Because we haven't shaved for 12 months and can't remember how to walk upright. — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) March 23, 2021





VACCINATION UPDATE: 3.3 million vaccinations reported today. -More than 10 million over the last 3 days

-7 day average: 2.7 million

-48 states will be open to all over age 16 on or before May 1 — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) March 28, 2021

The US administered 3.3 million vaccine shots today, its 3rd day in a row over 3 million, bringing the total to 143 million. That equates to 43.2 doses per 100 people, covering 22.1% of the population. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.71 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/imjcCLjT7h — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 29, 2021

“What we know right now is if you are exposed after full vaccination, you're very, very, very unlikely to get sick, and you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others.” Dr. Ashish K. Jha speaks to @jonkarl about COVID-19 vaccine rollout. https://t.co/UxzLP7HNS2 pic.twitter.com/UIXLRepbOF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 28, 2021

The US had +44,096 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total closer to 31.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined back below 61,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/v6grUvnfrS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 29, 2021

We know its a race between vaccinations & variants Well, despite phenomenal vaccination rates, variants pulled ahead this week Infections up in 34 states Test positivity up in 38 Hospitalizations up in 20 Holding tight until more folks vaccinated key to winning this race pic.twitter.com/15SbgPx5JU — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 28, 2021

=====

Vaccines and travel: What you need to know. The CDC’s director is warning that traveling could increase the risk of spreading the virus, particularly new variants, and urged against travel https://t.co/1GV9yR81a6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 28, 2021

Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of #coronavirus cases. The warning arrived Sunday in a newspaper commentary signed by 41 doctors. French President Emmanuel Macron has vigorously defended his decision not to completely lockdown France again https://t.co/uOfuRuZbt4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 28, 2021

The vaccine misinformation battle raging in France https://t.co/a0MlSSfAyi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 29, 2021

Spain to require negative PCR test results for French travelers arriving at the France/Spain border. Anyone crossing the land border will have to present a negative PCR taken in the last 72 hours, according to an official bulletin from the Spanish govt https://t.co/scahbCQOJm pic.twitter.com/SVfRULdsUc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 28, 2021

Outdoor meetings and sport to resume in England https://t.co/XlZXNBUy09 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 29, 2021

"A vaccine is the only way to get rid of this virus”: A 104-year-old Romanian great-grandmother is urging her fellow citizens to get vaccinated. https://t.co/cuFc8ML3qk — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 28, 2021

Albania is ramping up its coronavirus inoculation drive after receiving nearly 200,000 doses of Chinese vaccine Sinovac. The Balkan country is aiming to welcome tourists this summer to give a boost to its ailing economy. https://t.co/F06IpLx9Ky — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 28, 2021

From the Moscow Times, Sunday:

Russia has confirmed 4,519,832 cases of coronavirus and 97,740 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. According to figures published by state statistics agency Rosstat, Russia’s real coronavirus death toll stands at 131,118, with the virus present in another 69,314 deaths…

Domestically, Russians aren't fans of the Sputnik #COVID19 #vaccine — they trust imported vaxes more. But Russia is exporting #Sputnik like crazy, as a diplomatic tool to desperate nations. https://t.co/jKzf37PSXH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 28, 2021

India's coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time https://t.co/Fpx7bG2Iib pic.twitter.com/ekkW82qVPf — Reuters (@Reuters) March 29, 2021

India's first wave peaked in September and was followed by a dramatic 5-month decline. But in February, cases started soaring again. https://t.co/xqPs8ehzZc pic.twitter.com/Q1P9oZGNud — Martin Enserink (@martinenserink) March 28, 2021

India’s Maharashtra state considers total lockdown as #COVID19 cases jump 40,414 on Sunday /via @globeandmail https://t.co/omDI6LdLFv — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) March 29, 2021

The surge now unfolding in India could swiftly swamp every hospital in Maharashtra, even nationwide. And if testing in the 2020 epidemic was accurate, there must be 100s of 1000s of reinfections happening.https://t.co/OELGiNuZ1n — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 29, 2021

Australian city of Brisbane to shut down over seven Covid cases https://t.co/TVYy6LVfax — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 29, 2021

This is a powerful, anger-provoking piece explaining how & why #COVID19 is skyrocketing in southern #Brazil now, who is responsible. I had to read twice because the 1st read made me so mad. https://t.co/J6vLqeu1Zz — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 29, 2021

Brazil's recorded covid-19 death toll is a quarter of the world’s total. The country has less than 3% of the global population. https://t.co/yYbhGRlycL — Oliver Stuenkel 🇧🇷 (@OliverStuenkel) March 28, 2021

Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60% https://t.co/47AxkMBVD4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 28, 2021

Mexico's government has released a new report that shows nearly 120,000 victims of Covid-19 may have gone uncounted until now — a finding that would raise the country's death toll from the virus by nearly 60% https://t.co/EpYH24baAC — CNN International (@cnni) March 29, 2021

Like it or not, experts feel it's inevitable that proof of #Covid19 vaccination is going to be needed to do some things going forward. It is going to be a very thorny issue to work out, as @ddiamond, @bylenasun & @isaacstanbecker report. https://t.co/Cvy7zE6OyR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 28, 2021

======

COVID-19: 5,000 music fans attend Barcelona gig after passing same-day coronavirus screening https://t.co/beOWnwCbX6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 28, 2021

More of TFG’s maladministration:

Consumers filed 106 injury claims from COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators and hydroxychloroquine. Here's why none have been paid. https://t.co/7B2zpSUIpS via @usatoday — Baronian Consulting (@BaronianConsult) March 28, 2021

======

Readership capture:

Spring has arrived, and many older adults in the U.S. who have been vaccinated are emerging from a hibernation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. They are relishing little things like shopping and going to the gym, along with visiting relatives. https://t.co/7q8AzG0gzn — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2021

A year after becoming a global epicenter of the pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Case numbers have been inching up nationwide, raising concerns that states are opening too quickly. https://t.co/xhTM7swWRP — The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2021

Six of the ten U.S. metro areas with the worst #COVID19 outbreaks right now are in Michigan.https://t.co/HPycVNPnXS pic.twitter.com/EZXFN8msXF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 29, 2021



(Possibly related: Jackson, MI is the main state correctional facility. Which I remember because back in the 1980s, Jackson changed the motto on its green highway signs from Welcome to Jackson – You May Never Leave! to Welcome to Jackson – We Like It Here.)