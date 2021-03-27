Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This is a big f—–g deal.

The willow is too close to the house.

The math demands it!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Women: they get shit done

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Duck Blogging / Open Thread: What’s In A Name?

Open Thread: What’s In A Name?

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Looks like we could use a new post.

I owe you a full-fledged duckling post, but it’s been a busy week of cleaning up after the blizzard and taking care of increasingly more time-consuming soon-to-be feathered housemates.  So here are a couple of photos from yesterday. Tomorrow they’ll be bigger still…

Open Thread: What's In A Name?

This happened yesterday:

I have lost all control. The ducklings were out and I was busy working. Suddenly all I hear are duck feet running and lots of squawking.
They had made their way to the bathroom and were making a ruckus at the bathtub.
To recap, three weeks old, they know the word bathtime, they know how to find the bathroom and they know how to get their point across. Give them another week, they’ll be running their own bath.
(Oh, please, warm weather hurry up, these guys need outside time!)
Open Thread: What's In A Name? 1

So I’ve kind of named them. But I’m not sharing in case it doesn’t stick and you guys complain for the next 8 years that you know them as their original name from when they were 3 weeks old. 🙄

How about you take a swing at it? What should I name them? They have very distinct personalities. The larger one is very grumpy and protective. Not fond of being picked up and prone to nibbling on me. The smaller one is the adventurous one and loves to be held.

Remember….we don’t know their sex yet, but by their voices, I’m still suspecting they are both female.

No. Food. Names. It’s not funny, even though you think it is. 😁

Otherwise, open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Auntie Anne
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluefoot
  • CaseyL
  • Cathie from Canada
  • Comrade Colette
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • JanieM
  • Juju
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Mike in NC
  • Miki
  • Mo MacArbie
  • mrmoshpotato
  • namekarB
  • piratedan
  • pluky
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • realbtl
  • rikyrah
  • Salty Sam
  • scav
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Fat White Duchess
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • yellowdog
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      So I’ve kind of named them. But I’m not sharing in case it doesn’t stick and you guys complain for the next 8 years that you know them as their original name from when they were 3 weeks old. 🙄

      LOL

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I am trying to thick of duck names from children’s literature, but drawing a blank.

      (Children’s cartoons, easy, but “Daffy” and “Donald” might get the blog taken down by the copyright police.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      They’ve lost the adorable-fluffball look and are starting to look like real ducks!

      A fellow who farms waterfowl in Vermont says you can differentiate duck sexes because girl ducks quack and boy ducks have a raspier sort of grunt.  But I don’t know how old they have to be before their voices get “grown up.”

      Names?  For a protective, rather grumpy girl: Gertie.  For an affectionate, adventurous girl: Billie.  Maybe Billie Jean :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Galina (reminiscent of Ga2O3 (a white mineral in powder form and exciting new semiconductor)) and Silica (silicon dioxide – quartz – a white powder).

      /materials-nerd

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cope

      If they are both female, may I suggest Tina and Chloe as names. Short and with a hard consonant sound and long vowel. I have been told these are useful criteria for giving pets names that one hopes they will respond to.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Fat White Duchess

      My ex was the eldest of four children, and at some point they were all given ducks. Ex and sibs named them Mack, Jack, Quack, and Agamemnon.

      (No prize for guessing which name was chosen by the ex.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      piratedan

      Myrtle and Ethel, because I am sure that they are old souls at heart…. and there’s just something awesome about saying Myrtle

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bluefoot

      @raven: ​
        Weren’t those the names of Rocky’s two turtles in the original Rocky movie?

      A friend named her gerbils Bertie and Jeeves.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I had originally thought of Huey and Dewey (what – not original enough?), but if they are girls, how about Lucy and Ethel? Or Tina and Amy? Thelma and Louise are too obvious

      ETA: I do like Betty Quacker but what about the other one?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Villago Delenda Est

      “Donald” and “Daisy” are both invitations for the hacks of Disney legal to serve you with a cease and desist.  You don’t have a letter signed by Walt himself, as the University of Oregon does, to slap them in the face with.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RaflW

      How about Gertrude and Alice?

      (Have you ever used the Alice B Toklas cookbook, TaMara? I’ll be honest and say that I didn’t even know it existed until I did some googling before posting this comment. But now I’m curious!)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Or Emma and Aurora.  Larry McMurtry just died (author of Terms of Endearment) which reminded me.  The personalities work – Aurora is prickly and protective and  Emma is loving.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @mrmoshpotato: UofO (also known as Knight U) uses Donald Duck as a mascot, with Walt’s express permission, in perpetuity.  Every so often Disney legal (perhaps as a hazing ritual for new hires) sends the UofO a cease and desist letter, and the UofO fires back with copy of the the original letter signed by Walt.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mike in NC

      Just ran a couple of errands and spotted a woman walking around dressed up as an Easter Bunny. Hope she’s well compensated for that job.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Juju

      Millie and Laura. Neighbors from New Rochelle.
      Myrtle is a nice suggestion from up above, but I’d pair it with Lydia.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.