A massive container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a huge backlog of ships https://t.co/6zU5SnZjOP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 29, 2021

It was fun while it lasted, for those of us not working the Suez Canal or waiting for cargo. Latest press photos show considerable damage along the canal banks — not nearly all of it attributable to this one mishap — and the Ever Given is still, as far as I can tell, seriously testing its boundaries…



Engineers have partially refloated the container ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal. But the massive ship is still blocking traffic and there are no details about when it might be fully freed. https://t.co/LEQW5jSvDh — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) March 29, 2021

Some wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour, the lack of use of tug boats, and what appeared to be a last minute surge of speed caused the Ever Given to block one the toughest water crossings in the world, per @oanhha @JavierBlas @MiretteMagdy7 @S_Elwardany https://t.co/bLN9fdVs9B — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 27, 2021

I am slightly amused by the idea that people don’t think global logistics firms game out the risk for and then price in “what happens if [shipping choke point] is denied for a period of time?” when talking about Our Fragile Neoliberal Globalist Supply Chains — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) March 28, 2021

They absolutely keep route availability top of mind; thing about low probability events is that you absolutely can’t justify sort of reserves to just completely change your whole paradigm w/o capacity loss. But the Cape of Good Hope is right there & they’ve priced it vs waiting. — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) March 28, 2021

The one benefit to sealanes is the lack of novelty, but they bought a lot of years of high efficiency with a now-indeterminate span of where they’re going to get boned in order to pay off the added running costs and contract penalties. — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) March 29, 2021

I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a @glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor.https://t.co/Cmm5Z2OmNg pic.twitter.com/ZevoBSFaEg — Garrett Dash Nelson (@en_dash) March 28, 2021

The memes, of course, will go on…