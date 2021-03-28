Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Chag Pesach Sameach!

(h/t Siubhan Duinne)

From the Moscow Times‘ food writer, “Sink or Swim With Matzoh Ball Soup”:

When the Jews migrated to Eastern Europe, they discovered and adopted that region’s popular dumplings, known as knödel, or in Russian klyotska, and these words lent their vowels and consonants to the word for dumpling in German-Yiddish, knaidel (or kneydl). During Passover, Jews made their knaidel dumplings out of matzoh to adhere to the dietary strictures of the holiday, and when they were forced to flee another authoritarian regime in the nineteenth century, they took matzoh and knaidel with them, where are still enjoyed today in delis all over the North America.

Matzoh went mainstream in the nineteenth century thanks to a Lithuanian rabbi called Abramson, who assumed the identity of a dead man to avoid military conscription in the Russian empire. The rabbi became Dov Behr Manischewitz, and after emigrating to the United States, he started manufacturing matzoh in Cincinnati. Thanks to savvy marketing, very soon matzoh wasn’t just for Passover anymore…

Like its German and Russian cousins, matzoh balls are soft, pliant dumplings, but while knödel and klyotska are often stuffed with meat, smothered in gravy, or used to stretch a hearty stew, matzoh balls are most often floated in broth. They are just as easy to make as their Eastern European counterparts — by combining matzoh meal, eggs, and… well, then opinion divides, and fights break out over the remaining ingredients. The challenges here are twofold: one, to adhere to Jewish kosher laws which forbids serving meat and milk products together, making it impossible to use butter, cheese, or cream to bind the dumplings. Passover forbids using yeast or anything like it, including baking powder, which could make the dumplings a desired light, pillowy airiness.

And so, the debate rages through the Jewish world: how to make the best matzoh balls while remaining compliant with religious and dietary laws, and preferences? Do you want a “sinker” or a “swimmer,” a denser matzoh ball that absorbs the broth and sinks to the bottom of the pot after it’s been cooked, or a “swimmer” that bobs on the surface? …

There is a full recipe at the link, if y’all want to argue about authenticity or ingredients.

  • Comrade Colette
  • Jackie
  • smedley the uncertain
  • smike
  • StringOnAStick
  • Yutsano

      Leave a comment, it says. So, assured that my email address will not be published, I do. Now, what was I saying…?

      Comrade Colette

      @smike: Did you eat yet? You look so thin! I’ll fix you a little something.

      Jewish mama instinct is irrepressible, even though our seder isn’t until later this week due to travel.

      We are having a screaming wind event in front of a storm here in central Oregon, and lost power from downed trees a couple hours ago. Then our neighbors texted that the fence between us and their 15’ pine tree were coming down so we ran over with scrap 2by 4’s, nails and hammer. I got the fence well stabilized by bracing it against a new perpendicular section, and we braced the tree with a number of pieces. The wind is supposed to die down soon. Good thing because farmers/ranchette owners were apparently burning fields in the face of a predicted high wind event and now on the NW edge of Bend there’s a fire and mandatory evacuations due to wind-driven brush fire.

      @StringOnAStick: We’re getting that storm too. I was going to venture out of the house today but heard that wind and went into big ol’ NOPE territory.

      AL you around? found something neat for the coronavirus thread.

      Reply

