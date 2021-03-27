Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The house always wins.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Wetsuit optional.

Verified, but limited!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

There will be lawyers.

Too inconsequential to be sued

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: They Walk Among Us

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: They Walk Among Us

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

And they would tell us, in all sincerity, that they mean no harm…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chris T.
  • Joe Falco
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mary G
  • NotMax
  • RaflW
  • sab
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Saw a meme on Twitter with a typical ammosexual with a huge customized machine gun with a title –  Quick! Guess the size of his tool.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Joe Falco

      1/6 has really laid out what we knew all along: given a chance and with the right motivation (Dear Leader giving them the green light), these would-be brown shirts will turn into brown shirts. I can only hope that we have enough time to beat them back before it’s too late.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Phew. That took longer than it should have. Mom’s headset which she uses for Skype and Zoom stopped working (after 8+ years, no big surprise). While we were on the telephone, used TeamViewer so I could access her computer from here and took her on a shopping tour on Amazon for a new one, as she’s the free additional person on my Prime account. Just to be on the safe side, ended up going with a brand name (Logitech). That it was $15 off list price for a basic model didn’t hurt, either

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      I really don’t want to know what that dour, self-absorbed guy is up to. He’s a pathetic little wanker. The less said about him the better.

      Republicans with current power are of course doing ongoing damage. Kemp, but also the legislature and governor of Arkansas. The GOP is really walling in only white, straight, Christianist men as ‘citizens’ eligible for societal benefit and basics like the vote.

      Which means the 70% plus of the US that isn’t that combo-platter need to really step up the solidarity and kick those MFers to the curb.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      have chomped at any bit

      Sigh. Champed.

      /pet peeve

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.