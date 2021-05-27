On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

From Puerto Rico, I’ve taken several short vacations in the Virgin Islands. I’ve been once to Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands, and twice each to St. Thomas and St. John in the American Virgin Islands.

My stand out memory on Tortola was scuba diving in an underwater national park. Not being a scuba diver, diving among all those fish inside the ship wreck was unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced. I will always carry memories of that experience. I have no photos of Tortola, so the rest of that trip is pretty much a blur.