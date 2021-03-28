Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Albatrossity’s Harley Heads Home

by | 12 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

I have grown fond of Harley through Albatrossity’s photos and stories over the past few years, even holding my breath in the fall when Harley arrived a bit later than usual.  Today, Albatrossity has a Harley update for us.

I hope you’ll take a minute to read the Albatrossity post from almost exactly a year ago, which provides an interesting perspective as we were heading into the realities of the pandemic.

What follows is an update on Harley from Albatrossity:

Lots of jackals have cats, dogs, ducks, rabbits, or some other pet. I don’t (for lots of reasons), but I do have a nice hawk in the neighborhood who has been my wintertime companion for the past 8 winters now. His given name is Harley (my kids gave it to him), and he is a dark-morph Red-tailed Hawk of the Harlan’s subspecies, Buteo jamaciensis harlani. I wrote a bit about him here last March, at the onset of the pandemic.

He and I have made it through that summer and another winter. He is free to fly elsewhere, I am not. Although I have had both shots of the Moderna vaccine, travel by airplane will probably not be happening for a while, since much of the rest of the world remains unvaccinated and still threatened by the coronavirus. I suspect Harley, however, will head home within a week or so, and I will have to wait until next fall to greet him again. His summer home is somewhere in Alaska or Canada, almost certainly, and calling him with some urgency right now. His mate is probably also on her way home.

I, for one, will miss him here in his winter home. So here are some shots from this last winter to help me remember him until we meet again.

Albatrossity's Harley Heads Home 4
Near Manhattan KSMarch 29, 2020

Here’s a shot of him, with a nice snake snack, from about the time when he was last seen here in March 2020, before he headed north for the summer.

Albatrossity's Harley Heads Home 3
Near Manhattan KSNovember 1, 2020

For some reason, most of our winter-resident northern hawks arrived very late this season. Typically I see Harley in mid-October; in the previous winter season he arrived Oct. 7, 2019, for example Perhaps the food and the weather were good up north in the fall, but I do confess to some anxious moments as October moved along and he had not yet arrived. This concern was exacerbated when another dark northern redtail (of the western/calurus subspecies) showed up and seemed to be using his favorite perches and hunting spots. Perhaps he wasn’t coming back, and his productive winter territory now belonged to this newcomer. But on November 1, I spotted him, along with the newcomer. He’s on the right, with the black-and-white tail; she has a red tail and is perched on the irrigation system.

Albatrossity's Harley Heads Home 2
Near Manhattan KSJanuary 8, 2021

They seem to have sorted things out re hunting rights, and both of these birds could be found here for most of the winter. Sometimes. they would even sit side-by side. Notice that she is somewhat bigger than he is; that’s typical for Red-tailed Hawks and many other raptors.

Albatrossity's Harley Heads Home 1
Near Manhattan KSFebruary 18, 2021

The mid-February incursion of arctic air into the central plains this season was soul-crushing and death-dealing. But most of the local hawks made it through, and indeed I found Harley a couple of days after our coldest night of -21F. Arctic-breeding hawks are pretty tough, I suspect.

Albatrossity's Harley Heads Home
Near Manhattan KSMarch 24, 2021

Southerly breezes predicted for this weekend and early next week might push Harley north soon, so here’s the last shot I got of him this season. I hope his mate also finds her way home, that they raise a couple of fat and healthy hawklets, and that we meet again in October or November. It will be a different world for us humans, but not so much for Harley.

  • Amir Khalid
  • BigJimSlade
  • debbie
  • Ken
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Princess Leia
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • TomatoQueen
  • WaterGirl

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      BigJimSlade

      Very nice. Is there some sort of watchtower that gets you off the ground for some of these shots, like the last one?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Hope he returns later this year.

      Great photos, especially the in-flight ones.  Thanks.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      As always, the photos are spectacular! Thank you, Albatrossity.

      (P.S. Also, try saying “nice snake snack” three times, fast.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TomatoQueen

      Oooh Harley got him a winter girlfriend! So glad they’ve come through and can get started on a busy spring. Looking good!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess Leia

      Albatrossity and hawks on a Sunday!! What a delight – and how wonderful to hear reports of Harley. I bet he was watching out for you as well!!! :)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      It’s so interesting to read Albatrossity’s lovely post about Harley that was written last March.

      This winter the departure of our dark northern hawks coincides with another, even darker, arrival. Coronavirus. The stealthy migration of this wingless pathogen, hitching rides in passengers on airplanes and cruise ships, has changed the world in a very short time, with more changes yet to come. The non-human world will probably not detect this arrival in the short-term, other than perhaps noting a decrease in human traffic as they go about their daily business. But humans, and their insatiable needs, influence much of the natural world today; there will be consequences, foreseen and unforeseen, that other creatures will deal with in the coming months and years. There are always consequences, and change is the only constant.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      Will Harley and mate’s kiddos migrate with them next year or will they have grown enough to be on their own?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      Arctic-breeding hawks are pretty tough, I suspect.

      So, to my surprise, are sparrows[*]. I was shocked to see so many of them during and after the February freeze. There’s a big yew hedge near me that’s noisy with them every evening, I guess that’s where they sheltered.

      [*] Or maybe wrens. Or starlings. Some kind of little brown bird. Fairly sure they’re not penguins, anyway.

      Reply

