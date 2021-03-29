Arizona is about to push through a bunch of really shitty vote suppression legislation, including restricting vote-by-mail and making the voting window shorter. Arizona is a Republican trifecta (House, Senate and Governor), and a healthy majority of Republicans support these restrictions. Consider this recent Change Research poll of attitudes towards HR.1:

Republicans are united on restricting voting rights. Though this Change Research poll, and another recent poll, show that Krysten Sinema is much less popular than Mark Kelly, Sinema could be buoyed by this result from the Change Research poll:

If Sinema votes to kill the filibuster, it’s unlikely to change her standing in the next general election. 49 percent of voters say they’d either be more likely to vote for her or that it wouldn’t make a difference. 44 percent of voters said they’d be less likely to vote for her.

Well, it’s a nice theory, but the important fact that neither of these polls gets at is that Sinema can’t win if Democrats can’t vote, and in her state, Republicans are gearing up to make it impossible for traditional Democratic constituencies to vote.

Anyway, I can’t pretend to understand a death wish, but any Democrat who wants to keep the filibuster and/or is squishy on the main provisions of HR.1 has one.