Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Too inconsequential to be sued

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

There will be lawyers.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Yes we did.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

What fresh hell is this?

Women: they get shit done

No one could have predicted…

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Poetry

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Poetry

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Poetry 1

For this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about poetry.

The recent death of Polish poet Adam Zagajewski (who I met once, and whose poetry I adore) reminded me that we haven’t had poetry as our subject here.

I’ll keep it simple. Whose poetry stays with you? Has there been a poet’s work that has moved you, obsessed you, changed the way you think about something?

I’d love to discover some new poets in this week’s edition.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Another Scott
  • banditqueen
  • Benw
  • BGinCHI
  • billcinsd
  • brendancalling
  • Citizen Scientist
  • cope
  • debbie
  • dnfree
  • Haydnseek
  • Jack Canuck
  • KSinMA
  • laura
  • Mike J
  • Mo MacArbie
  • MomSense
  • Mr. Prosser
  • Nelle
  • oatler.
  • Phylllis
  • PJ
  • Princess Leia
  • raven
  • rivers
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Tehanu
  • TinRoofRusted
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      Mo MacArbie

      No one hip, but Thomas Hardy is the one author I picked up from school and later read recreationally.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      billcinsd

      Rainier Marie Rilke

      https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poets/rainer-maria-rilke

      The Beggars

      BY RAINER MARIA RILKE
      TRANSLATED BY MICHAEL HOFMANN

      You didn’t know
      what was in the heap. A visitor found
      it to contain beggars. They sell the hollow
      of their hands.

      They show the sightseer
      their mouths full of filth,
      and let him (he can afford it) peer
      at the mange eating away at them.

      In their twisted vision
      his stranger’s face is skewed;
      they are pleased with their accession,
      and when he speaks they spew.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Wallace Stevens forever! Also Mary Oliver.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      Pushkin
      Lermontov
      Osip Mandelstam
      Sergey Gandlevsky
      Marina Tsvetaeva
      Delvig
      Baratynsky
      Do I need to go on? Do you have a few hours?
      Keats

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Marge Piercy’s To Be Of Use is a poem I’d recite whenever I was invited to the retirement sendoff for the blue collar workers I represented- and always had a copy for the worker who’s rest was so well earned. I appreciate Philip Irvine’s poems for that same reason – work, those looking for work, the work and the end of work.

      Poems for pleasure or solace are wide and varied and picking one would be picking a favorite child Nicky Giovanni/billy Collins/w.s. Merwin/Richard Brautigan/Mary Oliver……

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      Here’s a Gandlevsky (loses a lot in translation)

      Anthological

      Seneca teaches me

      that fear is unworthy of a man

      for saving face

      take the side of death

       

      the poplar colonel of the courtyard

      the feverish yakking of first friendship

      all night through

      the smell of the lindens

      that finds room for a whole life

       

      that is what I am leaving

      and Seneca teaches me

      2008

      Reply
    8. 8.

      KSinMA

      Seamus Heaney, Emily Dickinson, Galway Kinnell, Geraldine Brooks— just a few at random.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tehanu

      John Milton. I hated him when I was in school. Then I discovered that you need to be at least 50 before you can get him.

      John Ciardi, whom I loved in school and still love.

      “Night after night forever the dolls lay stiff
      by the children’s dreams. On the goose-feathers of the rich,
      on the straw of the poor, on the gypsy ground—
      wherever the children slept, dolls have been found
      in the subsoil of the small loves stirred again
      by the Finders After Everything. Down lay
      the children by their hanks and twists. Night after night
      grew over imagination. The fuzzies shed, the bright
      buttons fell out of the heads, arms ripped, and down
      through goose-feathers, straw; and the gypsy ground
      the dolls sank, and some—the fuzziest and most loved
      changed back to string and dust, and the dust moved
      dream-puffs round the Finders’ boots as they dug,
      sieved, brushed, and came on a little clay dog,
      and a little stone man, and a little bone girl, that had kept
      their eyes wide open forever, while all the children slept.”

      Eamon Grennan, “Chorus.” Claudia Burbank, “First Birth” and “Googling Myself I Learn I Am a Victim of Hurricane Katrina.” Henry Reed, “Naming of Parts.” Robert Nye, “On the Sea-Wall.” Harold Monro, “Overheard on a Saltmarsh.”​​​​​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dnfree

      My favorite poet since I was in college in the 1960s, and he continued to move me throughout life.  He died a couple of years ago.  This is from the Poetry Foundation website.

