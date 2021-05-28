Barring an unexpected spate of new discoveries, I’ll probably skip these updates over the holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday & Monday nights). We can all use the break, IMO!

the timeframe for working out the exact path of SARS in 2003 from horseshoe bats to Asian palm civets to humans was *fourteen years*. we might work out the course of this one quicker, but there's no guarantees. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) May 27, 2021





You can potentially preclude the Virology Institute hypothesis much faster than you can find the source of the disease. All you need is a trail of early cases that leads in any other direction. — Pinboard (@Pinboard) May 27, 2021

That is very true, too. But there are things working for us—this kind of trail of early evidence is easy to suppress but hard to fake convincingly. And China has a growing incentive to demonstrate that it did not originate in a lab leak. — Pinboard (@Pinboard) May 27, 2021

62.0% of American adults have received at least one vaccine shot; 50.6% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/S9eSgT6Jjn — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 28, 2021

I can only *hope* that ‘the covid story is waning’ (at least in the US), but I agree with this take regardless:

vaccines are working! infection rates are falling! We are not out of the woods yet but we are within visual range of the clearing. And the stories left to tell are important but are not as click-y. /5 — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) May 27, 2021

The US had +24,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to just shy of 34.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 23,060 new cases per day, its lowest level since June 15, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqNF5jL8Am — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 28, 2021

=======

Terrific look at the inequities of #Covid19 vaccine distribution, the ways they could be fixed & some realistic estimates for how long those fixes will take, by the dynamic duo of @sciencecohen & @kakape. https://t.co/0iq8Y5TfKB — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) May 28, 2021

We will NEVER stop the #COVID19 #pandemic with the drip drip drip of dollars, far short of the needs to fund COVAX, purchase billions of doses and get them in arms worldwide. Happy to see @WorldBank support, but it is FAR from needs level. @GaviSeth @CEPIvaccines @DrTedros https://t.co/1h9KA8eAPt — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 27, 2021

Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second COVID-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region https://t.co/1URNsHKMrg pic.twitter.com/f95oaPP9wR — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2021

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month https://t.co/KRRlhZDEqU pic.twitter.com/TnWpSoTP4Q — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2021

India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660. The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.

“This time, the pandemic hurt everyone, it wasn’t a distant thing happening to somebody else, it was every family.” – Dr. Bornali Datta, India Dr. Datta shares her experience fighting #COVID19 amidst oxygen shortages and the overwhelming second wave. https://t.co/9bmQ1ey7Eb — The Global Fund (@GlobalFund) May 27, 2021

The teenagers fighting India's deadly Covid crisis https://t.co/Fmt4mUzX4Y — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 28, 2021

Never declare success. Not with the newer variants! Last year, I had moderated a webinar on how well Malaysia was doing with Covid. This year 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/iGK1VSxe0S — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) May 27, 2021

Malaysian volunteers, who help to give virus victims a Muslim burial, say they are being stretched like never before, as the Southeast Asian country struggles to cope with its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic https://t.co/Ib4ErBcnkq pic.twitter.com/Fe7JXEICsN — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2021

Indonesia reported a new cluster of 42 coronavirus infections among medical workers who treated 13 Filipino ship crew who were sick with COVID-19, and is tracing dozens of others, a government official said on Sunday. About 140 other medical workers came into close contact with the crew of the Panamanian-flagged cargo ship Hilma Bulker, who tested positive for the new coronavirus after docking in Central Java on April 25, the province’s governor, Ganjar Pranowo, told Reuters. The vessel had come from India. Genome sequencing showed the crew had the highly infectious B.1617.2 variant first identified in India, Ganjar said, adding that one of them had later died in hospital… With more than 1.7 million confirmed cases and 49,000 deaths, Indonesia is the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia. Its COVID-19 crisis is not as bad as that seen in India, but some health experts are concerned mass gatherings at this month’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations and virus variants could trigger a surge of new cases in the world’s fourth-most populous nation…

Japan said it would consider sharing its COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party committee urged it to provide a portion of its AstraZeneca vaccine stock to Taiwan https://t.co/f7Oo6E9PQk pic.twitter.com/ROEa5mcJaM — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2021

Qantas Airways said it was considering a plan to reward customers who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine with incentives like frequent flyer points or flight vouchers to help boost vaccination rates in Australia https://t.co/hstLwne2er pic.twitter.com/9xLsO3Stah — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2021

Russia on Friday confirmed 9,252 new coronavirus cases and 404 deaths https://t.co/njmX6iuITK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) May 28, 2021

African countries have had access to scandalously little #Covid19 vaccine. Now the continent is having trouble sourcing 20M second doses of the AZ vaccine to give to people who received their first dose.

Surely we can do better. pic.twitter.com/kckQl4ibW0 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) May 27, 2021

======

Good news: immunity mounted against SARSCoV2 after infection or vaccination probably persists longer than previously thought https://t.co/7J9cOyoO28 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) May 26, 2021

A DNA vaccine has induced protective immunity against SARSCoV2 in animal models, namely mice & hamsters. The vax encodes a part of the virus to elicit an immune response. A DNA vax can be produced quicker than mRNA vaccines & at lower cost https://t.co/UtNr4XaiNC pic.twitter.com/LiA3EzeT88 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 27, 2021

=======

A wide-ranging and well-resourced effort to contest vaccine requirements in workplaces and other settings intimidates them with litigation, despite the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson, 1905, that states can force residents to be inoculated against smallpoxhttps://t.co/z6YipRooPg — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) May 26, 2021

The ACLU is urging the Biden administration to provide Covid-19 vaccine access to immigrants in detention, citing the rapid spread of coronavirus in congregate settings, according to a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by CNN https://t.co/mo26a0JR5k — CNN (@CNN) May 27, 2021