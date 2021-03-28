In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

For this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about poetry.

The recent death of Polish poet Adam Zagajewski (who I met once, and whose poetry I adore) reminded me that we haven’t had poetry as our subject here.

I’ll keep it simple. Whose poetry stays with you? Has there been a poet’s work that has moved you, obsessed you, changed the way you think about something?

I’d love to discover some new poets in this week’s edition.