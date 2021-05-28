Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, May 27-28

Barring an unexpected spate of new discoveries, I’ll probably skip these updates over the holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday & Monday nights). We can all use the break, IMO!


I can only *hope* that ‘the covid story is waning’ (at least in the US), but I agree with this take regardless:

=======

India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.

Indonesia reported a new cluster of 42 coronavirus infections among medical workers who treated 13 Filipino ship crew who were sick with COVID-19, and is tracing dozens of others, a government official said on Sunday.

About 140 other medical workers came into close contact with the crew of the Panamanian-flagged cargo ship Hilma Bulker, who tested positive for the new coronavirus after docking in Central Java on April 25, the province’s governor, Ganjar Pranowo, told Reuters. The vessel had come from India.

Genome sequencing showed the crew had the highly infectious B.1617.2 variant first identified in India, Ganjar said, adding that one of them had later died in hospital…

With more than 1.7 million confirmed cases and 49,000 deaths, Indonesia is the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia.

Its COVID-19 crisis is not as bad as that seen in India, but some health experts are concerned mass gatherings at this month’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations and virus variants could trigger a surge of new cases in the world’s fourth-most populous nation…

======

=======

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 5/27 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Guangzhou reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Liwan District, all traced close contacts to the family cluster reported on 5/26. There currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases, all but 1 asymptomatic case at Liwan District. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk. There are 2 residential compounds at Medium Risk.
      • Maoming did not reported any new positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, connected to the cluster at Liwan District in Guangzhou.
      • Shenzhen reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Foshan reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact of an asymptomatic case reported by Guangzhou on 5/26, and has been under centralized quarantine since then.

       

      Anhui Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are 6 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Liu’an, 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. The city currently has 5 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases there. A shopping center & 5 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk. 
      • At Hefei, 1 domestically confirmed case recovered. The city currently has 1 domestic confirmed cases, both traveling sales people who conduct photography seminars. A hotel remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are 9 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Yingkou currently has 7 domestic confirmed & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 4 villages & 7 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk. The city’s government has announced that all Medium Risk areas will be re-designated as Low Risk, assuming no more positive cases are found from the ongoing round of mass screening of all residents.
      • In Shenyang, 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. The city currently has 2 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 4 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

       

      In Yunnan Province, 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 5/26 China reported 7 new imported confirmed cases, 21 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning Cambodia, Egypt & Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Sudan (via Cairo), Nigeria (via Frankfurt) & Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Austria & the UAE; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Zhenjiang Port in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese crew members off a cargo ship with last port of call in Egypt
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Egypt, Myanmar & the US
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cameroon & the US
      • Suzhou in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Panama
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 8 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Lebanon 

       

      Overall in China, 18 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 540 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 316 active confirmed cases in the country (291 imported), 4 in serious condition (3 imported), 405 asymptomatic cases (373 imported), 3 suspect case (all imported). 7,518 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 5/27, 584.360M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 17.637M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 5/28, Hong Kong did not report any new positive cases.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      93 new cases – 60% were people under 40, including 25 children between 0 and 19. Adults in their 30s had the most new cases at 20. The 10-19 age group had 18 cases.

      Deaths are at 1291.
      2.5.4% test positivity

      169 patients hospitalized, 41 patients in the ICU

      56.4% of Monroe County has at least 1 jab
      49% are fully vaccinated

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Barring an unexpected spate of new discoveries, I’ll probably skip these updates over the holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday & Monday nights). We can all use the break, IMO!

      Yes!  Enjoy your weekend.  And thanks again for keeping up these posts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Barring an unexpected spate of new discoveries, I’ll probably skip these updates over the holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday & Monday nights). We can all use the break, IMO!

      Another example of how Biden is discouraging people from working!

      A well deserved break, AL. New discoveries can wait till Tuesday as far as I’m concerned.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia reported 8,290 new cases today — a fourth consecutive days of record high new-case numbers.

      More numbers to come.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dirk Reinecke

      Report from South Africa. We are solidly in our Third Wave. My father had been hospitilised for blood clots and then discharged last week.

      On Monday he was feeling ill, and I took him to the hospital. They did a covid test and he was positive. The next day I went for a test as well, and the results have been positive.

      I’m jealous of you guys who live in a country where the vaccination process is so advanced. We have only vaccinated a small portion of our population here.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rusty

      AL, enjoy the holiday weekend. If you are still feeling motivated after the break, maybe consider posting ever other or every three days.  I have very much appreciated your posts, whatever you decide, thank you for keeping us all so well informed.  Your work has been a true community service.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @Dirk Reinecke: This has been a bone of contention between me and my spouse.

