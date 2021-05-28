This is one the most Biden clips I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/LCEma2Xkw5

President Biden made an optimistic case for pumping trillions of dollars into the economy while imploring Republicans to drop their opposition to raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans https://t.co/yEJwKsXUpn

… Bringing his economic arguments on the road, to a longtime swing state that he lost by eight points in 2020, Biden pointed four months into his presidency to a range of metrics to make the case that “the Biden economic plan is working.” He also urged Congress to make “generational investments” in education, research and infrastructure.

“Covid cases are down. Covid deaths are down. Unemployment filings are down. Hunger is down,” the president said. “Vaccinations are up. Jobs are up. Growth is up. People getting health coverage is up. Small business confidence is up. Put it simply, America is coming back.”…

“We’re in a race to see who wins the 21st century,” Biden said. “We must be number one in the world to lead the world in the 21st century. It’s a simple proposition, and the starting gun has already gone off.”

He compared the current moment to the country’s expansion of the electrical grid in the 1930s and the construction of the interstate highway system in the 1950s.

“They set the economy up to grow more quickly and share prosperity more broadly for decades to come,” he said. “Those electrical poles and wires still help our rural communities 80 years after they were built — and it’s time now to rebuild them.”

“The pandemic exposed just how badly we need to invest in the foundation of this country and the working people in this country,” he added…

Biden delivered the speech at Cuyahoga Community College, the same location where he was slated to hold a campaign rally more than a year ago. That rally was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden cast his visit on Thursday as another indication that the country was bouncing back.

“There would be no rally that night. Life in America had changed, and a long, dark year was about to descend upon all of us,” he said. “Fourteen months later, we finally made it to campus. After a year of darkness, we’re now emerging in the light.”