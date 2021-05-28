On Monday, I posted:

… Cruz is reaching Dinesh D’Souza levels of middle-school masochism, where he cartwheels into an unrelated playground conversation and says Watch me eat a bug!…

All hail the Trickster God, who seldom stoops to subtlety:





Also, now playing at the Hades Octoplex: Return of the Zombie-Eyed Granny Starver!

I'm expected to say in a speech in my bathroom that I am the Emperor of Earth. They will have similar impacts on the world. https://t.co/ka68yA5gjh — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) May 27, 2021

paul ryan has no influence over fox news and i am baffled that people think otherwise. he is there to collect money because he likes money. he's an ayn rand objectivist ghoul. if he could snap his fingers and make all poor people disappear he would. just an awful human being. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) May 27, 2021

i don't think paul ryan is a worse human being than marjorie taylor greene but he has, without any doubt, done more damage to the general welfare of the country. objectively. and so at the end of the day who has been the bigger problem. when it's that bad who even cares. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) May 27, 2021

And to round off the horrorshow: The Giant Amphibian is baaaaack, folks!…

Trump recruits Newt to write new Contract With America for 2022.https://t.co/tsq5Uf7zTF — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) May 27, 2021