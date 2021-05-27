Please spread the word, " From May 24 until July 4, Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites." @Potus — Dr. Cole McKinnon (@DrMcKinn) May 26, 2021





Hot topic of the moment: Is it possible COVID-19 is the result of a lab leak? Absolutely — although I, personally, still rate that at no higher than 15%. Is it plausible? Again, open question, and not just because the people promoting the lab-leak theory have highly suspect agendas. And if it *was* a lab leak, is it provable? I’m collecting articles for a dedicated post about the whole fustercluck, but in the interim, here’s a pretty good summary from a reputable third party:

Biden orders intelligence report on virus origin https://t.co/ipXFwmjCL1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 26, 2021

Just went live, interview with @hereandnow on @NPR @wbur about where we stand now in the USA and globally with #COVID19 …https://t.co/ZVtZ4ZcbwZ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 26, 2021

Clarification re. natural vs. lab origins from Dr. Fauci yesterday who "told CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang that his opinion about the origins of Covid-19 have not changed and still believes that its origin in nature is "highly likely."" https://t.co/Eb2xErkfOB — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) May 26, 2021

======

Stunning visualization of Covid-19 vaccine inequity Nearly all countries in Africa are at 2% or less coverage for a single dose@MaxCRoser @OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/ve1mTI2TKC — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) May 25, 2021

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298 https://t.co/UarA1Sqk3A pic.twitter.com/Hp9C7EKhyX — Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021

Poverty, fear and a lack of facilities are adding to COVID-19 fatalities in the remote villages of India's Uttarakhand, where many shun tests for fear of testing positive and being forced to go to hospital far from home https://t.co/ldGNyPJW2p by @sankalp_sp and @dansiddiqui pic.twitter.com/g00LANMRuC — Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021

India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/Fm0olzkueQ pic.twitter.com/2VN0Kmz1ZR — Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021

No one's safe anymore: Osaka's healthcare system is crumpling under #Covid's onslaught. Hospitals are running out of beds & ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a “system collapse,” and advise against holding the Olympics there this summer https://t.co/rXaiIrBA8o — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 26, 2021

After a year of success, Taiwan is struggling with a testing backlog for coronavirus cases amid its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. https://t.co/VHNfDtJVGB — The Associated Press (@AP) May 27, 2021

Why calls to open up Australia's borders are meeting resistance https://t.co/qZ1LUXdFWb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 26, 2021

Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly infectious outbreak https://t.co/JRA23OAhmd pic.twitter.com/PddO9c0l6a — Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021

A local coffee shop in Baghdad is encouraging people to get their jabs by offering free coffee to those who show their vaccination card pic.twitter.com/T3zlpFQyT4 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that mandating coronavirus vaccinations would be “impractical and impossible” amid an ongoing debate on how to ramp up the country’s slow Covid-19 vaccine take-up https://t.co/q0meRSURtQ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) May 27, 2021

Countries that rely on tourism are eager to reopen to foreign visitors, but the patchwork of rules around the globe can be hard to follow for anyone planning a trip. https://t.co/AkhTRq7ljN — AP Business News (@APBusiness) May 26, 2021

France imposes quarantine on UK travellers https://t.co/XrlQi7bZlh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 26, 2021

Whistleblower protection groups are urging the World Health Organization to launch an independent review into the case of an Italian researcher who reported being pressured to falsify data in a now-spiked WHO report into Italy’s coronavirus response. https://t.co/UauUbBqTAl — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) May 26, 2021

Brazil's Covid death toll surpasses 450,000 as delays plague the hard-hit country's vaccine rollout. Epidemiologists, meanwhile, are warning that a brutal new surge of the virus could be coming https://t.co/4dIgr0WzBt pic.twitter.com/qg4fn2PMZC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 26, 2021

Gave a talk today @karolinskainst on the global response to covid-19. One thing I discussed: the piece I wrote with @clarewenham on how the US & UK were ranked the 2 nations best prepared. Yet Trump & Johnson performed among the very worst on earth.

1/n https://t.co/1SEfG7xgQd — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) May 25, 2021



Trump wasn’t the only autocrat to let a lot of ‘his’ people die needlessly, and we need better guardrails before the (inevitable) next pandemic:

As @clarewenham and I say, the scorecard "did not account for the political context in which a national policy response to a pandemic is formulated and implemented" In particular, it didn't account for the behavior of illiberal populists (eg Trump, Johnson, Bolsonaro, Modi) 4/n — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) May 25, 2021

In class today, one of the @karolinskainst students asked: how can we prevent another Trump from dropping the ball again in a future pandemic? It's a great question! I don't have the answers, obviously. But I think that on crucial protection needs to be put in place. 5/n — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) May 25, 2021

======

More very good #COVID19 #vaccine news — durable responses.

It's possible your vaccine will protect you for years.https://t.co/DWGQ9tNrW0 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 26, 2021

"The most important takeaway is that a vaccination approach with an adenovirus-vectored vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine is likely to be safe and immunogenic, but further evaluation is needed," said @IVACtweets director William Moss. https://t.co/O9m3m0d1xN — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) May 25, 2021

Scientists have developed a thorough profile of California's 'homegrown' coronavirus. Calif's variant actually comes in 2 forms—B.1.427 & B.1.429—each w/ a unique combination of mutations. Now, a collaborative study has produced a comprehensive portrait https://t.co/7He9VGGzNq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 26, 2021

Oxygen shortages threaten ‘total collapse’ of dozens of health systems https://t.co/SROgkqcwqK — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) May 25, 2021

When cases are low, countries should make most of their resources and prepare for a possible resurgence.@srobanaghosh @lornaguinness @yling_chi @peterbaker17 @JavierHGuzmanC @H7RAL draw lessons from India + recommendations for second wave preparations: https://t.co/heK9ZtLqvr. — Center for Global Development (@CGDev) May 26, 2021

.@Dereklowe on why #Covid19 is going to be less a focus of his insightful blog going forward & why he's not playing whack-a-mole with all the objections vaccine-nervous people find not to get vaccinated. https://t.co/FZ9laN70hG — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) May 26, 2021

======

#Covid19 deaths soared in communities where local hospitals closed during the worst public health crisis of this century. Many of these hospitals served largely African American communities. A special report from @OliviaGoldhill. https://t.co/zuZIZXSafL — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) May 26, 2021

As COVID-19 hit New York, Anita Emly saw more people in her community lose their lives. On Facebook, anti-vaxxers began to campaign against coronavirus restrictions. “It really hit home,” she told @CodaStory. “It made me run from the anti-vax movement.” https://t.co/7KQazTnUrJ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 26, 2021

how florida and texas won the pand… oh never mind https://t.co/OQhzPH8NzK — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) May 27, 2021