Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Verified, but limited!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

This is how realignments happen…

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Evanescent

Saturday Morning Open Thread 8
From commentor Jeffery:

Philadelphia PA. These only last a day or two.



While back in the political muck…

  Baud
  Betty Cracker
  Falling Diphthong
  Gin & Tonic
  hueyplong
  JAFD
  MagdaInBlack
  MomSense
  Nicole
  OzarkHillbilly
  Spanky

      OzarkHillbilly

      No Bloodroot here yet, but the Spring Beauties are popping up. Soon, swathes of my yard will be waving tiny white flowers at me.

      JAFD

      “Music of Comfort and Hope”, Saturday playlyst on WQXR.org

      Have a great day !

      Paul Cavalconte – [email protected]

      8AM

      Frederic Chopin
      Preludes Nos. 1, 3, 7, 5, 9-11, Op. 28

      Franz Joseph Haydn
      Symphony No. 94 in G, “Surprise”

      Johann Sebastian Bach
      Cantata BWV 1, “Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern”: Sinfonia

      Ennio Morricone
      Cinema Paradiso: Love theme

      Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
      Swan Lake: Waltz

      Ludwig van Beethoven
      Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92: III. Presto

      9AM

      George Frideric Handel
      Israel in Egypt: Part III: Moses’s Song: Moses and the Children of Israel

      Maurice Ravel
      String Quartet in F: I. Allegro moderato

      Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
      Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622

      James P. Johnson
      Harlem Symphony: Baptist Mission

      Engelbert Humperdinck
      Hansel and Gretel: Abends, will ich schlafen gehn (Evening Hymn)

      10AM

      Edvard Grieg
      Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16

      Johannes Brahms
      German Requiem, Op. 45: Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (How lovely is thy dwelling place)

      Johann Sebastian Bach
      Violin Concerto No. 2 in E Major, BWV 1042

      Jean Sibelius
      Karelia Suite, Op. 11

      11AM

      Scott Joplin
      Bethena

      Claude Debussy
      Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune)

      Elena Kats-Chernin
      Pitter Patter

      Ludwig van Beethoven
      Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36

      12PM

      Elmer Bernstein
      To Kill A Mockingbird

      Willie “The Lion” Smith
      Echo of Spring

      Amilcare Ponchielli
      Paolo e Virginia, Op. 78

      Robert Schumann
      Piano Quintet in E-flat, Op. 44: III. Scherzo: Molto vivace

      Michael Praetorius
      Galliarde

      Richard Wagner
      Tannhauser: Overture

      1PM

      The Metropolitan Opera Presents: Mozart’s Don Giovanni
      Make an afternoon at the opera part of your Saturday afternoon routine. This week: Mozart’s morality-tale masterpiece, Don Giovanni, in an encore broadcast from 2012. Bass-baritone Gerald Finley stars in the title role as the charismatic and notorious Don Juan. The top-notch cast also features Marina Rebeka, Isabel Leonard, Matthew Polenzani and Bryn Terfel, in a musical masterpiece that balances on a knife-edge between drama and comedy.

       

      Clayelle Dalferes – [email protected]

      4PM

      Franz Schubert
      Impromptu No. 3 in G-flat Major, Op. 90/3, D. 899

      Gustav Mahler
      Symphony No. 3 in D: V. Lustig im Tempo und keck im Ausdruck

      Giovanni Paisiello
      Harp Concerto in A

      Gabriel Faure
      Pavane, Op. 50

      5PM

      Ethel Smyth
      String Quintet in E Major, Op. 1: III. Scherzo: Allegro vivace

      Johann Sebastian Bach
      Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Preludes and Fugues Nos. 15-17, BWV 860-862

      Giacomo Meyerbeer
      Le Prophete: Coronation March

      Maurice Ravel
      Le tombeau de Couperin

      Giuseppe Verdi
      Nabucco: Va, pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves)

      George Frideric Handel
      Concerto grosso No. 12 in B Minor, Op. 6, HWV 330

      6PM

      Robert Schumann
      Romance, Op. 28, No. 2 in F-sharp Major

      Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
      Horn Concerto No. 1 in D, K. 412

      Johann Sebastian Bach
      Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645

      Sergei Rachmaninoff
      Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18

      Marcel Grandjany
      The Colorado Trail, Op. 28

      7PM

      Ludwig van Beethoven
      String Quartet No. 13 in B-Flat Major, Op. 130: V. Cavatina
      Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55 “Eroica”

      8PM

      New York Philharmonic This Week
      This week, Alan Gilbert conducts Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Mahler’s fifth Symphony with soloist Augustin Hadelich. Alec Baldwin hosts.

      10PM

      Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
      Tonight, a program of music by Poulenc and Tchaikovsky. Elliott Forrest hosts.

      11PM

      Young Artists Showcase
      Bob Sherman continues the long tradition WQXR tradition of nurturing young talent. This week, This week, we welcome back two Showcase alumni, pianist Reed Tetzloff and violinist Asi Matathias, for music of Liszt, Wagner, Bruch and more.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘I knew they were hungry’: the stimulus feature that lifts millions of US kids out of poverty

      The devastating shift in 1996 away from cash aid to work-related tax credits was founded upon the view that poverty is a moral deficiency, a form of victim blaming that stems back generations in America. It was signed into law by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton, and received strong backing from Biden, then a US senator from Delaware.

      Biden tried to justify the reform’s tough work requirements by arguing at the time that “too many welfare recipients spend far too long on welfare and do far too little in exchange for their benefits”.

