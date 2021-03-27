Philadelphia PA. These only last a day or two.
On Leonard Nimoy Day in Boston, Museum of Science announced as location for Live Long and Prosper statue https://t.co/l8E7CTcIfO pic.twitter.com/rNB47tsiVo
— Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) March 26, 2021
While back in the political muck…
"If he's elected, the stock market will crash"
–Trump in Oct 2020 debate w/Biden
change in the Dow from Election Day through March 23 of his first year as president:
Trump +12.6%
Biden +17.9%
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 24, 2021
change in S&P 500:
Trump +9.6%
Biden +16%
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 24, 2021
that was the whole fucking point https://t.co/aqlZfPOEoI
— Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 24, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings