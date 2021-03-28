Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Just a few bad apples.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Shocking, but not surprising

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Everybody saw this coming.

Reality always wins in the end.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

This is how realignments happen…

No one could have predicted…

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Northern California Wildflowers

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Northern California Wildflowers

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Wildflowers 1

From commentor Scout211:

The first of the native wildflowers are starting to show here in the wilds of Northern California. This is a sampling of the first wildflowers that appear in our area every year. All of the pics were taken the second week of March 2021.

At the top are Royal Larkspur (Delpphinium variegatum).

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Wildflowers
A field of Blue Dicks (Dipterostemon capitatus).

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Northern California Wildflowers
Henderson’s Shooting Stars (Primula hendersonii). This is the first year these have shown up on our property.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Northern California Wildflowers 2
Frying Pans (Eshschozia lobbii). They often show up in a larger groups but on our property they show up in tiny groups or even just one or two.

The wildflowers that show up in April and May are typically larger and more showy but it always makes us happy to welcome the first ones of the season.

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JeanneT
  • Jeffery
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffery

      I found a patch of trout lilies (Erythronium americanum) yesterday. I had planted them 10 or more years ago and they had never flowered. I thought they were gone. No idea if they will flower or not. No idea why they don’t. Very surprised to see them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JeanneT

      These are lovely blossoms. Glad to start the day with them!

      I need to say thanks for the encouragement I got here in the chat a few weeks ago – I now have sprouted seedlings of peppers, tomatoes and eggplants which should be ready to plant out in mid-late May.

      So my question this week is what do you gardeners find as the best next step-pots for transplanting? Have you had good results using biodegradable pots, or do you favor reusable plastic?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.