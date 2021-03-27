Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Is This Even Possible in 2021?

How Is This Even Possible in 2021?

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: ,

So apparently if you get drunk in Minnesota, and someone rapes you, they can’t be charged with rape. How can this possibly be the law in the year 2021?  And MN is apparently not the only state where this is the law.

I was enraged when I read about this last night, and I am still enraged this morning.  How can a person possibly give consent if they are drunk?

A Minnesota man can’t be charged with rape, because the woman chose to drink beforehand, court rules.

After a 20-year-old woman took five shots of vodka and a prescription pill, she said she was standing outside a Minneapolis bar in May 2017 when a man invited her and a friend to a party. She agreed but soon found out there was no gathering, she later testified.

She “blacked out” instead, waking up on a couch and found that the man she had just met was allegedly sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

Almost four years later, the Minnesota Supreme Court unanimously ruled this week that Francios Momolu Khalil, 24, cannot be found guilty of rape because the woman got drunk voluntarily beforehand. The decision Wednesday overturned Khalil’s prior conviction of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which had been upheld by an appeals court, and granted him the right to a new trial.

Un-fucking believable.

Under the existing statute, Khalil’s case could be charged as fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, according to the court ruling.

Well, I agree with them on one thing.  That is really fucking gross.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1.

      Baud

      The decision Wednesday overturned Khalil’s prior conviction of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which had been upheld by an appeals court, and granted him the right to a new trial.

      Sounds like he was never charged with rape in the first place.

    2.

      JML

      There’s a lot of badly written criminal statutes out there, especially as they relate to criminal sexual conduct and rape. I haven’t read the actual decision yet, but I’d bet that it’s due to a flaw in the how the statute was constructed, because this is not a court packed with a bunch of crazy people.

    4.

      Baud

      Damn.

      Definitions of rape have generally been expanding in recent decades, said Jill Hasday, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who has written about the history of marital rape. Courts that used to require women to prove that they displayed “utmost resistance” to unwanted sexual activity now apply what Hasday characterized as a more realistic understanding of how consent typically happens.

    6.

      Jeffery

      Wonder how this would play out if Francios Momolu Khalil raped a relative of the Minnesota supreme court justices is who voted for this? He will do it again.

    8.

      Old School

      What other states is this the law in?

    11.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      I don’t know how Minnesota defines different types of sexual assault, but it sounds like even the original charge was lower than it should be to cover this type of conduct.

    12.

      RSA

      This part shocked me:

      Minnesota is among a majority of states that treat intoxication as a barrier to consent only if victims became drunk against their will. As of 2016, intoxication provisions in 40 states did not include situations in which someone chose to consume drugs or alcohol, according to Brooklyn Law Review.

    15.

      Cervanes

      Yes, don’t blame the court. The legislature needs to get around to changing the law. That the original charge was “third degree criminal sexual conduct” is not an issue, the names of the charges don’t necessarily include the word “rape,” that doesn’t mean anything.

      Reply
    23.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Apparently sluts who get drunk deserve to be raped.  Or maybe any woman who would get drunk is a slut, and what slut wouldn’t want to have sex when they are passed our or so drunk as to be incoherent?

    35.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      We probably should have a discussion about the role “intentional conduct” has in criminal proceedings, along with the burden of reasonable doubt (not to mention how muddy the water gets on consent and signals when both parties to the sexual act are voluntarily intoxicated).

      It ain’t simple, folks.

    37.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      After a 20-year-old woman took five shots of vodka and a prescription pill,

      Not to derail but holy crap, she is lucky it was only rape and she didn’t end up in a morgue from heart failure.  I would imagine the state she was in they should be really charging Mr Slick with criminal indifference.

    38.

      burnspbesq

      @Baud:

      Why?

      Because somebody is going to. One of the fundamental principles of American politics is that if bad shit happens on your watch, you’re accountable, even if you aren’t responsible. Ellison is in the wrong place at the wrong time.

    41.

