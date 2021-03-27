You know what would be a great rule to stop all these jackasses? If you can get their gun off them, you get to keep it. Just walk up behind em with a pair of scissors, snip the strap, and the gun is yours. And if they chase you to get it back you can shoot them in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/6Wjd483Wje
— Cathedral ?? Engineer ? (@owenrumney) March 25, 2021
And they would tell us, in all sincerity, that they mean no harm…
Once again. So absolutely thrilled he can't tweet. https://t.co/WUtQ2HEN5g
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 26, 2021
Five people fucking died. Cops got stabbed, crushed, maced, eyes gouged. A wannabe bomber is still on the loose. Among the recent arrests are a Trump appointee, a Neo-Nazi with a security clearance (and a Hitler stache!), plus a CIA contractor who speared a cop with a metal pole.
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 26, 2021
And that's what it comes down to. Sure, Proud Boys and militia cosplayers might have chomped at any bit to own the libs. But what got flower shop owners, off duty cops and mortgage-having suburban Dallas schlubs to attack the seat of democracy was their President giving an order.
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 26, 2021