      When we had our shots as far as he was concerned the pandemic was over. Meanwhile our children and grandchildren were still waiting. And even those who had been vaccinated were six weeks from being out of the woods. Not to mention inlaws in Asia, still unvaccinated, and everyone else in the world, still waiting.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      Here in MA our governor is declaring victory, lifting nearly all regulations and (as a good Republican in the end) ending the extended unemployment.

      Everyone back in the plague pit! My town is still in Yellow status; was going we’d get to Green soon but I guess now that depends on just how effective our existing level of vaccination is.

      Meanwhile, there’s an outbreak raging on Martha’s Vineyard, one of the most fully vaccinated places in the state–I suppose if the help are still mostly unvaccinated and they have to congregate together, that fact doesn’t help them much. Expect more of this kind of thing going forward.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      p.a.

      @Matt McIrvin: With most of the developing & undeveloped world a petri dish for Covid variants it may be just a matter of time before one or some variants are clearly vaccine resistant.  To paraphrase Gandalf, you may fence yourself in but you can’t forever fence the world out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      La Nonna

      @p.a.: I’m still here, in Puglia, where finally the vaccination program hit high gear…as of 1 June, no appointments needed, no age requirements (still over 16 in Italy), we are due to come out of “yellow” moderate lockdown to full open society (masked) on 15 June.  The R rate even in the worst hit areas is under 1.0, and Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna, and J&J now the preferred vaccines.  After Astra-Zeneca delivered a scant portion of the contracted doses to the EU, italy is now using its stock only for 2nd doses (me).  Looking forward to a cautiously fun summer, all of our US vaxxed family arriving at various weeks after 4 July.  Still masked in public, other than walking the neighborhood or taking an early morning swim in the Adriatic, but we are going to have our first Sunday lunch outdoors in a near fishing village this weekend, it’s been 15 months.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cermet

      @Dirk Reinecke: Hope you and your father recover quickly!

      Yes, the failure to mass produce the vaccine is something that threatens everyone. In the US we have huge facilities always ready to produce vaccines – both for our yearly flu programs (lost why Europe has no such infrastructure) and emergency reserve facilities for just such an event. This is part of the reason we have the ability to create vaccines in the hundreds of millions of doses in short order.

      Seriously, all modern first world countries should have this type of infrastructure – just for flu would pay for itself. Flu is far deadlier than people realize. Yes, this would be only only a dozen or so countries but that would create the required infrastructure needed to enable a fast production of vaccines for the world.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Reboot

      Adding my thanks, Anne Laurie, from a mostly lurking, infrequent commenter–have a safe and happy  holiday!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betsy

      So glad you are taking a break!  And so very glad the situation now allows you to take a break.

      I’ve been coming to see these posts first thing in the morning for a year.  You’ve been our early warning system, and more.  Thank you.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Robert Sneddon

      Scotland — Nicola Sturgeon began her briefing to the Scottish parliament today by saying 641 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in the past 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 2.6%. Two more deaths of people with recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. We got a breakdown of the areas of concern:

      234 of the cases were in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.
      132 were in Lothian
      104 in Lanarkshire health board

      Those numbers don’t look good, more than double the number of cases since Scotland mostly came out of lockdown a couple of weeks ago. There’s a report from Tayside where there seems to have been a superspreader event at a Dundee pub last Saturday that resulted in a cluster of 20 cases and the authorities are scrambling to track other patrons before the disease spreads further.

      Hospitalisations throughout Scotland have also been increasing — the number of people in hospital has risen to 90, an increase of seven in 24 hours. Six people are also in intensive care units, two more than yesterday.

      Vaccination numbers are remaining high with surge operations in hotspots getting more needles into arms than before. There have been about 50,000 vaccinations carried out over the past 24 hours, up from the regular 40,000 vaccinations per diem rate. Whether the vaccine supply situation can keep up with this rate for long is another matter. The surge in vaccinations won’t have a visible effect on new case numbers for a while though.

      Given these numbers the Scottish government has postponed moving Glasgow out of level 3 restrictions for at least a week and maybe more. The silver lining news is that most of the new cases reported are appearing in the younger population which is giving hope that the vaccination program has prevented the disease spreading through older members of the public who are nearly all vaccinated now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 8,290 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement — a record for a fourth consecutive day, and the first daily total exceeding 8,000 — for a cumulative reported total of 549,514 cases. He also reports 61 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 2,552 deaths — 0.46% of the cumulative reported total, 0.54% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 72,823 active and contagious cases; 808 are in ICU, 403 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 4,814 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 474,139 patients recovered – 86.29% of the cumulative reported total.

