Respite Open Thread: Loving Sons, Dogs and Ducks – Oh, My!

Some feel good after a rough week.

I needed this one this morning:

By now, most of you have probably seen this, but I wanted to make sure:

We don’t deserve dogs.

As promised, I finally put together the photos and video from week 3

They spend a great deal of time out of their crate now. They mostly sleep on their blanket, but they do waddle into the kitchen for some cat grass now and then.  I expect they’ll become more mobile as curiosity takes precedence over growing.  Right now, growing requires lots of eating and sleeping.  Occasionally, they do wander off to the kitchen (sometimes to keep me company while I empty the dishwasher).

Loved all the name suggestions yesterday…

Here’s a bonus Scout using Bixby as her own personal pillow:

And yes, for those wondering, it’s very messing having ducklings running around. I do have diapers for them, but they are a bit too small yet to wear them. I think by the time they are big enough they’ll be spending a lot more time outside in their pen so, like Penelope, it might not be worth the trouble. For now, I just wash their blanket every night and clean up any other mess they make fairly easily.

But I’m definitely rooting for warmer weather so they can start going outside.

More photos and some cute duckling bathtime/Bixby video at this link.

And finally, if you didn’t see it, this interview with Tammy Duckworth was really good.

Respite open thread

  • cain
  • eclare
  • evap
  • Ken
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Sweet!  As I was watching the video of them swimming and being underwater in the bathtub, I remembered that when I was in my twenties I would also say that I wanted to be a duck that could read, so i could float around in the water all the time, and read whenever wanted to.

    4. 4.

      Ken

      Did yesterday’s “Name The Ducks” thread produce a winner?

