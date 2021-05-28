Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      dmsilev

      That’s a lot of strawberries.

      I’m planning on making some strawberry sorbet this week, so I need to pick up a pound or so, and then somehow manage not to eat them before hand.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      More fucking stupidity from know nothing, knuckledragging kindred spirits of Marjorie Taylor Greene:

      A business in Nashville received serious criticism online for “not vaccinated” patches evoking the Holocaust.

      An Instagram post from Hatwrks showed off a patch in the shape of a yellow star with “NOT VACCINATED” displayed on it, resembling the yellow Stars of David Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

      WZTV reporter Rachel Tiede reported on air that she went to the business to ask questions to the owner, who “was not exactly happy that we were there today” and “told us to leave the property.”

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/news/nashville-business-criticized-for-not-vaccinated-patch-evoking-the-holocaust/

      HumboldtBlue

      I find it hard to follow the news, it’s enraging, even more so than the past four years.

      At least I’ll get to go and visit with and cook some food with my friends on Sunday for the first time since Dec. 2019.

      James E Powell

      I find it hard to follow the news, it’s enraging, even more so than the past four years.

      C’mon man! No way is the news worse than when every day was TFG’s day.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      A lot to be said for cutting back on the politics.  I recommend comedy.

      Someone did an AI that lets you do voice files based on computer game characters. Right now I got Skyrim’s Mercer Frey, perhaps the stupidest thief in fantasy, spewing Donald Trump quotes.

      Kelly

      Went to the beach Monday. Got home yesterday. Had a massage today. First massage in a long time. After THG chaos, the COVID chaos, the economic chaos, the Beachie Fire chaos, the election chaos, the post election chaos I figured I was carrying some tension. Knew about a few tight spots. Oh man she found a dozen I hadn’t noticed and dealt with them firmly. I’ve scheduled more appointments. We’ve been thru a bad time. Treat yourself to something good.

