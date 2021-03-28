Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Washington Post: Pick the best fictional detective

The Washington Post has their own version of March Madness – picking the best fictional detective!

In our bookish version of March Madness, you’ll find a bracket with 32 possibilities, selected with the help of our Book Club newsletter readers and our frequent contributors. The characters are broken into four categories: classic sleuths (who have been at it for 50-plus years), modern masters (the leads in at least 15 novels), international gumshoes, working across the pond and beyond, and game changers or newcomers who have given new life to the genre.

It’s already giving me fits, because they are alternately making me choose between two characters I don’t know and making me choose between two of my top favorites of all time.  Bastards!

I know almost none of the 4th category – “game changers” and “newcomers”.

This seems like the perfect Sunday pastime.

What are your picks, and what do you know about the game changers and newcomers?

      RSA

      Spot on with your summary: favorite against favorite, unknown against unknown.  Given a flat list, I would have chosen a different winner, but I ended up with Adam Dalgleish at number one and Joe Leaphorn at number two.

      Cervantes

      I’m not a subscriber so I can’t see the choices, but the correct answer is Nero Wolfe.

      Mike in NC

      Haven’t tried it yet, but Netflix just added a show called “The Irregulars”, which is about Victorian era teens hanging out with Sherlock.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: Almost right. Holmes with Poirot as runner-up. Though the way the brackets are set up, you can’t get that. The last pair have to be from different starting categories.

      @Cervantes: The barbarians didn’t include Nero Wolfe. Probably the usual DC/NY rivalry.

