You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: The EVER GIVEN Floats Again

Monday Morning Open Thread: The EVER GIVEN Floats Again

by



It was fun while it lasted, for those of us not working the Suez Canal or waiting for cargo. Latest press photos show considerable damage along the canal banks — not nearly all of it attributable to this one mishap — and the Ever Given is still, as far as I can tell, seriously testing its boundaries…

The memes, of course, will go on…

  • Baud
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • steppy

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just dropping in to say Lyriel was born yesterday afternoon app 2:00 pm weighing in at 6 lbs 14 oz (sonogram tech was just a little off with her weight estimation) with 10 fingers, 10 toes, 2 eyes, one nose and a big squalling voice.

