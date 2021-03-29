Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Death Wish

Death Wish

Arizona is about to push through a bunch of really shitty vote suppression legislation, including restricting vote-by-mail and making the voting window shorter. Arizona is a Republican trifecta (House, Senate and Governor), and a healthy majority of Republicans support these restrictions. Consider this recent Change Research poll of attitudes towards HR.1:

Republicans are united on restricting voting rights. Though this Change Research poll, and another recent poll, show that Krysten Sinema is much less popular than Mark Kelly, Sinema could be buoyed by this result from the Change Research poll:

If Sinema votes to kill the filibuster, it’s unlikely to change her standing in the next general election. 49 percent of voters say they’d either be more likely to vote for her or that it wouldn’t make a difference. 44 percent of voters said they’d be less likely to vote for her.

Well, it’s a nice theory, but the important fact that neither of these polls gets at is that Sinema can’t win if Democrats can’t vote, and in her state, Republicans are gearing up to make it impossible for traditional Democratic constituencies to vote.

Anyway, I can’t pretend to understand a death wish, but any Democrat who wants to keep the filibuster and/or is squishy on the main provisions of HR.1 has one.

    1. 1.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Yup.

      The question is, will Manchin and Sinema see the handwriting on that wall?

       

      [ed: what? first?!!! ME????]

    2. 2.

      Constance Reader

      THANK YOU.  That’s what I just do not get about Manchin and Sinema.  Either they are too dumb to see what this means for their future elections, or they’ve hired staff too dumb to point it out to them.  Now I think either answer should disqualify them from public office to begin with but then, I grew up in the district that keeps sending Louis Gohmert to congress, so I don’t have a leg to stand on.

    4. 4.

      germy

      In the weeds but important:

      Chuck Schumer is making the case that budget reconciliation can be used once more in fiscal year 2021, per aide.

      If the parliamentarian accepts this argument, Democrats could use it to bypass the filibuster *three more times* in the next 20 months.

      — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 29, 2021

