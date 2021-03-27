Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates – Friday / Saturday, March 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates – Friday / Saturday, March 26-27

by

    2. 2.

      There go two miscreants

      Thanks once again for doing these updates. This is my first stop of the day! They are very useful to keep tabs on the situation.

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/26 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Nanchang in Jiangxi Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, the asymptomatic cases reported on 3/25, a close contact of an imported confirmed case.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/26 China reported 10 new imported confirmed cases, 27 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese national returning from Ethiopia (1 each via Germany & Austria), & 1 each from Switzerland, Burkina Faso (via France), Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Israel
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), both Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia; 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria & 1 each from Cambodia & Algeria
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Cameroon (via Istanbul) & Djibouti (via Istanbul), & 1 each from the Nigeria (via Kigali) & Chad ( via Istanbul)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Sierra Leone (via Nairobi)
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Istanbul); off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossing
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Sudan (via Frankfurt) & the UAE (off a flight diverted from Beijing)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Yantai Port in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Russian crew member off a cargo ship from Russia
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Poland
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet

       

      Overall in China, 14 confirmed cases recovered, 5 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 244 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 161 active confirmed cases in the country (158 imported), 1 in critical/serious condition (imported), 270 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 2 suspect cases (all imported). 4,036 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/27 Hong Kong reported 6 new cases, all imported. This is the 1st time in 4 months that HK has not registered a domestic case.

    4. 4.

      Chris T.

      I think McNinny is more a heel than a sole.

    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      China National Heath Commission reported that 97.47M doses have been injected as of 3/26. The pace has been 4M+ doses per day in the past 4 days, and is set to increase further, as some cities are just kicking off their vaccination drives.