      Today, Biden finds himself at the forefront of a movement that is beginning to undo some of the damage wrought by that legislation he supported 25 years ago. But his about-turn hasn’t come without a shove.

      Until relatively recently, Biden remained agnostic about the idea of addressing child poverty amid the destruction of the pandemic. It took the energetic intervention of a Democratic congresswoman to force the child allowance on to his coronavirus relief package.

      That congresswoman was Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who has been striving to get subsidies for children on to the statute books for almost two decades. In 2003 she introduced her first “advancement of the child” bill, re-entering it every two years only to see it die repeatedly for lack of political support.

      These were the lonely years in the wilderness when child poverty was considered insignificant. “It wasn’t a question of opposition, it was a question of indifference,” she told the Guardian. “So for a while, yes, I was a lone voice.”

      But she kept her eyes doggedly on the prize, driven by her deep understanding of children in need based on her own personal experiences. When she was nine, her family in New Haven fell on hard times and were evicted from their home. She went to live, like Annie and Howie, with her grandmother. “My family struggled financially for most of my parents’ lives. My own background inspires me to keep pushing,” she said.

      Now all those years of effort have paid dividends. “For the US this is historic,” she said of the new child allowance. “It’s akin to what Franklin Roosevelt did with the New Deal through social security which lifted 90% of seniors out of poverty – President Biden is lifting millions of children out of poverty.”

      I think I’ll send her a “Thankyou” card, and a small contribution.

      Spanky

      Spring marches on here in Southern MD. After yesterday’s temp hit the low 80s, the daffs are about shot and the apple blossoms are starting to pop.

      Due to hit 70 today, starting a decline back to highs in the 50s by mid-week.

      Gin & Tonic

      Daffodils have not yet bloomed in my little corner of southern New England, but the crocuses are fading. Been hearing the peepers for a couple of days now. But it’s supposed to get cold again early next week.

      Maybe I’ll get one more day of skiing.

      Falling Diphthong

      I like Calm Sporting’s point: This is what we elected Joe Biden to do, be boring.

      I remember Jennifer Rubin a week or two back getting giddy about how you could just sleep through a press briefing now. It wasn’t like Biden’s administration was going to announce we were marrying North Korea or going all in on bleach or anything else bizarre.

      Open threadiness: Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal explains NFTs: https://www.smbc-comics.com/comic/nft

      Betty Cracker

      Democracy Corps did a series of focus groups with Turnip voters and assorted people who call themselves conservatives, and they are exactly who we thought they were. Via TPM:

      Trump’s base saw Biden, as a white man, as not threatening, controlled by others, unlike Obama who represented everything Tea Party-Republicans were determined to fight;

      Even Trump’s base is curious about the extent to which they benefit from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and Biden’s signature program, compared to Obamacare that they viewed as a new entitlement for Blacks and immigrants that must be stopped;

      The Trump loyalists and the Trump aligned are animated about government taking away their freedom and a cancel culture that leaves no place for white Americans and the fear they’re losing “their” country to non-whites;

      They were angered most of all by Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa that were responsible for a full year of violence in Democratic cities that put white people on the defensive – and was ignored by the media;

      Democracy Corps says it had trouble getting Trumpsters to participate because they’re suspicious and mistrustful of the media and butthurt and paranoid. But once they got in a room with likeminded folk, they let it all hang out. Here’s the only part of the findings that gives me hope:

      The Trump loyalists and Trump-aligned were angry, but also despondent, feeling powerless and uncertain they will become more involved in politics;

      The best possible outcome is that these folks crawl back under the nearest rock. We’re stuck with these assholes as fellow citizens, and some of us are also stuck with them as neighbors and relatives. But Turnip did bring people out of the woodwork who weren’t regular voters. Here’s hoping they’re despondent enough to stay on the sidelines in future elections.

      Spanky

      @Betty Cracker: And after their displays of Trump flags and signs – which are only now beginning to come down – we know which of our neighbors they are.

      And I won’t forget.

       

      Eta for gooder English.

      MomSense

      I know it’s spring in Maine because I’m sick of wearing coats.  No, I was NOT AT ALL COLD waiting for my dog to find the perfect place to go pee this morning.

      Nicole

      It’s been so lovely not having to think about what the guy in the White House is doing every single day. And I have gone more than a couple days this week without thinking once about Trump. It’s great.

      I feel like the people out there in the social media world whining that Twitter should give Trump his account back are the same people who would try to persuade a woman getting hit by her ex-husband to go back to him. Doesn’t she understand how HARD things have been for him? 🙄

      Baud

      @Nicole:

      Ratings and profit are down, I’m sure.  We need to watch out for the media becoming even more dangerous as they try to regain their former glory.

      Falling Diphthong

      @Betty Cracker: Man. Back in ’08 I remember a newspaper interview with a longtime Republican. Old white guy. After the W years he and his friends were voting for Obama, ushering their party into the wilderness for four years to excise the crazies. (At the time, this meant the pro-torture nuts.) And in ’12 they would be back with a young, multiracial group of men and women vying for the nomination. And I thought “This is very likely; Dems shouldn’t get complacent and should instead pass everything they can while they have control of the Senate and House.”

      Did not see the rise of the Tea Party coming instead. I think the first widely visible signs of a revanchist Know Nothing party of angry white people were the Sarah Palin fans, but I did not foresee them completely taking the party over the way they did.