      21 new clusters were reported today: Jalan Satu Olak, Perusahaan Satu Batu Caves, Persiaran Sepang Sebelas, Sri Gombak Lapan in Selangor; Kemumin, Kampung Chekok, Kampung Teliar, Bukit Ilmu in Kelantan; Wangsa Perdana building site, Kampung Chubadak, Seksyen Dua, and Bukit Jalil immigration detention depot 2 in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Hospital Tampoi and Tawar Empat in Johor; Perusahaan Valdor, Jalan Kampung Bukit in Penang; Dah Emas Suria and Dah Pinang in Kedah; Jalan Padi and Jalan Seroja Kepis in Negeri Sembilan; and Tanjung Kepah in Perak.

      Persiaran Sepang Sebelas, Kampung Chekok, Kampung Teliar, Dah Emas Suria, Jalan Padi, and Tanjung Kepah are community clusters. Kampung Chubadak, Jalan Kampung Bukit, Jalan Seroja Kepis, and Seksyen Dua are religious clusters. Sri Gombak Lapan and Dah Pinang are other education clusters. Bukit Ilmu is a higher-education cluster. Tawar Empat is a high-risk group cluster. Bukit Jalil immigration detention depot 2 is a detention cluster. The rest are workplace clusters.

      8,288 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,052 cases: 65 in clusters, 1,553 close-contact screenings, and 434 other screenings. Kelantan reports 851 cases: 97 in clusters, 572 close-contact screenings, and 182 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 828 local cases: 188 in clusters, 458 close-contact screenings, and 192 other screenings.

      Johor reports 762 cases: 241 in clusters, 418 close-contact screenings, and 103 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 698 cases: 38 in clusters,474 close-contact screenings, and 186 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 544 cases: 24 in clusters, 354 close-contact screenings, and 166 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 520 cases: 100 in clusters, 327 close-contact screenings, and 93 other screenings.

      Penang reports 421 cases: 108 in clusters, 173 close-contact screenings, and 140 other screenings. Perak reports 405 cases: 53 in clusters, 258 close-contact screenings, and 94 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 380 cases: 173 in clusters, 158 close-contact screenings, and 49 other screenings. Sabah reports 308 cases: 116 in clusters, 104 close-contact screenings, and 88 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 254 cases: 90 in clusters, 126 close-contact screenings, and 38 other screenings. Terengganu reports 207 cases: 47 in clusters, 124 close-contact screenings, and 36 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports 44 cases: one in a cluster, 33 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Perlis reports eight cases: three close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. And Labuan reports six cases: one close-contact screening, and five other screenings.

      Two new cases today are imported, both in Kuala Lumpur.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      I don’t often comment on these Covid threads but I always check Anne Laurie’s updates every morning — right after I check the weather. It is my main source for Covid news outside my Ohio bubble. I have learned so much science and geography through these snippets (and from you regular commentators).

      That said, enjoy your well-deserved time off, Anne Laurie! I am glad to hear you are giving yourself this gift.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Zzyzx

      I learned yesterday that King County (Seattle) still will have a mask mandate until 70% of the 16+ population is fully vaccinated. Right now 73.8% have one dose and 63.4% have 2 so it’ll be achieved in the next few weeks. Our numbers are still high so it’s probably a good idea

       

      (The reason I didn’t know is that I still rarely go anywhere and when I do, I wear a mask so it didn’t affect me at all.)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WayneL140

      Again, I nominate AL for a Pulitzer for covering the pandemic. Nobody has done it better, and we all appreciate your efforts. Take a raise out of petty cash.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Laura Too

      Many thanks Anne Laurie for all you do! These posts have been such a valued part of my day. There is nowhere else that I can come to find out the latest science and news from around the world. Added bonus of being able to hear from people on the ground in other countries. It is easy to get myopic with our news, especially when things were so bad here that global perspective slipped away. Thank you too, to all who comment-what a beautiful place to gather a global family. Amir and Dirk, please stay safe!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Robert Sneddon

      More news from the UK, the Janssen single-dose vaccine has just been approved for use nation-wide after stage-3 trials indicated an 85% efficacy rate and no noticeable issues. 20 million doses have been ordered by the UK government and should start being delivered later this year. I’m not sure if the Janssen vaccine has been approved for use anywhere else in the world at this time.

