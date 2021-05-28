Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: #ToadCruz & Other GOP Lizard People

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: #ToadCruz & Other GOP Lizard People

Late Night Open Thread: #ToadCruz & Other GOP Lizard People

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)
.

On Monday, I posted:

… Cruz is reaching Dinesh D’Souza levels of middle-school masochism, where he cartwheels into an unrelated playground conversation and says Watch me eat a bug!

All hail the Trickster God, who seldom stoops to subtlety:



Also, now playing at the Hades Octoplex: Return of the Zombie-Eyed Granny Starver!

And to round off the horrorshow: The Giant Amphibian is baaaaack, folks!…

    1. 1.

      phdesmond

      in an otherwise fascinating article in The Guardian, we read:

      While some hardline leftists objected to the WPA’s gestalt, claiming that accepting money from the “bourgeois state” meant “making friends out of the mammoth of iniquity”, the resultant works still hewed to an anti-authoritarian bent.

      and in a suitable companion contribution from the BBC:  a young female presenter managed to get through to a professor of paleontology at California State University.  she had heard word of the Miocene fossil field that had been discovered, and she asked about the finds of “bones and — what’s this? — putrified wood?”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      Trump and Gingrich… because what America really wants are the opinions and promises of a pair of aged, racist and philandering swindlers.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      craigie

      I didn’t click the link because, you know, but is the story that starts out “This is a stroke of genius” sarcasm?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @AnneLaurie:

      On Monday, I posted:

      … Cruz is reaching Dinesh D’Souza levels of middle-school masochism, where he cartwheels into an unrelated playground conversation and says Watch me eat a bug!…

      AL, you are a witch. And I am here for it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bruuuuce

      Since we’re open thready, I thought I’d take five minutes our of packing the house for tomorrow’s move and look in. We move out tomorrow — putting the apartment in storage — and await a closing date on the house. Meanwhile, we’ll move from Queens to Fishkill, to an extended stay hotel M’s mom lived in for a couple of years, until we close on the house. We should be close (2-3 weeks at most, I seriously hope) but the seller has been dragging his feet at every turn (and I will cop to having gotten the latest round of requested documents to the mortgage broker within five days, not one).

      The house itself is in Poughkeepsie (in the Arlington section close to Vassar’s campus), and I am aching to just move in.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Comrade Colette

      @Bruuuuce:  Fishkill is my favorite NY place name.

      Happy trails and good luck with the transition. Moving is stressful no matter how much you want to do it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JWR

      Introducing the “Despair Closet”, built by robots, for robots!

      “With AmaZen I wanted to create a space that’s quiet, that people could go and focus on their mental and emotional well-being,” Leila Brown, the Amazon employee who invented the booth said in the video. “The ZenBooth is an interactive kiosk where you can navigate through a library of mental health and mindful practices to recharge the internal battery.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      @karen marie:

      Yep.

      It really isn’t difficult to believe that he did.

      Only because most people would gag and heave if they couldn’t spit it out. But one can easily see that little teddy is the one not to be in any way normal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tony Jay

      @Bruuuuce:

      The house itself is in Poughkeepsie

      Wait, Poughkeepsie is a real place? I thought it was just some tough-sounding name they made up for verisimilitude in 1930s gangster movies. Well I never.

        From Queens to Fishkill

      Oh, you so nearly had me. Even fishermen aren’t that unimaginative!

      Great band-name though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      karen marie

      @cckids: I wanted it to be true too. My disappointment was palpable.  Cruz humiliating himself is a favorite video genre of mine.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      @Bruuuuce:

      That’s the guy who taught The Fonz how to joust like Ivanhoe, right? 8-)

      @Amir Khalid:

      Sure you have, Amir, but the rest of us don’t have your room full of magical wardrobes.

      Incidentally. Third in the League. I did not see that coming a couple of months ago.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Tony Jay: Lots of city names around New York are named after native tribes or individuals. Poughkeepsie, Massapequa, Montauk, etc.

      Fishkill is actually from the dutch settlers. It means ‘fish creek’. Lots of place names with ‘kill’ in them around New York from the dutch.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      R-Jud

      I just submitted my last class assignment for my creative writing MA. Now it is all thesis all the time until September.

      But first, we nap.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sab

      @Tony Jay: We had a thunderstorm alert today, so the TV beeped and then went through the National Weather Service list of affected cities and towns. It is computer generated, so it pronounced almost every place name wrong  but it did pronounce Cuyahoga Falls perfectly. Go figure.

      Do you know how to pronounce the mythical town of Poughkeepsie?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      opiejeanne

      @Martin: There are some interesting ones, like Schuykill River in Pennsylvania, Muscupiabe in California. Don’t get me started on place-names in Washington state, because after ten years here I’m still not sure how to pronounce some of them I see all the time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      opiejeanne

      @sab: Spoke-ann.

      Well, that’s how I pronounce it. God knows how those heathens on the other side of the Cascades say it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bruuuuce

      @Martin: I grew up on Lawn Guy Land, where there are a metric ton of Native-derived names. And yet, the ones from more distant lands seem odd while names like Copiague, Commack, and Hauppauge are utterly normal.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jay

      @opiejeanne:

      no big deal. White supremacy robbed most of the indigenous peoples of not only their languages, but their names. The Kwuakutl, are now known by their own name, quawuwuakwakawaqa.

      T’kumloops are now Sestimiuwuck Salishan.

