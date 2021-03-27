So apparently if you get drunk in Minnesota, and someone rapes you, they can’t be charged with rape. How can this possibly be the law in the year 2021? And MN is apparently not the only state where this is the law.
I was enraged when I read about this last night, and I am still enraged this morning. How can a person possibly give consent if they are drunk?
A Minnesota man can’t be charged with rape, because the woman chose to drink beforehand, court rules.
After a 20-year-old woman took five shots of vodka and a prescription pill, she said she was standing outside a Minneapolis bar in May 2017 when a man invited her and a friend to a party. She agreed but soon found out there was no gathering, she later testified.
She “blacked out” instead, waking up on a couch and found that the man she had just met was allegedly sexually assaulting her, according to court records.
Almost four years later, the Minnesota Supreme Court unanimously ruled this week that Francios Momolu Khalil, 24, cannot be found guilty of rape because the woman got drunk voluntarily beforehand. The decision Wednesday overturned Khalil’s prior conviction of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which had been upheld by an appeals court, and granted him the right to a new trial.
Un-fucking believable.
Under the existing statute, Khalil’s case could be charged as fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, according to the court ruling.
Well, I agree with them on one thing. That is really fucking gross.
Open thread.
