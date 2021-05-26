An utterly crushing day for Big Oil

1) Chevron investors demand emission cuts

2) Dutch court tells Shell to cut emissions by half

3) Exxon shareholders buck the company and elect directors demanding climate action.

Thanks to all who fight–you push long enough and dominoes tumble — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) May 26, 2021

This guy @jamieclimate is a big reason big oil had a bad day https://t.co/7raJEP7sIZ — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) May 26, 2021

When the Wall Street Journal confirms that the oil giants have suffered "crushing defeats," you can…take it to the bankhttps://t.co/JtktiH5oj6 — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) May 27, 2021

A Dutch court has ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels in a landmark climate decision https://t.co/WBy8rpnBMH pic.twitter.com/ITsg3yn24w — CNN (@CNN) May 27, 2021

Climate activist says Royal Dutch Shell ruling will "change the world" https://t.co/WbmGKH5M9J — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 26, 2021

So just today: -Shell ordered to cut emissions (though that will be appealed)

-Chevron shareholders direct it to cut emissions.

-Exxon gets at least two climate activists on its board

-Ford announces it's received 70k orders for the Lightning.

-Ford says 40% EV by 2030. — Ben Lefebvre (@bjlefebvre) May 26, 2021

This happened so fast, I didn’t even know about it until this evening. I follow quite a few climate activists, but was offline most of the day. Michael E. Mann called this a tipping point today, and I trust his expertise on it.

I’m glad Anne Laurie covered the Ford F-150 the other day. I’d like to take a deeper dive into it when I have a chance. I am heartened by the advances in technology. I’ve believed for a long time, we have had the ability to solve this crisis for a long time, but what was needed was the economic incentives to make it happen.