      William Stanley (W.S.) Merwin was born in New York City in 1927 and raised in New Jersey and Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of a Presbyterian minister. His numerous collections of poetry, his translations, and his books of prose have won praise over seven decades. Though his early poetry received great attention and admiration, Merwin would continue to alter and innovate his craft with each new book, and at each stage he served as a powerful influence for poets of his generation and younger poets. For the entirety of his writing career, he explored a sense of wonder and celebrated the power of language, while serving as a staunch anti-war activist and advocate for the environment. He won nearly every award available to an American poet, and he was named U.S. poet laureate twice. A practicing Buddhist as well as a proponent of deep ecology, Merwin lived since the late 1970s on an old pineapple plantation in Hawaii which he has painstakingly restored to its original rainforest state. Poet Edward Hirsch wrote that Merwin “is one of the greatest poets of our age. He is a rare spiritual presence in American life and letters (the Thoreau of our era).”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      I love Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (I suspect Albatrossity likes it too.)

      I was introduced to Edna late, but Childhood is the Kingdom Where Nobody Dies has always stuck with me as well.

      Good poetry is very powerful. Bad poetry can be lots of fun.

      And Pete could write some very evocative lyrics. Sea and Sand:

      Here by the sea and sand
      Nothing ever goes as planned
      I just couldn’t face going home
      It was just a drag on my own
      They finally threw me out
      My mom got drunk on stout
      My dad couldn’t stand on two feet
      As he lectured about morality
      Now I guess the family’s complete
      With me hanging ’round on the street
      Or here on the beach

      The girl I love
      Is a perfect dresser
      Wears every fashion
      Gets it to the tee
      Heavens above
      I’ve got to match her
      She knows just how
      She wants her man to be
      Leave it to me

      My jacket’s gonna be cut slim and checked
      Maybe a touch of seersucker with an open neck
      I ride a G.S. scooter with my hair cut neat
      I wear my wartime coat in the wind and sleet

      […]

      Looking forward to the responses!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      I was once shocked to find that my students didn’t know Keats at all. Part of their priceless heritage.

      This living hand, now warm and capable
      Of earnest grasping, would, if it were cold
      And in the icy silence of the tomb,
      So haunt thy days and chill thy dreaming nights
      That thou would wish thine own heart dry of blood
      So in my veins red life might stream again,
      And thou be conscience-calm’d–see here it is–
      I hold it towards you.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      Mandelstam:
      As womanly silver shines,
      That has struggled with oxide and adulteration,
      So does quiet work turn silver
      The iron plow and the voice of the poet.
      1937

      Reply
    21. 21.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I think my favorite poem is Housman’s “Loveliest of trees”. Frost’s “Fire and Ice”, Auden’s “Stop all the clocks”. I tend to like shorter poems, which I can memorize, like the first two I mentioned. But I also like story poems.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Phylllis

      I’m an Emily Dickinson & William Carlos Williams fan. There have been a couple of non-fiction books I’ve read in the past couple of years that had the feel of poetry to them–The Yellow House and The Fact of a Body. 

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PJ

      Yeats is still my favorite, but this passage from Heaney’s Station Island gives me an impetus when I discouraged:

      Then I knew him in the flesh
      out there on the tarmac among the cars,
      wintered hard and sharp as a blackthorn bush.

      His voice eddying with the vowels of all rivers
      came back to me, though he did not speak yet,
      a voice like a prosecutor’s or a singer’s,

      cunning, narcotic, mimic, definite
      as a steel nib’s downstroke, quick and clean,
      and suddenly he hit a litter basket

      with his stick, saying, “Your obligation
      is not discharged by any common rite.
      What you do you must do on your own.

      The main thing is to write
      for the joy of it. Cultivate a work-lust
      that imagines its haven like your hands at night

      dreaming the sun in the sunspot of a breast.
      You are fasted now, light-headed, dangerous.
      Take off from here. And don’t be so earnest,

      so ready for the sack-cloth and ashes.
      Let go, let fly, forget.
      You’ve listened long enough. Now strike your note.’