       

      The UK has other vaccines in train to be approved if they pass their trials, including locally-made ones like Valnava but right now the main vaccines being distributed here are the astraZeneca adenovirus-based vaccine and the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. The Moderna mRNA vaccine has been approved but only a small amount has been delivered under contract until now.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sloane Ranger

      Have a good rest AL.

      Thursday in the UK we had 3542 new cases. This is an increase in the rolling 7-day average of 20.5%. New cases by nation,

      England – 2936 (up 396)

      Northern Ireland – 84 (up 18)

      Scotland – 464 (down 82) but see above for the latest information from Robert Sneddon.

      Wales – 58 (up 30).

      We are told that the vast majority of new cases are of the Indian variant, that they are mostly among unvaccinated people and that they aren’t getting as ill as previously. Even so, not good. Hopefully the fact that high numbers of people are already vaccinated will limit, or at least slow, the growth in numbers.

      Deaths – Another bad sign. There were 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. This is an increase of 14% in the rolling 7-day average. Deaths by nation, England – 8 and Wales – 2.

      Testing – 1,132,061 tests were conducted on Wednesday, 26 May. This is an increase of 1.6% in the rolling 7-day average. The PCR testing capacity estimated by labs on this date was 652,516.

      Hospitalisations – Also, not good. The number of COVID patients in hospitals on Tuesday, 25 May was 916. The number of people on ventilators on Wednesday 26 May was 125. The rolling 7-day average for hospital admissions as of 23 May was up 19.9%.

      Vaccinations – As of 26 May, a total of 38,614,683 people had received their 1st jab of a vaccine and 24,043,956 had had both. In percentage terms this means that 73.3% of all adults in the UK have had 1 shot and 45.6% were fully vaccinated.

      General – As this will be the last COVID thread for a few days, I am reporting that I will be having my 2nd shot tomorrow. Wish me luck.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Robert Sneddon: The Janssen is the same vaccine we usually refer to as “the Johnson & Johnson vaccine” here–it became much less popular here after reports of very rare clotting issues comparable to the ones you’ve already got with the AstraZeneca, but it’s back in use. My wife got that one.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      Thank you, Anne Laurie for these Covid update posts. Have a great holiday weekend!

      My husband and I were dreaming about how we were going to spend our $1.5M in California Covid lottery money. LOL.

      Actually, I think this lottery is a good way to hook in a lot of vaccination doubters, like several of my neighbors.  I’m also glad that every person in California with at least one dose will be eligible. 

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Amir Khalid

      Other news. Malaysia is going into “total lockdown” for the first two weeks of June, the Government has announced. And then we’ll see.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: I figure with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA platforms well-established and most of the logistical problems already solved, a booster that covers any variants different enough to evade the existing vaccines will be relatively quick to roll out. The regulatory cycle will be faster than it was for initial authorization. It’s unlikely that we get one that’s truly impossible to vaccinate against.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Patrick Chovanac via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      The 7-day moving average declined to 526 deaths per day, the new lowest level since July 6, 2020.

      At that rate, it multiplies out to about 191,000 deaths/year.

      Or about 4.65 times the number of U.S. gun deaths in 2020 (approx. 41,000).

      Which is to say that while 526 deaths per day may sound low, especially compared to the rates we saw in Jan. and Feb., it’s still WAY too fucking high.

      We’re nowhere near the point where we can start getting complacent about it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Lacuna Synecdoche: supposedly if the vaccinated are taken out of the population totals the US is well into a third wave now.  The anti vaccers are eating their own just to pown the libertards now.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      supposedly if the vaccinated are taken out of the population totals the US is well into a third wave now.

      Yep. That makes sense. If we assume yesterday’s 526 CoViD-19 deaths were largely among the unvaccinated, then the death rate among the unvaxxed is a little more than twice that of the population as a whole.

      Or about the same rates we experienced in November and March (but not as high as the rates we saw Dec.-Feb.).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Fair Economist

      The Indian variant is looking very bad. All over the world, countries that had been doing well either by public health measures (Taiwan, South Korea) or by vaccination (UK) are struggling with increasing case rates. We are not out of the woods yet. Things may become especially grim in places doing neither (Russia)

      This is an example of how the incompetence of conservative government anywhere threatens the whole world.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      laura

      Enjoy the well earned weekend Holiday AL. The sole reason the US is doing well is because tfg lost to a competent, empathic president and administration. It breaks my heart to see Amir’s daily report as well as the very concerning stats from around the globe knowing that this touches lives near and far.

      Reply

