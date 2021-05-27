There is a great kerfuffle right now of people wanting to be The Guy [word used advisedly] Who Got It Right on the origin of the virus. FRIST! Unfortunately, none of those guys are virologists.

According to Politico, that raggiest of political rags, Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is human engineered.

The question of the virus’s origin has already been muddled badly by irresponsible blatherers like Nate Silver, Nicholas Wade, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists (who printed Wade’s fantasies), and Nicholson Baker, among others. What those muddlers have in common is that none of them are virologists, and at least two are pushing their favored fantasies. Wade has proved his inability to separate his fantasies from science by publishing a book arguing that “racial” differences are real.

On the origin of the virus, here’s where a scientist starts:

Sure? Occam's razor. So many people are exposed to bats every day in South East Asia. So many chances for this to happen. Day in day out. Versus a lab accident where all stars would have to align. — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) May 27, 2021

The virologists and serious people who are looking into this have not “changed their minds.” Their position has been that we don’t have enough data to figure out the virus’s origin. That continues to be their position. More investigation is good.

Unfortunately, there is a gaggle of people pushing pet ideas and their egos. Don’t listen to them.