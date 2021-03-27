Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We still have time to mess this up!

Yes we did.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

What fresh hell is this?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: I Guess Photobombing Is a Real Thing!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Martin
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have no idea whom to credit for these photos, or I would. I got a batch of about 30 from a cousin, and because they amused me, I passed them along to WG. Most of them made me laugh, and really, can we ask for more?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      I am catching up on Arrow (on my Tivo) and now I’m sorry that I previously deleted all the Crisis on Infinite Earth episodes because I decided they weren’t important to the storylines.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  Thanks, I checked that out.

      They are all on Netflix except the one that was on Batwoman.  That one is on HBOMax, which I might have because I have HBO on cable.

      It’s just so much easier to avoid commercials when I have them on Tivo.  They have a nifty little button you push that jumps to where the commercial has just finished. :-)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: Did you see the one where some yoga instructor (I think) was doing her routine for her online class – and all the vehicles for the coup in Myanmar were driving by behind her?

      She was totally clueless.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.