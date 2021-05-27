Karine Jean-Pierre becomes first Black woman in 30 years to host a White House press briefing pic.twitter.com/AN1Olbyn9K
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021
President Biden will visit Tulsa next week to commemorate 100 years since a white mob flattened the section of the city known as Black Wall Street and killed at least dozens, possibly hundreds.
More on the Tulsa race massacre: https://t.co/fan6TBOKoQhttps://t.co/BIT1jKnIJK
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2021
This week, ahead of planned commemorations, journalists across the @AP will explore how the Tulsa Race Massacre’s economic, political and cultural impacts have echoed across generations. Read the stories here: https://t.co/P2nQ4C1ApU
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2021
Meet the new Asst Attorney for Civil Rights, ?@KristenClarkeJD? – an amazing, courageous civil rights lawyer. She is the first woman – the first Black woman – to be confirmed to this position. Kristen is the 5th former ?@NAACP_LDF? atty to lead the Civ Rts Division. pic.twitter.com/LYf3rulCjt
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 25, 2021
Pressure builds on UNC board to grant tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones https://t.co/8BofgAfBbT
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 27, 2021