       

      ETA: Those are three-line stanzas, but WordPress does something weird with them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I always thought T.S.Eliot was too intellectual for me, but I find as I get older I like his stuff a lot.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PJ

      I had known Jacques Prevert from his screenplays to many great French films of the ’30s, but recently I started getting into his poems. This is from a collection called Preversities, translated by Norman Shapiro:

        Fiesta

      And the glasses were empty
      and the bottle was smashed
      And the bed was wide open
      and the door was shut tight
      And all the stars of shattered glass
      of happiness and beauty kept
      twinkling with their resplendent light
      over the dust of the room unswept
      I was dead drunk
      a bonfire flashing in the air
      and you were living drunk
      in my arms lying bare.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mr. Prosser

      Everyone in my generation (born in the Forties) probably had to read The Red Badge of Courage in Junior High, but Stephen Crane’s poetry is marvelous:
      Should the wide world roll away
      Leaving black terror
      Limitless night,
      Nor God, nor man, nor place to stand
      Would be to me essential
      If thou and thy white arms were there
      And the fall to doom a long way.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Princess Leia

      Joy Harjo, Mary Oliver, Seamus Heaney, David Whyte, Denise Levertov, Wislawa Szymborska, Naomi Shihab Nye are some of my favorites.

      Also love the Mystical poets like Rumi and Hafiz!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      oatler.

      Always Marry An April Girl

      Praise the spells and bless the charms,
      I found April in my arms.
      April golden, April cloudy,
      Gracious, cruel, tender, rowdy;

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cope

      I went through phases in terms of my interest in poetry.  The first poets I remember finding interesting were Robert Service and Rudyard Kipling (I know, I know) in grade school.

      Later, in high school, I read Owen’s “Dulce et Decorum Est” in my lit book.  This sent me after other WW I  poets including Rupert Brooke and Siegfried Sassoon.  In college while studying “Contemporary American and British Poets” as a freshman, I got into E. E. Cummings and William Carlos Williams.  Strangely, these were not the poets we studied in the class but I discovered them and other modern poets just browsing poetry anthologies.

      It was during this period that I suffered a short infatuation with Richard Brautigan, fortunately cured early on.  I spared myself indulging in any Rod McKuen or Kalil Gibran, thank goodness.  Ginsberg never did much for me either.  Of course I had a copy of the recently deceased Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s “Coney Island of the Mind”, a required prop for any ’60s college male taking English classes beyond the introductory.

      Later in life, I came to appreciate T. S. Eliot, Lewis Carroll, Dorothy Parker, Dylan Thomas, W.B. Yeats and some others whom I cannot remember.  I have to throw in Robert Burns for dramatic and entertainment value.

      Now in my dotage, I am exposed to poetry mainly at the 3 Quarks Daily website and The New Yorker.  I find occasional poems to which I take a shine but never sufficiently to track down anthologies by the authors.  Pity.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      raven

      I’ve mentioned the Dickinson tv series that is on Apple TV at least three times and have not had so much as a comment. Well, I’m not a poetry person beyond the Beats but the series made me like her.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Haydnseek

      Charles Bukowski.  Just start anywhere.  But since so many of us here are cat lovers, as he was, might as well start with the poem “One Tough Motherfucker.”  Can’t link but it’s easy to find with a quick search.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rivers

      Philip Larkin. These lines from “Faith Healing” haunt me:

      ”            In everyone there sleeps /A sense of life lived according to love./To some it means the difference they could make/ By loving others, but across most it sweeps/ As All they might have done had they been loved. /That nothing cures. An immense slackening ache,/ As when, thawing, the rigid landscape weeps . .  .”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Nelle

      I love Dickinson’s ” A certain slant of light” in particular.

      Jane Kenyon on death, “Twilight After Haying” and “Let Evening Come” have been great comforts when dealing with the deaths of those I love.  Her “Peonies at Dusk” because peonies are the great fragrance of life.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      banditqueen

      Many greats already mentioned, so here’s another:
      <blockquote>What happens to a dream deferred?
      Does it dry up
      Like a raisin in the sun?
      Or fester like a sore–
      And then run?
      Does it stink like rotten meat?
      Or crust and sugar over–
      like a syrupy sweet?
      Maybe it just sags
      like a heavy load.
      Or does it explode? <em>Langston Hughes</em> </blockquote>
      AE Housman’s poems set to music

      Reply
    47. 47.

      banditqueen

      Many greats already mentioned, so here’s another:

      What happens to a dream deferred?
      Does it dry up
      Like a raisin in the sun?
      Or fester like a sore–
      And then run?
      Does it stink like rotten meat?
      Or crust and sugar over–
      like a syrupy sweet?
      Maybe it just sags
      like a heavy load.
      Or does it explode? Langston Hughes

      AE Housman’s poems set to music

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jack Canuck

      I see someone mentioned Rilke already, but I’ll second the vote there. The translation makes a big difference too though, for non-English poetry. This is the Stephen Mitchell translation of the poem ‘Evening’; it’s probably not the widely preferred translation, but I find it to be so much more evocative than any other version I’ve found:

      The sky puts on the darkening blue coat

      held for it by a row of ancient trees;

      you watch: and the lands grow distant in your sight,

      one journeying to heaven, one that falls;

      and leave you, not at home in either one,

      not quite so still and dark as the darkened houses,

      not calling to eternity with the passion of what becomes

      a star each night, and rises;

      and leave you (inexpressibly to unravel)

      your life, with its immensity and fear,

      so that, now bounded, now immeasurable,

      it is alternately stone in you and star.

