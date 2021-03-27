Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Cosplay for Soft-Handed Xenophobes

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Cosplay for Soft-Handed Xenophobes

by | 65 Comments

Ted Cruz, point man. He’s decided that negative attention is better than no attention at all…

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Better fit here (posted downstairs as at the time that was the freshest thread).

      In place of the usual banner up top promoting a movie or program, today Prime video is displaying this message:

      “We stand in solidarity with Asian and Pacific Islander communities.”

    2. 2.

      John S.

      These fucking assholes are really a parody of themselves at this point. It’s amazing that anyone still takes them seriously when clearly they don’t even take themselves seriously.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Not sure Apocalypse Now really needed an absurdist farce remake, but oh well I guess we have it.

    11. 11.

      Lapassionara

      “Massive influx” and “countless women and children.” And “heckled by the cartel.” I really wish some reporter would ask them how many they saw and what did the hecklers say.

    12. 12.

      John S.

      @Baud: Red meat implies teeth are needed to consume it. This stuff is more like feeding the base meat purée that they can gum down without even having to chew.

    16. 16.

      tokyokie

      @Lapassionara

      “Massive influx” and “countless women and children.” And “heckled by the cartel.” I really wish some reporter would ask them how many they saw and what did the hecklers say.

      I believe that when Fled Cruz says “countless,” it means more than his number of fingers.

    19. 19.

      RaflW

      Since this is an open thread and is about Republican malfeasance, I have to say fuck you, Delta Airlines. I bought into the whole miles + credit card rigamarole (and live in a DL fortress hub city, so it’s sort of been a necessary evil to do so).

      They have totally screwed the pooch on the Georgia voter suppression law. Absolutely infuriating.

      This was a company that I believed was working hard to try to dismantle barriers to employment and advancement for POC in their business. But they’ve taken the worst both-sides approach to SB 202. Oh, they helped buff off the worst barbs of a still-extremely-racist law? They made the utterly unpalatable slightly less disgusting and think that’s good? Fuck. Them.

    21. 21.

      raven

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      More than 60 people were detained Friday evening after police raided what they’re calling a “drug superstore” operating out of a warehouse in South Fulton.

      The operation was set up like a normal business, officials said. But instead of browsing for clothes or shoes, customers could roam from vendor to vendor buying marijuana, THC edibles and prescription drugs, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told Channel 2 Action News.

       

    26. 26.

      JPL

      @debbie: haha    I couldn’t tell if Sen. Lee was ready to laugh or cry.   When Republicans sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems.

       

      ( must credit trump)

    28. 28.

      Ruckus

      @John S.:

      I’m not sure.

      I think they are fapping about because their “leader” is totally incapable of even acting human and they are too stupid to find an actual human being to give them any structure whatsoever. It’s like watching a bunch of blindfolded kids playing pin the tail on anyone else.

    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      @trollhattan: You have to admit, ‘the horror, the horror’ is an entirely reasonable reaction to seeing a boat full of Republican Senators, including Ted Cruz, approaching.

    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      I know the trash at Fox have no souls, but even they must be laughing at Shithead Ted.  That screenshot, good lord!

    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      Sen. Steve Daines: “Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”

      And Daines knows this from where – his dealer?

    49. 49.

      Poe Larity

      Imagine someone leaking the boat lift to the cartels a day before, or giving them tours. Surely an attack on American Politicians would be outrageous.

    52. 52.

      dexwood

      Commodore Cruz and his mighty naval forces defending the shores of the United States from women and children. Thank you, Ted, I’ll sleep soundly and securely tonight because of you.

    57. 57.

      mrmoshpotato

      @debbie: These chickenshits are probably scared of the refugees.

      And those pictures of Shithead Ted – do I double over in laughter, or punch him in his disgusting, smarmy face?

    64. 64.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T: Here in Atlanta, it’s just about an hour until sundown. So Chag Pesach Sameach to everyone who celebrates the Passover! Whatever form your Seder takes this year, I hope it’s a good one for you.

      Can’t remember whether I found this video here or elsewhere, but if you missed it, enjoy — whatever you celebrate this weekend.

      https://youtu.be/VQON0ipv6iI

