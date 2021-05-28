Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    43Comments

    3. 3.

      BC in Illinois

      Okay, here’s my news for the week.

      Youngest daughter, out east, gave birth to BC Grandchild #8. All are doing well.
      The new baby’s name is Wilberforce.

      The name led to a discussion on the part of his cousins.
      The 11-year-old cousin asked, “Can we call him Willie?” (I will let the parents handle that question.)

      But the 5-year-old declared,

      “I’m going to call him “The Force.”

      Yup. That settles it.

      The parents may be thinking of the heritage of a noble namesake.
      The cousins are going to call him “The Force.”

    7. 7.

      TomatoQueen

      For the great abolitionist I’d guess. A wikipedia see results list gives the appropriate references, and then an entry for Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office (a job going since 1500 and of course held presently by Larry of 10 Downing Street
      https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chief_Mouser_to_the_Cabinet_Office

      ) the reason for this entry in the list of course is now lost down a mousehole.
      Congratulations and we hope for a pic of The Force.

    8. 8.

      BC in Illinois

      @laura:

      May he be with you soon.

      Thank you. Mother and baby come home today. Doing well.

      The whole family — all vaccinated — masks up and travels to North Carolina in June for a baptism. And a week on the beach.

    15. 15.

      Anonymous At Work

      Just curious…what percentage of your house is taken up by canning equipment and homemade canning products?  There absolutely isn’t money involved, certainly not at 4:3 for 15% and I quite positively didn’t take the OVER at total cost of $7500.

    17. 17.

      Dagaetch

      Anyone else look at the cows and see an album cover? “Balloon Juice by John Cole, ft. the hit tracks ‘Naked Mopping’ and ‘Shitmas: A Holiday Classic'”.

    23. 23.

      oldster

      Made a batch of raspberry coulis the other week, and all of a sudden all I wanted was more raspberry coulis.

      On ice cream, in drinks, in oatmeal, man oh man, most everything is improved with a drizzle of concentrated fresh raspberry flavor.

      Not hard to do — just bring the berries to a low boil in a simple syrup, then press through a fine sieve. A little lemon juice to adjust the bite. Pure, concentrated magic. Now I’m on the lookout for some blackberries, too.

    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      HI COWS!!!!!!

      Sorry. I love cows. As a kid (and TBH even as an adult, back when I was able to drive) anytime I drove past a field with cows, which is often around here, I’d yell out HI COWS!! They rarely responded.

    33. 33.

      Mary G

      1-6 commission killed in the Senate 54-35. Not voting Dems: Sinema and Patti Murray of WA.

      Manchin's ten honest Republicans didn't show up. Let's see what he does with that.— Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) May 28, 2021

      I wouldn't have thought it possible, but in some ways today's vote is even more shameful, more disgraceful, and more appalling than either of the Senate impeachment trial acquittals.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 28, 2021

    34. 34.

      Bex

      @BC in Illinois: If there’s another baby and she’s a girl, she could be named Grace.  Wilberforce knew John Newton (former slave ship captain) and was encouraged by his hymn, Amazing Grace.

    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @Alison Rose: I remember driving somewhere in rural Ohio after dark and having to pull off the side of the road.

      And hearing a seemingly disembodied cow mooing at me.

      Incessantly.

      Like I was disturbing her beauty sleep or something.

      I finished up what I had to do, whatever it was, and left as quickly as I could.  I hope she was happy…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    36. 36.

      Spanky

      @Mary G: So Manchin found 6 Republicans and 9 sat on their hands.

      Eta: Any word on what happened to Murray? I can guess about Li’l Krissy.

    37. 37.

      sab

      Last Fall I assembled a planter that I intended for my back yard, but I didn’t get around to putti g it out there. So it was sitting in the backyard all winter. I kept meaning to move it, but we had snow right up to Mother’s Day.

      Finally I got organized to move it this week. Then I noticed a little pile of sawdust at its base. On closer inspection I noticed some very large bees like bumblebees, and a perfectly round drill hole about 3/8 to 1/2 inch in diameter.

      So my planter is being used by carpenter bees. I guess it is staying put until late Fall again. Another successful year of procrastination.

    41. 41.

      leeleeFL

      @BC in Illinois: All of this is wonderful!  Congrats on Grandbaby #8!  They are too much joy, ain’t they?

      “The Force” is delightful and I love all the Cousins for it!  Will would do okay for the Adults, no?

      Hugs and smooches, BC!

    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose:

      When cycling out in the boonies I’m unable to not moo at the cows and baaaa at the sheep. Guessing they think I’m daft but they never complain.

      More practically, I’ve learned to announce myself to geese and more recently, wild turkeys on the local bike path because if they’re startled they sometimes take off and fly across your path. Was once going along at about 15 mph and had a Canada goose brush my face with its wing crossing in front of me. They’re…big.

