Time for a new vaccination thread!
Share your experience, and get a sticker! Just tell me which sticker you want.
Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:
Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:
by WaterGirl| 39 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Time for a new vaccination thread!
Share your experience, and get a sticker! Just tell me which sticker you want.
Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:
Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:
dmsilev
Got the second shot last Tuesday, so my “full immunity” timer has ticked down to 8 days. Pfizer shot, minimal side effects (felt very tired both right after the shot and the afternoon of the following day, arm was sore for about two days). Really efficient operation run by the local public health department. I spent a grand total of 20 minutes in the clinic, including the 15 minute post-shot observation period.
Now planning first-in-over-a-year visit to see my (also vaccinated) parents. That’ll be mid April, mostly because it aligns with school vacation for my niece and nephew. They’ve already requested a baking lesson (making bagels…).
zhena gogolia
Is there any reason why you can’t get the second shot in the other arm?
@zhena gogolia: No reason at all. In fact, for people who had a bad reaction in their arm with the first shot, they suggested changing arms as an option.
It’s totally up to the person getting the shot.
MattF
Officially fully vaccinated since last Friday, so no vaccine sticker is called for. But we do need an ‘I got a haircut’ sticker.
ETA: Maybe Steve, before and after.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Got my second Moderna shot on the 22nd. Hardly experienced any side effects aside from slight aches and minor tiredness the day after. No fever either
I’ll take the Steve sticker please : )
dmsilev
@zhena gogolia: It’s up to you. I ended up getting both shots in the same arm (right, since I’m left-handed), but both times the nurses said that there wasn’t any difference and it was my call.
TEL
Got my second Pfizer shot on Friday. I had a sore arm for a day and my armpit is still swollen but no other side effects. Tikka sticker for me please!
mvr
Going to get Pfizer #2 on Thursday – Got an email from the health department that said no rescheduling – if I miss it I will have to wait until it is generally available. (I’m in the educational group, though at 62 YO others my age are getting it too.) Which is fine except I was scheduled to do a Zoom class with “visiting” prospective grad students a half hour later and across town. Had to move the class since I’m not going to miss the shot.
The first one two weeks ago was easy and quick. Got to choose which arm and since my left has been cramping up I went with my right and noticed no ill effects. Was a bit tired the next day but I’m often tired.
This means our June Yellowstone vacation (originally planned for last summer) should be low stress and relatively safe since Jenny will have her second shot a week after mine now that the under 65s are starting to be vaccinated. We will both be “fully” immune by mid-April. We are pretty good at traveling without relying on food-buying on the road anyway, traveling with two large coolers when we went out to our cabin in the mountains of WY last year. But it will be much easier to go on a two week trip when we can safely get takeout somewhere. And we will continue to mask and avoid close contact with people until we are told otherwise by competent authorities.
Cermet
Everyone in my family has had one dose (of two); my second is due the 10th of Apirl. So very happy everyone has some high level protection.
I’ll take a gaggle of ducks if available relative to everyone having one dose.
First Pfizer done, a little soreness in the arm and neck and a sluggish day to recover. All is well!
No third eye or tentacles growing or enhanced superpowers. Disappointing!
Second Pfizer TBD, the Buckeye has some cranky systems; “don’t call us, we’ll call you.”
Have to credit the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio DoH, they have the process and experience down to a well-choreographed science. There’s even an assigned resource collecting on-the-spot instant feedback about “what can we do to make this process better?” I suggested serving cold beer.
ET
Got my first shot of Pfizer on Saturday in DC through Medstar. I asked and I can’t remember exactly, but when I asked, that facility was giving 120-160 shots that day.
debbie
Either I’m dealing with a delayed reaction to the second shot (last Monday) or I’ve got food poisoning. Either way, blech.
debbie
I can’t remember which part of Ohio you’re in, but here in Columbus, EMS, firefighters, etc. have been administering the shots, and they’ve really been aces.
@Subcommandante Yakbreath: Samwise, please? : )
lee
My wife & I are getting our second shot on Wednesday.
My youngest got her first last Tuesday. My oldest will get hers when she can walk into a clinic and get it (scheduling is not her strong suit).
PaulB
I’ll be eligible on Wednesday, along with a couple million other people in the state of Washington. I’m expecting something of a train wreck in the attempt to get an appointment, as the state can only administer about 60,000 doses a day.
Fortunately, I’m at pretty low risk for contagion, as I’m retired, my “bubble” is just me, and my only real exposure is an every-two-week trip to the grocery store (at 7:00 on Sunday mornings). I’d rather the doses go to those who are more vulnerable, so I’m not going to fight for an appointment.
My brother got the J&J on Friday, so all three of us are good to go.
If you would, in his honor, hit me with a Kamala please…
Sure Lurkalot
Sir Lurkalot gets #2 this afternoon and I go tomorrow afternoon. Excited and a bit nervous but keeping my eyes on the prize.
White & Gold Purgatorian
Got my first Pfizer shot on Friday! Sore arm and a little tired the next day, but it was a happy tired! I had to drive about 50 miles to a CVS with appointments available and that is the furthest I’ve been from home in over a year. What a year this has been.
ETA am I eligible for a Baby Champ, please?
Got Pfizer one last Wednesday. Scheduled for the next one on Wed., April 14. Planning to enjoy a cocktail at our favorite local place’s outdoor patio on or around Saturday, April 24.
No real reaction. A tiny ache for an hour or so about 12 hours after getting the jab, but not so much that I would have noticed it if I weren’t hyperaware of possible effects.
For a sticker? I’m not going to play favorites, so how about the blue background balloon?