      WaterGirl

      @japa21:   @Baud:

      To me, this just makes it worse:

      Some legislators put forth a bill in 2019 to make voluntary drunkenness grounds for a felony rape charge, but the legislature instead convened a working group to study the issue.

      How much studying does it take to know that the current law is beyond wrong?  To them it’s obviously a back-burner issue that doesn’t warrant immediate action.

      edit:  The 2019 working group… that was two years ago!

    42.

      Baud

      @burnspbesq:

      That’s silly.  Ellison has next to nothing to do with this.  Are rape victims’ advocates going to go after him because of what the statute says or the court did. Is Biden going to lose reelection because there are migrants on the border?  Does any Republican pay a price for bad things happening in their watch even when they cause it!  That’s a made up rule (not that it doesn’t happen, but it’s not the norm).

    43.

      Starfish

      What was the race of the people involved in this case? I know that they don’t tell you much about victims to protect them, but I can’t find a picture of Khalil in this case. Is this part of the long history of the US government treating Black women like trash?

    44.

      laura

      Men hate women and some of those men are attorneys, some are judges and some are rapists. They would insist they don’t hate women, it’s just that she was asking for it by (existing, drinking, dressing/acting/being perceived as a slut, saying no but without conviction……..this could literally go on all day). Here’s a wee primer on consent – it ain’t rocket surgery:
      https://youtu.be/pZwvrxVavnQ

    45.

      New Deal democrat

      @JML: Blame the statute, not the court. The statute appears to require that the alcohol or other drug be “administered without her consent.”

      In other words, if the victim voluntarily got themselves intoxicated, there’s no rape.

      Change the statute, don’t get angry at the judges who applied it.

    50.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RSA: Do you want the state to be able to say that a woman can’t have a few glasses of wine with dinner and then chose to sleep with the person with whom she had dinner?  Making alcohol a bar to consent would criminalize that sexual activity.

      I just went and read the opinion.  It is based on a statute that was passed in 2020 which, for third degree sexual assault, specifies that the intoxication must have been involuntary.  For fifth degree sexual assault, the intoxication can be voluntary.  It looks to me like the court followed the law.*  Given that the Minnesota Supreme court isn’t famously stupid and that the decision was unanimous, I thought this was a fairly likely reason.

      *I don’t deny that the law is stupid.

    51.

      Barbara

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I always hesitate to weigh in because circumstances really matter, but intoxication can’t be presumed to remove the ability to form intent (which is basically what consent is) for only one party. I am talking about situations where everyone is drunk. Where the victim is drunk but the perpetrator isn’t, or where other incriminating circumstances exist, it’s a different situation.​

    52.

      WaterGirl

      @New Deal democrat: I’m sure the distinction about who is to blame for this travesty of justice is a big comfort to the woman who was raped.

      And it’s not a one-off, you can be sure.  This law puts a target on the backs of women who dare to have a few drinks.  Not that there isn’t always a target on women’s backs, for those who have a certain mindset.

    53.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat: OTOH, isn’t the state supreme court supposed to look at the big picture?  Equal justice under law and such?

      The footnote in the decision highlighted in the nycsouthpaw tweet above points out the problem with the legislation.  As I read the ruling excerpt, they didn’t say he was free to go, but that the case goes back downstairs for a new trial.

      So, it’s justice delayed, but not necessarily justice denied.  Yet.  Perhaps this increased attention will help her get a fairer hearing.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    54.

      Barbara

      @RSA: ​What Omnes said. Even when you drink and drive they measure blood alcohol content to determine your degree of impairment. You expect a charge of rape that is based solely on the intoxicated status of the victim to be at the perpetrator’s risk without evidence of impairment?

    55.

      laura

      @WaterGirl: Much Obliged. Men never seem to have sexual agency when women are present and acting against their self interest by excessive consumption of intoxicants should not be “the way things are.”

    58.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      OTOH, isn’t the state supreme court supposed to look at the big picture?  Equal justice under law and such?

      Not in applying criminal statutes. The judges should only be looking at the elements of the crime.

    59.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Omnes Omnibus: Correction:  I don’t know that the law was passed in 2020; it was the 2020 version of the statute that was cited in the case.

