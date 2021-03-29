On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

When we pressed pause on After Dark a few weeks ago, I suggested that we might do a special Springtime in Paris series in After Dark if there was interest. Only 5 Paris submissions have come in so far, and I’m wondering whether that indicates lack of interest or if it’s just that you haven’t sent yours in yet. Let me know in the comments? On the Road: Week of March 29 (5 am)

Albatrossity – Brazil 2011

p.a. – Chichen Itza addendum

🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Joshua Tree Sunrise

UncleEbeneezer – SE Asia Valentines (Part 3): Notre Dame/Saigon Post Office

Tom V – Death Valley: Mesquite Flats Sand Dunes at Dawn

🌺 And now, another treat with Albatrossity taking us back to Brazil!

Albatrossity

My second trip to Brazil, in 2011, was also with a Study Abroad class, and this time the class included my youngest daughter. No worries about conflicts of interest, though; I am not an instructor for these classes, so I didn’t have to assign her a grade.

As was the case in 2010, we went to Manaus and the Ariaú Amazon Towers lodge. Since you have already seen the sights of Manaus in last week’s post, this week will be all birds! Next week the saga continues, as we headed to the mouth of the Amazon (Belem and the island of Marajó), and that one won’t be all birds. But maybe there will be a few…