      Language is healing.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Amir Khalid

      @Tony Jay:
      The team is fundamentally sound with a strong mentality. With Virgil back fit next season and the youngsters coming along the back line should be in good shape again. I’m optimistic about the coming season.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Anne Laurie

      @sab: Do you know how to pronounce the mythical town of Poughkeepsie?

      In NYC (people commute — my Nana had a summer cottage there) it’s pronounced Pa-KIP-see.

      But, yes, people I knew who grew up there joked about Puff-gypsie…

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Amir Khalid

      I remember an episode of The X-Files where Asst Director Skinner mangled the pronunciation of Quonochontaug, Rhode Island.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      sab

      Here in NE Ohio we pronounce our local village of Ghent (named after some city in Europe where a treaty affecting us was signed) as if it were a homophone for “gent” short for gentleman. I believe the “gh” in Europe is pronounced more like a cough or a “k” instead of the jay sound we give it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Bruuuuce: Lived in Wantagh for a while (first settled in 1644). I can still recite all the stops on the LIRR Montauk line in LIRR announcer diction where the first syllable is over-stressed.

      One of the things I most miss are the drill team competitions. Man, I loved going to those.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Soprano2

      I like the idea of the AmaZen room, but what I’ve always thought employers needed was a small, soundproof, padded room where you could pound on the walls and yell. I think it would help morale a lot.

      We had a department store called Heers, pronounced “hers”. You could always tell people were from somewhere else because they pronounced it with a long “e”.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @opiejeanne: I think they pronounce the ane in Spokane like the mane in lion’s mane. But that comes from and old college roommate who grew up in Maine and moved to Helena Montana after college, so what does he know about eastern Washington?

       

       

      @sab: Yes and Milan is pronounced MY-lan. And Versailles is pronounced Ver-sales in Michigan.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jay

      @Soprano2:

      Toshiba, in their heyday, had a Staff Room with “punching bozo’s”, each one had a MGR’s name on it, Punches were digitally recorded.

      every week the one with the most punches, would get “reviewed”, or fired.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      ab_normal

      @opiejeanne: That’s correct; sometimes I pronounce it as “Well at least the cost of living isn’t that bad but god the idiots I’m surrounded by”.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      RedDirtGirl

      I lived in Port Jefferson and took the LIRR to the city on alternate weekends to see my dad. I, too, can recite most of the towns on the line. “See-tauket, next stop. See-tauket.” @Martin:

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chris Johnson

      Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is of course the one who told Kevin McCarthy to shut the hell up when McCarthy said, “I think Putin pays two guys, Rohrbacher and Trump”.

      And that was the moment McCarthy learned Putin pays three guys.

      I’m thinking his learning continued, and now look at him.

      I’m wary of Madison Cawthorne, but I KNOW to be suspicious of Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan is one of the ones smart enough to get out of the way and act like more of a sleeper agent. In fact he’s smart enough to do that on his own initiative, because while these guys work for Putin, Putin and Russia don’t really care which of them live or die: they are only valuable to the extent that they can do the most damage.

      If we’re seeing Paul Ryan again it’s probably because he thinks other Russian agents are showing weakness. Specifically, if we’re seeing him again, it’s probably because he wants to take McConnell’s place.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chris T.

      @sab:

      Do you know how to pronounce the mythical town of Poughkeepsie?

      Since “Tough” is pronounced “tuff”, it must be “puff-keep-see”.

      Then again, “bough” (as in tree branch) is pronounced “b” + “ow”, so it must be “pow-keep-see”.

      On the third hand (cough), it must be “poff-keep-see”.

      So there you go!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      debbie

      Colbert pointed to one of the provisions of TFG/Newt’s contract that “abolishes the 1619 Project.” Give me a break.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SFAW

      @Tony Jay:

      Wait, Poughkeepsie is a real place? I thought it was just some tough-sounding name they made up for verisimilitude in 1930s gangster movies.

      People in the NYC and Long Island area think of it as not tough-sounding, but “one of them places with Dutch names in the boonies north of The City.”

       Oh, you so nearly had me. Even fishermen aren’t that unimaginative!

      The “kill” part of “Fishkill” is a Dutch word/name meaning “some meaningless word, added just to fuck with the English.” **

      Great band-name though.

      Now who can argue with that?

       

      ** Yes, I know what it really means, pedants.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      SFAW

      @Chris Johnson:

      Me baby brudder** said, a number of years ago, that Paul Ryan wakes up every day trying to think of new ways to hurt the poor. I don’t recall seeing anything to contradict that.

      ** “Tumbleweeds” ref. I just found out that Tom Ryan died in 2019. Too bad, even if he had retired the strip in ’07.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      H.E.Wolf

      The Tough Coughs as He Ploughs the Dough (by Ted Geisel)

      “Though the tough cough and hiccough, plough him through.”

      (Not my coinage, but I don’t have an attribution for it.)

      Reply
    64. 64.

      H.E.Wolf

      On place names:

      I have a relative-in-law who grew up near Spokane, who pronounces it “Spo-KANN”. :)

      One of the pleasures of being a word nerd is learning the characteristic “sound” of a region’s place names – particularly those of the local Native American (and early non-Native setters’) languages.

      Seekonk, Nacogdoches, Hoquiam, El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Angeles, Schuykill, Fort Ponchartrain de Détroit, [languages of your region here]….

      Reply

