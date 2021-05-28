I was going to do a long rant about Republicans never having to pay price for anything and I just decided fuck it because quite honestly my stomach is a little upset after eating a quart and a half of strawberries.
Tums Extra Strength
That’s a lot of strawberries.
I’m planning on making some strawberry sorbet this week, so I need to pick up a pound or so, and then somehow manage not to eat them before hand.
More fucking stupidity from know nothing, knuckledragging kindred spirits of Marjorie Taylor Greene:
A business in Nashville received serious criticism online for “not vaccinated” patches evoking the Holocaust.
An Instagram post from Hatwrks showed off a patch in the shape of a yellow star with “NOT VACCINATED” displayed on it, resembling the yellow Stars of David Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.
WZTV reporter Rachel Tiede reported on air that she went to the business to ask questions to the owner, who “was not exactly happy that we were there today” and “told us to leave the property.”
I find it hard to follow the news, it’s enraging, even more so than the past four years.
At least I’ll get to go and visit with and cook some food with my friends on Sunday for the first time since Dec. 2019.
@John Cole: I’m not optimistic.
I was going to do a long rant about Republicans
Thank you for not doing so.
Have some strawberry music to unwind with.
C’mon man! No way is the news worse than when every day was TFG’s day.
It’s the dreadful sense that we’ve gone past the tipping point.
Real Personal Income (less transfer payments) Above Previous Peak
Second Quarter GDP Forecast +10%
COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, death are falling.
There’s lots of good news. Don’t wallow in the bad.
My $0.02. Hang in there.
Cheers,
Scott.
A lot to be said for cutting back on the politics. I recommend comedy.
Someone did an AI that lets you do voice files based on computer game characters. Right now I got Skyrim’s Mercer Frey, perhaps the stupidest thief in fantasy, spewing Donald Trump quotes.
@Another Scott:
Thanks, I feel ya.
They can get away with anything but you can’t even eat a quart and a half of strawberries.
Went to the beach Monday. Got home yesterday. Had a massage today. First massage in a long time. After THG chaos, the COVID chaos, the economic chaos, the Beachie Fire chaos, the election chaos, the post election chaos I figured I was carrying some tension. Knew about a few tight spots. Oh man she found a dozen I hadn’t noticed and dealt with them firmly. I’ve scheduled more appointments. We’ve been thru a bad time. Treat yourself to something good.
-
@Kelly: That’s TFG chaos not THG chaos
-
Treat yourself to something good.
I’ll go out for a pastrami sandwich this weekend.
@dmsilev: Buy two pounds.
-
@Mallard Filmore: Mmmmmm
