It's ale good: A German brewery had 6,000 liters of soon-to-expire surplus beer. The brewery paired up with bakers already using leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot," or “Spent Grain Bread.” https://t.co/ziSczNxGIX #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) March 23, 2021





About one-third of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of vaccine https://t.co/PjOgXI5pYF pic.twitter.com/PDEfYcKYVe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 28, 2021

More Americans to become eligible for vaccination & more FEMA inoculation sites set to open. States are expanding vax eligibility to younger people & those without underlying health conditions. Biden administration promises 200M shots will be given by 4/30 https://t.co/MFOzKw3vwm pic.twitter.com/mWEYWbI5XO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

Yesterday, Jeff Zients, @WhiteHouse #COVID19 Coordinator, said the U.S. is vax'ing 2.5M ppl/day: "That is the equivalent of vax'ing a sellout crowd @yankeestadium 50 times/day or the entire population of the city of Houston in just 1 day. That’s the scale of this effort." pic.twitter.com/6fz86mCrSx — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 27, 2021

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, said in a CNN documentary clip that she thinks the US could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives lost to Covid-19 following the pandemic's first surge. https://t.co/cB08LLbIaw pic.twitter.com/cXqvnYWYa7 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 27, 2021

“COVID-19 has been obliterated in Israel,” says @fundstrat. Daily cases have plunged from 1,200 .. to just 39. The rollover began as vaccine penetration hit 26% — a level the US is now approaching. “If Israel is a template, US cases are set to rollover in a sustained way soon.” pic.twitter.com/2rLz9lITfk — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 26, 2021

Israelis are holding large family gatherings to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover thanks to a successful coronavirus vaccination campaign. It's a stark turnaround from last year, when Israel was in its first of three lockdowns. By @IlanBenZion https://t.co/MdewVqQRGJ — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) March 27, 2021

#GraphicTruth: Roughly 40% of all COVID doses produced in the EU to date have been exported to other countries.@gzeromedia https://t.co/LLOKSL8LSD — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 27, 2021

WATCH: Many German tourists were seen partying without masks on a beach in Mallorca, Spain pic.twitter.com/SxAValTIWg — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2021

UK has planned for second COVID-19 vaccine doses, says minister https://t.co/ui6lKpElYd pic.twitter.com/ln0gg1baxB — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2021

Coronavirus: Search after people flee Dublin hotel quarantine https://t.co/3ooja1Qbq4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 28, 2021

Philippines government orders 24 million people in and around Manila into virus lockdown. Hospitals in the capital are struggling to cope with a surge in #coronavirus infections. Tougher restrictions come as highly contagious variants fuel a resurgence https://t.co/IoBbv1Cxgz pic.twitter.com/J5iDOOGWHC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

Night curfew in Maharashtra state after record COVID spike https://t.co/774J7LMIhA pic.twitter.com/gYB3X7JBM9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2021

India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs https://t.co/5t3sNx5BDQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 28, 2021

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases climb back above 500 https://t.co/ofM5FbXosg pic.twitter.com/ny3BbCGfC6 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2021

As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil. The country accounts for 1/4 of the world's daily #Covid deaths, far more than any other single nation. Health experts are warning that Brazil is on the verge of even greater calamity. https://t.co/R5p4BVF14i — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

Brazil accounts for one-quarter of the entire world’s daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation. Health experts are warning that the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity and that shutdowns are no longer avoidable. https://t.co/Ev3El0XFk3 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2021

An update on the profound tragedy the P.1 variant is inducing in Brazil and throughout much of South America https://t.co/13tb9aAGuQ by @ptrevisani @samanthapearson @luciwsj

and current @OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/0xPNBsI9Oo — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 27, 2021

Partly. Uruguay and Chile are also struggling. But Brazil is just off the deep end now. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) March 27, 2021

Mexico's government is acknowledging that the country's true death toll from the coronavirus pandemic now stands above 321,000. That is almost 60% more than the government's official test-confirmed number of 201,429. https://t.co/0Cp8300rv4 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2021

From a long thread, the WHO Director’s weekly update:

"WHO is concerned about the potential for criminal groups to exploit the huge global unmet demand for #COVID19 vaccines. A number of ministries of health, natl. regulatory authorities & public procurement organizations have received suspicious offers to supply vaccines"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 26, 2021

I’m asking countries with doses of #COVID19 vaccines that have @WHO Emergency Use Listing to donate as many doses as they can, and I’m asking manufacturers to help ensure these countries can rapidly donate those doses. We have only 15 days left to deliver on #VaccinEquity! pic.twitter.com/SA7SCqOoKn — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 26, 2021

Britain is a world leader in finding new coronavirus variants that are more dangerous or resistant to vaccines. The work is part of a global effort, and scientists around the world are learning from the U.K. as they try to stay ahead of COVID-19. https://t.co/nqbaRGB6cN — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 28, 2021

Singing is a high-risk activity for spreading coronavirus, but the San Francisco Opera wanted the show to go on, so it had a new mask designed specifically for singing. In tests it's been almost as efficient at filtering out particles as N95 masks. @KQED https://t.co/eqUpXX4mxL — NPR (@NPR) March 27, 2021

Sinopharm needs trial results to decide if COVID-19 shot needs booster: executive https://t.co/V9XqhsSLE1 pic.twitter.com/hee7VXFTfp — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2021

More evidence of cognitive dysfunction in 'long haul' non-hospitalized Covid patients. New research is from Feinberg School of Medicine. As the pandemic has worn on, studies continue to highlight the post-virus cognitive impact https://t.co/14bC6PxYxK pic.twitter.com/3aG9QKCCh7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

Attorneys say people living in hotels and motels are facing a heightened risk of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Job losses have made it harder for millions of Americans to make rent. But hotel guests are excluded from a moratorium on evictions. https://t.co/RpI5wQN98O — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2021

Here’s why D.C. was excluded from a FEMA vaccine program: It’s for big states https://t.co/UHLMmehyvu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 26, 2021

As states expand vaccine eligibility, universities make a push to inoculate all students https://t.co/8dvVbWGVUf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 26, 2021