever seen, even in zoos. We have lots of big black snakes around the farm, they keep the copperheads down, will predate on the smaller snakes, and out compete them for snake-types foods like rodents and such. We just don’t see copperheads any more around the farm. I used to collect black snakes and bring them home, distorting their balance…

      ETA:

      Thanks for the pictures, esp of the two snakes together, very unusual to see I’m sure. Beautiful country for sure~!~

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      I lived in Santa Cruz for seven years. A rather large part of me regrets ever having left.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dfh

      @Albatrossity

      I visited San Gregorio Beach in July 2007 with my sister who was at a linguistics conference at Stanford. We hiked beautiful trails and walked the sand and saw an old bobcat on one trail leading from the beach to the trees. He stared at me like he didn’t have the time to mess with me. Crusty old bobcat.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      OK, you’ve made me officially homesick for where I grew up (sigh).  Thanks for the great pictures of the views.  How cool you saw the rattlers making whoopee.

      Reply