      Also, it looks like this is a thread where the lawyers will be having one conversation while the non-lawyers have a different one.

      Reply
    60.

      Baud

      Once again, though, if the Post story is correct, the victim didn’t consent while drunk.  She passed out and never consented.

    61.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      It’s an important distinction for everyone else though.

      Perhaps the distinction if important for those who are thinking about the law.

      But not to someone who is thinking about justice, and what it’s like to be a woman in that situation.

      Maybe not to a woman who might just be in that situation in the future.

      Maybe not to women who live in a world where “a working group to look into the matter” and still nothing has changed in the two years since 2019.

    62.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: Was the lack of consent based only on the intoxicated status of the victim or were other elements demonstrating refusal to give consent nullified by her intoxication? Huge difference between those situations.

    63.

      cmorenc

      @JML:

      There’s a lot of badly written criminal statutes out there, especially as they relate to criminal sexual conduct and rape.

      That’s exactly the problem with the Minn. statute in question, which reads:

      Minn. Stat. § 609.341, subd. 7 (2020). The statute provides:
      “Mentally incapacitated” means that a person under the influence of alcohol, a narcotic, anesthetic, or any other substance, administered to that person without the person’s agreement, lacks the judgment to give a reasoned consent to sexual contact or sexual penetration.

      Substitute the single word “and” for the bolded words (including the comma after agreement) and you get a much different result.  However, as written there’s no way to convict someone under this provision without the prosecution proving that the person was given the impairing intoxicating substances without their consent

      Don’t blame the court for refusing to implicitly read meaning into the statute when that meaning is flatly contradicted by the explicit words of the statute, which make proof that the intoxication was involuntarily induced a specific element of the crime.

    64.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: ​
        The problem here is the law, not the court. When there is a problem, determining what the problem actually is is vital to solving it.

    66.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      There’s no justice to be had by attacking the judges for a bad law though.  The only chance of justice in the future is to use the outrage to push to get the law changed.

    67.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Barbara:

      Internet hashtag campaigns have a tendency to wreak major havoc on the legal system and lives. See Ansari, Aziz.

    69.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: Lighting a fire under the legislature to fix the law is an appropriate response, and one that’s made easier by outrage over the ruling, not harder.

    70.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: Ok, thanks.

      And thanks for your other replies here.  It is important to direct our outrage at the appropriate places to have sensible changes made.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    71.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I didn’t see anything in the article to indicate that the judges said that what happened was obviously wrong, and that they encouraged the legislature to act post haste to correct what is obviously a bad law.

      I’m not saying don’t look at this from a legal perspective.

      But I am saying please also look at this from the perspective of the human beings involved – the woman who was raped, the women who see a stupid law that allows them to be raped, the women who see a fucking “working group” to consider the matter, with no action in the following two years.

    72.

      Barbara

      @cmorenc: It seems like the law could be changed to add something like, “or, for any reason, if the person is incapable of agreement because of loss of consciousness.” It shouldn’t matter why you passed out. The problem is when you try to solve for the most common scenarios and the outliers make the entire law look stupid. It probably makes sense in less extreme cases.

    74.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      This is what confused me.  Why does her intoxication matter? If a man did this to a sober sleeping woman, would it still be only a “gross misdemeanor” under state law?

    75.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      I didn’t read the opinion, so I don’t know if the judges made any recommendations.

      No one is saying there’s no reason to be outraged.  Misdirected outrage is never a good thing IMHO (see the GOP base).  Based on what I read in the article, the problem is the law and not the court.

    76.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  Agree.

      Or a sober sleeping man.  Or a drunk man.  This is about women and the assumption that women who drink are apparently giving pre-consent to rape.

      Women as objects, part 80-billion.

    77.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Also, what about the prosecutors who should have know the fact of their case and the law involved but still charged the defendant improperly?

      @Barbara: The fifth degree statute does cover voluntary intoxication.  This is heading back for a new trial, and I would be very surprised, given that the facts are not in dispute, if the defendant does not very quickly plead to a fifth degree charge.

