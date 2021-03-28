Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Kazakhstan Cleans Up

Kazakhstan Cleans Up

by | 14 Comments

In the 1990s, the United States and other countries helped the newly independent states that had been part of the Soviet Union to deal with their nuclear weapons and materials. It’s a story that has been almost completely forgotten, but it contains a number of lessons that might be helpful today.

David Frum reminds us of that effort. I was involved in it. A few additional thoughts.

It wasn’t just the United States that helped. Although Senators Sam Nunn (D-GA) and Richard Lugar (R-IN) started the funding, the International Science and Technology Committee, funded by the European Union, Japan, and Norway, in addition to the United States, also helped to support nuclear weapons scientists suddenly without jobs.

And it wasn’t just Kazakhstan. Most of the former Soviet republics had leftovers from the Soviet nuclear weapons programs – from mining through production plants to the weapons stationed in Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Help was needed in materials accountability and in moving the weapons back to Russia, which inherited the USSR’s status as a nuclear weapons power.

I am pretty sure that I have seen the site pictured in Frum’s article. The caption is “The destruction of a Soviet-era nuclear testing site in Kazakhstan in 2000.” It looks like the sealing of one of the tunnels in the Degelen Mountain testing area. Nuclear tests were carried out in the tunnels. Some of them left metallic plutonium behind.

Frum article

When I saw in 2001 that the tunnels had been sealed, I realized that they would have to be opened up again. They were, in the recovery of plutonium during 2005-2007. It probably was a good idea to seal them early, though, because scavengers were at the test site, removing copper wire that had been used for the tests.

My photo, 2001

The Soviet Union formally ended December 25, 1991. In early February, the three directors of the American weapons laboratories – Los Alamos, Livermore, and Sandia – were on their way to Saratov, Russia’s equivalent of Los Alamos. Scientists and engineers from those laboratories and others followed. As Frum notes, Vladimir Putin ended the cooperation in 2012. Kazakhstan now has removed its weapons-related nuclear material. The Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and other nuclear operations left a great many things to clean up.

President George H. W. Bush eliminated a large number American nuclear weapons in a unilateral gesture intended to show Mikhail Gorbachev that the US would not take advantage of Russia in its disarray. Frum emphasizes that Soviet weapons were eliminated, but weapons were eliminated on both sides.

Those of us who were part of it made new friends and spent time in countries we never imagined would be open to us. It felt like making the world a better place. It was the best thing I did in my career.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      BGinCHI

      When we were applying for Fulbrights, we looked at K’stan and countries in that region.

      I wish I knew more about everyday life there. Very curious.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike in NC

      I recall when G. H. W. Bush had nuclear weapons removed from all Navy surface ships. Everybody welcomed that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @BGinCHI: It depends on where you are. The cities are similar to cities everywhere. I stayed in a fifth-floor walkup in Almaty for a month. The country is different. I recommend a working knowledge of Russian or Kazakh if you plan to stay somewhere outside a city. I picked up a little Russian to use with the street vendors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      way2blue

      p.s. my husband, many years ago, was involved with issues related to the Nevada Test Site.  Specifically—if the barrels of radioactive material leaked and got into the groundwater—where would it go?  (He has some interesting stories about working on the test site, including one about being there during an underground test…  )

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Richard Guhl

      When I was a kid in the 50s, my hometown of Stamford, CT, 35 miles from NYC, conducted air raid warning tests every Saturday at noon. Being a somewhat precocious child I was well aware of the significance… and the futility. Every time the sirens sounded, I’d look to the sky, afraid I’d see the missiles streaking across the sky, wondering if I’d die swiftly in the fireball, shortly thereafter in the blast, or agonizingly from radiation sickness. Such was the horrific nightmare of a child who took a newspaper clipping about Quemoy and Matsu to his third grade show-and-tell.
      During the Cuban Missile Crisis I recall the deathly pall that fell across the country, and then the sense that it became almost unspeakable to talk about the horror afterwards. I grew up thinking I’d never see forty.
      So, thank you, Cheryl for the magnificent work you and your colleagues did. I have lived long enough to endure the misery of this past year. And now my fear is for the horrors that might await my granddaughter and her generation as they cope with a world turned awry by dumping CO2 in the atmosphere. And yet, as long as life endures, hope remains.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Unilateral nuclear disarmament was absolutely the best thing H.W. Bush accomplished in office and I will always be happy to credit him for it. His kid might have taken some notes.

      Thanks for the first-hand account Cheryl. What a great opportunity, to participate in something historic and positive like that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Victor Matheson

      Great post. Always nice to have an uplifting story on the blog. (Well, at least one that doesn’t involve cute animals!)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lapassionara

      @Richard Guhl: my hometown conducted those tests too. We were convinced our city was so strategically important that it would be one of the first targets. I remember reading a magazine article in the early 50’s that predicted that the Russians would have ICBM’s within 3 years, and I thought, well I only have 3 years to live.

      The decisions made by the US government in an effort to keep communism from spreading were just horrible, for the most part. On the one hand, the Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Europe. On the other, the undermining of various democratically elected governments, Chile, Iran, for examples. And the wars — Korea, Vietnam, ….. Just awful and short sighted.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Richard Guhl

      @Lapassionara: Stamford probably was targeted too. It had been by the Nazis during World War 2, because of a precision ball and roller bearings factory.
      We’re still fighting the consequences of World War 1.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      President George H. W. Bush eliminated a large number American nuclear weapons in a unilateral gesture intended to show Mikhail Gorbachev that the US would not take advantage of Russia in its disarray. Frum emphasizes that Soviet weapons were eliminated, but weapons were eliminated on both sides.

      Thanks for this insider view into efforts at nuclear disarmament. It’s good to know that an attempt at international cooperation actually succeeded.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @Lapassionara:

      With two Boeing plants and the shortest traveling distance for a Soviet missile or bomber, we did our little-kid duck-and-cover drills in the Seattle schools. I was sufficiently young to think it was a smart thing to do, and not merely a thing to do.

      Reply

