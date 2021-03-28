On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
I have grown fond of Harley through Albatrossity’s photos and stories over the past few years, even holding my breath in the fall when Harley arrived a bit later than usual. Today, Albatrossity has a Harley update for us.
I hope you’ll take a minute to read the Albatrossity post from almost exactly a year ago, which provides an interesting perspective as we were heading into the realities of the pandemic.
What follows is an update on Harley from Albatrossity:
Lots of jackals have cats, dogs, ducks, rabbits, or some other pet. I don’t (for lots of reasons), but I do have a nice hawk in the neighborhood who has been my wintertime companion for the past 8 winters now. His given name is Harley (my kids gave it to him), and he is a dark-morph Red-tailed Hawk of the Harlan’s subspecies, Buteo jamaciensis harlani. I wrote a bit about him here last March, at the onset of the pandemic.
He and I have made it through that summer and another winter. He is free to fly elsewhere, I am not. Although I have had both shots of the Moderna vaccine, travel by airplane will probably not be happening for a while, since much of the rest of the world remains unvaccinated and still threatened by the coronavirus. I suspect Harley, however, will head home within a week or so, and I will have to wait until next fall to greet him again. His summer home is somewhere in Alaska or Canada, almost certainly, and calling him with some urgency right now. His mate is probably also on her way home.
I, for one, will miss him here in his winter home. So here are some shots from this last winter to help me remember him until we meet again.
Here’s a shot of him, with a nice snake snack, from about the time when he was last seen here in March 2020, before he headed north for the summer.
For some reason, most of our winter-resident northern hawks arrived very late this season. Typically I see Harley in mid-October; in the previous winter season he arrived Oct. 7, 2019, for example Perhaps the food and the weather were good up north in the fall, but I do confess to some anxious moments as October moved along and he had not yet arrived. This concern was exacerbated when another dark northern redtail (of the western/calurus subspecies) showed up and seemed to be using his favorite perches and hunting spots. Perhaps he wasn’t coming back, and his productive winter territory now belonged to this newcomer. But on November 1, I spotted him, along with the newcomer. He’s on the right, with the black-and-white tail; she has a red tail and is perched on the irrigation system.
They seem to have sorted things out re hunting rights, and both of these birds could be found here for most of the winter. Sometimes. they would even sit side-by side. Notice that she is somewhat bigger than he is; that’s typical for Red-tailed Hawks and many other raptors.
The mid-February incursion of arctic air into the central plains this season was soul-crushing and death-dealing. But most of the local hawks made it through, and indeed I found Harley a couple of days after our coldest night of -21F. Arctic-breeding hawks are pretty tough, I suspect.
Southerly breezes predicted for this weekend and early next week might push Harley north soon, so here’s the last shot I got of him this season. I hope his mate also finds her way home, that they raise a couple of fat and healthy hawklets, and that we meet again in October or November. It will be a different world for us humans, but not so much for Harley.
