From commentor Scout211:

The first of the native wildflowers are starting to show here in the wilds of Northern California. This is a sampling of the first wildflowers that appear in our area every year. All of the pics were taken the second week of March 2021.

At the top are Royal Larkspur (Delpphinium variegatum).



A field of Blue Dicks (Dipterostemon capitatus).



Henderson’s Shooting Stars (Primula hendersonii). This is the first year these have shown up on our property.



Frying Pans (Eshschozia lobbii). They often show up in a larger groups but on our property they show up in tiny groups or even just one or two.

The wildflowers that show up in April and May are typically larger and more showy but it always makes us happy to welcome the first ones of the season.