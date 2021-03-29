Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 28-29

From the Moscow Times, Sunday:

Russia has confirmed 4,519,832 cases of coronavirus and 97,740 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center.

According to figures published by state statistics agency Rosstat, Russia’s real coronavirus death toll stands at 131,118, with the virus present in another 69,314 deaths…

======

More of TFG’s maladministration:

======

Readership capture:


(Possibly related: Jackson, MI is the main state correctional facility. Which I remember because back in the 1980s, Jackson changed the motto on its green highway signs from Welcome to Jackson – You May Never Leave! to Welcome to Jackson – We Like It Here.)

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 180
      Still at 1200 deaths
      2% positivity – this was down at 1.5% 2 or 3 weeks ago

      32.9% vaccinated with at least 1 dose
      131,339 people fully vaccinated
      243,907 people with at least 1 dose

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/28 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/28 China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 18 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 8 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the DRC (via Nairobi) & 1 each from the Sudan (via Muscat), Chad (via Cairo), France, the Philippines, India (via Muscat) & Bangladesh; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals each returning from Nigeria (via Kigali), Liberia (via France) & the US
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Djibouti, Central African Republic, Armenia, India & Indonesia; & Burkina Faso; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhanjiang Port in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian crew member off a cargo ship, last port of call in India
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 3 confirmed cases, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no further information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), both Chinese nationals returning from Algeria; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Uganda & 1 each from Nigeria & Egypt (all via Cairo)
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossing
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Spain
      • Tai’an in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; the case arrived at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on 3/4/25, went through the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 3/19 the case flew to Jinan in Shandong Province transferred to Tai’an and entered 14 day centralized quarantine, the case tested positive for RT-PCR and IgM & IgG antibodies on 3/28
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, off a flight diverted from Beijing

       

      Overall in China, 10 confirmed cases recovered, 8 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 226 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 172 active confirmed cases in the country (169 imported), 1 in critical/serious condition (imported), 273 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 2 suspect cases (all imported). 4,574 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/28, 106.613M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, nearly 5M per day in the past two days.

      On 3/29 Hong Kong reported 8 new cases, 7 imported & 1 domestic (source of infection not identified).

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      Considering our location and health status, we’ve signed up at a local pharmacy and will accomplish vaccination when they make it easy. DH can’t stand in long lines or handle a two hour round trip.

      We don’t seem to have the “just go to a red area” problem, so there’s that :) It’s freakin’ Elise Stefanik’s district!

    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil, and the B.1.351 variant first discovered in South Africa, as well as other variants sharing similar mutations in the spike protein, are scary. The news out of Brazil, India and Michigan are really concerning, as they suggest significant re-infection, and I do not believe these places are mass testing and contract tracing at sufficient levels to catch the vast majority of asymptomatic and very mild infections. The hope was that past infection, as well as immunization, would at least greatly reduce the symptoms of re-infection.

      I suppose Israel will once again generate the data that assesses how well the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does against these variants. We have to expect other vaccines (whether the Chinese deactivated live virus ones, the Chinese/Russian/British viral vector ones, or the the molecular protein ones) will do even worse than Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against the variants.

    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 941 new cases today in his media statement – below 1,000 new cases for the first time since 9th December — for a cumulative reported total of 342,285 cases. He also reports five new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,260 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.38% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 14,219 active and contagious cases; 166 are in ICU, 73 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 1,097 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 327,406 patients recovered – 95.48% of the cumulative reported total.

      Three new clusters were reported today: Section 16 in Selangor, Jalan Azlan in Kuala Lumpur, and Taman Vistagro in Sarawak. Taman Vistagro is a community cluster; the other two are workplace clusters.

      933 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 217 local cases: 18 in older clusters, four in Section 16 cluster, 153 close-contact screenings, and 42 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 192 cases: 16 in older clusters, six in Taman Vistagro cluster, 112 close-contact screenings, and 58 other screenings. Johor reports 171 cases: 121 in existing clusters, 34 close-contact screenings, and 16 other screenings. Penang reports 164 cases: 64 in existing clusters, 26 close-contact screenings, and 74 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 51 local cases: one in an older cluster, one in Jalan Azlan cluster, 29 close-contact screenings, and 20 other screenings. Kelantan reports 49 cases: 16 in existing clusters, 24 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings. Sabah reports 34 cases: seven in existing clusters, 19 close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 18 cases: two in existing clusters, 11 close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Kedah reports 13 cases: three in existing clusters, eight close-contact screenings, and two other screenings.

      Melaka reports eight cases: three in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Perak reports five cases: one in an existing cluster, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Pahang also reports five cases: one in an existing cluster, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Terengganu reports four cases: three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Labuan reports one case, in an existing cluster. And Putrajaya also reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      Perlis reports no new cases today.

      Eight new cases today are imported: six in Kuala Lumpur, and two in Selangor.

      The deaths reported today are a 63-year-old woman in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia; a 52-year-old man in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, and asthma; an 82-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, stroke, dyslipidaemia, and chronic kidney disease; a 42-year-old man in Sabah with obesity and gout; and a 64-year-old non-Malaysian man in Sabah with no co-morbidities listed.

    8. 8.

      Starfish

      @rikyrah: I asked my spouse if we can go to a concert like the one in Barcelona and explain to his parents how it was totally safe and fine.

      They have been doing nonsense this whole pandemic, and they keep going on monologues how it is all perfectly safe for reasons. They went to Mexico with some other people for spring break, and they will be fine because they are vaccinated; but they took some unvaccinated people with them, and I am so tired of their nonsense.