      On another note, ee cummings is another poet that I’ve always loved. A previous partner loved his work and re-introduced me to it after initial exposure in high school.

      somewhere i have never travelled,gladly beyond
      any experience,your eyes have their silence:
      in your most frail gesture are things which enclose me,
      or which i cannot touch because they are too near

      your slightest look easily will unclose me
      though i have closed myself as fingers,
      you open always petal by petal myself as Spring opens
      (touching skilfully,mysteriously)her first rose

      or if your wish be to close me,i and
      my life will shut very beautifully,suddenly,
      as when the heart of this flower imagines
      the snow carefully everywhere descending;

      nothing which we are to perceive in this world equals
      the power of your intense fragility:whose texture
      compels me with the colour of its countries,
      rendering death and forever with each breathing

      (i do not know what it is about you that closes
      and opens;only something in me understands
      the voice of your eyes is deeper than all roses)
      nobody,not even the rain,has such small hands

      There could be an interesting discussion about the difference between poetry and lyrics, too. Lots of similarities, obviously, but it seems to me that there’s a fundamental difference because of the pairing of the words with music for lyrics.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      TinRoofRusted

      Billy Collins. I first saw his poem To My Favorite Seventeen Year Old Girl and laughed because my daughter was 17. I started reading everything by him after that. My 17 year old went to a Poetry slam later that year and met him. I was jealous.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Princess Leia

      Burning the Old Year
      By Naomi Shihab Nye
      Letters swallow themselves in seconds.
      Notes friends tied to the doorknob,
      transparent scarlet paper,
      sizzle like moth wings,
      marry the air.

      So much of any year is flammable,
      lists of vegetables, partial poems.
      Orange swirling flame of days,
      so little is a stone.

      Where there was something and suddenly isn’t,
      an absence shouts, celebrates, leaves a space.
      I begin again with the smallest numbers.

      Quick dance, shuffle of losses and leaves,
      only the things I didn’t do
      crackle after the blazing dies.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @dnfree: Dagnabittohell, you beat me to my Poifick Master & Hero Of The Zeitgeist!!

      I heard Merwin read 3 times, met him twice, had the chance to chat a bit with him the first time. I told him, Your poetry got me through some really rough times in 1973. He looked somewhere between stunned and pleased, and said, Thank you for telling me that.

      I told him I was a mathematician who was trying to write poetry and he said, Some of the most talented writers I’ve taught were scientists and mathematicians. I went on, I’ve been trying to write like you for years and can’t manage it and he shot back, Oh, don’t imitate! but then looked thoughtful: If you must imitate, imitate diction – the images should be your own.

      I said, Of course, and he smiled and said, Of course.

      Here is the poem that introduced me to his work & started the process of getting me through those rough times. Spefically, the last line:

      Look. This is the morning.

      Bleak acceptance. That was when I felt the benthos beneath my feet, after 18 months of one disaster after another, and pushed up the long way toward light and air.

      Every April 17 I post this one in honor of my father’s passing.

      And I will spend a good half hour deconstructing these deceptively simple six lines:

      THE POEM

      Coming late, as always,
      I try to remember what I almost heard
      The light avoids my eye.

      How many times have I heard the locks close
      And the lark take the keys
      And hang them in heaven.

      And as for imitating his style, this was the best I could manage. It was dedicated to him, written after that first meeting in 1981 when he appeared all in black and a black cape, and published in the sadly defunct Baltimore City Paper:

      IRONWORKER

      This man has trained
      his eye for steel,

      learned to balance
      on I-beams bundled
      under a crane’s long beak.

      He understands the flex
      in girders, catenaries
      sleeping in cables;

      It’s childsplay for him
      to catch glowing rivets
      in unhurt gloveless palms

      fashioning dull metal
      into tall storeys.

      On the graveyard shift
      he doffs hard hat and climbs
      rungs and ribs
      in the headless skeleton

      to where its last vertebra
      compasses toward midnight,

      unbuckles the tooled belt
      holding him to structure.

      In a black cape he reaches
      for silence, and falls

      upward, magical
      into the moon’s white smile.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.