Al Z.
I got my first Pfizer last week when NY opened up its eligibility to 50 and older. Went into the office, walked a few blocks to the vaccination center, grabbed a Rueben on the way back; pretty painless. Second shot scheduled for the 14th – can’t wait. Hopefully NY’s Excelsior Pass works. But I will be photographing and getting my CDC vaccination card laminated. Apparently Staples and Office Depot will do this for free: https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/26/us/staples-office-depot-covid-vaccine-laminate-trnd/index.html
Thanks! One of our cats is a doppleganger of Samwise, although he never wears a spiffy bow tie…
Dupe1970
Got my first shot on Friday the 19th. Woot!
worn
Got my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine last Tuesday at the Oregon Convention Center. They have brought in the National Guard to help with the logistics and have a pretty efficient system: about 40 min total in and out the doors. My arm was sore at the injection site and I was a bit tired for a day or so, but that was the worst of it. W’ell see what #2 brings on the 13th…fingers crossed my reaction isn’t as bad as Moderna #2 was for my GF. She was feverish and just wiped out for about 36 hours.
I’d take a Dolly sticker if I knew how. She’s a damn national treasure!
Dan B
Recovering from #2 on Saturday. Arm is still swollen but neck and trapezias (sp?) feel okay. So glad to have both shots. It was amazing how little sensation there was from the shot. I kidder the shot giver that I was ready for the shot, after she’d given it. She liked that.
My immune system has said that Covid is outrageous – get away!
A great friend says we’ll be able to breathe on each other soon.
Dolly smiling would be great!
badgirl
My daughter and I got our second Pfizer shots on Saturday. Both of us had a not so hot day yesterday – fatigue, aches, chills. I would like a Joe sticker please!
Icedfire
My husband and I live in North Minneapolis and stood in the rain for about 4 hours Saturday morning at 40 degrees, but were able to get our first Moderna shots at a community health clinic. They did an excellent job and organized a priority line for those given preference by MN guidelines, as well as a general public line (which is what we shivered in all morning). The floodgates open across the state starting tomorrow with all adults eligible, so we decided that it was better to see if we could qualify ahead of time since it will be that much more difficult to get an appointment. As of Friday, you already had to drive 3 hours outside the Metro to find availability.
Neither of us had any significant side effects, though this has been by far the most arm soreness I’ve ever gotten from a vaccine (and I say that having had 3 shots of Gardasil!). That soreness is all but gone this morning.
I do have both some conflicted feelings as well as a burning rage about who comprised the vast majority of people in line and more specifically where they live, but that might be better off in a different thread.
100% all about the Dolly sticker
Princess Leia
Got Moderna #1 last Wednesday- felt a little funky that day, but the next I felt fabulous!!
Seanly
Idaho finally opened up for 45-54 w/ pre-existing conditions late last week. I thought it was just going to be register on Friday for shots beginning on Monday, I was able to get in later in the day & got my first Moderna shot. Soreness on the site for 2 days. I will take Baby Champ please.
I was getting frustrated as friends & coworkers younger than me were getting the first shot the last couple of weeks. My wife works for one of the (2) local hospital systems in Boise and kept telling me to look at this site or that to register. Each time I tried it said I wasn’t eligible yet – so how did these friends & coworkers get the shot.
West of the Cascades
Is there a “got my appointment!!” sticker? Going in for dose #1 of Pfizer in two days!
Lexiltucky
I’m scheduled for my 2nd dose (Pfizer) tomorrow afternoon so I should be fully immunized by mid-April. Mrs. Lex and I are looking forward to partaking of the whole gamut of formerly forbidden pleasures such as wandering the supermarkets and getting professional haircuts. Heck, I’m even looking forward to going to the Doctor and Dentist just to make sure all my parts are still in working order. My younger son and his S/O are on the same schedule as I am so family get-togethers may also become a thing again.
I’d prefer a Dolly sticker please.
RandomMonster
Got Pfizer 1 at a mass vaccination site in Baltimore last Tuesday. I was a little drowsy that afternoon, but to be honest it may have just been the stress of driving to downtown, waiting in a long line and, you know, feeling like it’s kinda momentous. No real apparent side effects, other than a sense of relief.
Auntie Anne
I already have my sticker, but got my first Moderna yesterday. Was really impressed by my drive-though state run event – the National Guard directed folks through multiple lines. The Guard members were uniformly cheerful and just plain old nice – so great to see them being used for something positive after 1/6. And in a nice touch, the Dept of Health and Human Services had someone pass though the waiting area post-shot to distribute information on state resources for mental health, and other things related to covid. I was left feeling as though my state government is here to help us – such a nice change after the TFG.
HeleninEire
Got my first Moderna shot Friday. Can I have Badger? I love me some Badger.
Almost Retired
Got my first Moderna shot. A care center administrator friend called and said they had leftovers, and she couldn’t find anyone currently eligible to take it. I had exactly one hour to get my not-yet-eligible ass from the South Bay to Beverly Hills. I made it, but I had to go full on Michael Douglas in “Streets of San Francisco” with my driving style. I think I jumped over a squad car on La Cienega and violated various anti-tire-squealing ordinances along the way. But I made it. Barely. I was grumpy and brain-foggy afterwards, but my wife didn’t notice any difference. Badger please.
Geeno
Got dose 1 last Tuesday, scheduled for second shit 4/20.
Moderna, if you’re keeping track. No side effects to speak of
Can I have Lily?
OldDave
@zhena gogolia: They asked me which arm received Jab the First, and picked the other arm for #2.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings