BREAKING: The U.S. has set a new record with 3.4 million vaccinations in a day https://t.co/rltjcRF9ke — Axios (@axios) March 26, 2021





Big — and surprising — news: Biden’s team announces Johnson & Johnson WILL meet its goal of 20 million vaccines in March. Around 11 million will go out next week. This had been in doubt as of just a few days ago, given less than half the 20 million had gone out. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 26, 2021

The US administered 2.8 million vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 133 million, or 40.2 doses per 100 people, covering 20.5% of the population. The 7-day moving average rose very slightly to 2.51 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/JATLinc5Yb — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 26, 2021

More Americans to become eligible for vaccination & more FEMA inoculation sites set to open. States are expanding vax eligibility to younger people & those without underlying health conditions. Biden administration promises 200M shots will be given by 4/30 https://t.co/MFOzKw3vwm pic.twitter.com/mWEYWbI5XO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

The US had +67,046 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total closer to 30.8 million. The 7-day moving average continued gradually rising to just shy of 59,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/VTyQXCEVWB — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 26, 2021

Vaccine diplomacy. Surely the world will remember this? https://t.co/KRovt30GzW — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 25, 2021

The 4th #COVID19 surge has begun in America https://t.co/1JhiarVfM7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 27, 2021

======

More than 500 million doses of #COVID19 vaccine have been given to people worldwide. More @BuzzFeedNews tracker:https://t.co/iruDsSxLdC pic.twitter.com/TMZsbvGrBL — Peter Aldhous (@paldhous) March 26, 2021

France accuses UK of 'blackmail' over Covid vaccine exports https://t.co/gmL2xJf7mB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

'In intensive care, we have 22 patients occupying our 22 beds and we still have patients with severe or very severe cases arriving in ambulances every day,' says a doctor in Cambrai, northern France, as the country grapples with a third wave of COVID-19 https://t.co/vRzk9KcNwB pic.twitter.com/fSLGkc3oCW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2021

UK plans COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people over-70s from September – The Telegraph https://t.co/JNW3gH8m35 pic.twitter.com/0Y0VJHdLNH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2021

Germany tightens borders amid alarm over third wave of Covid pandemic https://t.co/zw5RjBKeI9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

Iceland introduces tough #coronavirus restrictions after UK variant is detected https://t.co/qITarTI8wR pic.twitter.com/14eRS9iHwV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 26, 2021

Travellers arriving in Ireland from "high risk" countries must isolate in special hotels https://t.co/VmvS9NmXuI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

Israelis are holding large family gatherings to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover thanks to a successful coronavirus vaccination campaign. It's a stark turnaround from last year, when Israel was in its first of three lockdowns. By @IlanBenZion https://t.co/MdewVqQRGJ — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) March 27, 2021

Ethiopians are scrambling to secure oxygen for patients as the country’s #Covid caseload grows. Ethiopia has recorded a 24% jump in cases to 194,524 in the past month. Deaths rose 17%. The country has a population of 117M https://t.co/GHxjVZ8gdl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

Kenya imposes sharp restrictions on Nairobi and surrounding counties as a surge builds.

Several variants have been found in the country, but there is little data on whether they are playing a role in the rapid increase in infections https://t.co/m4J8GMwKQX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 27, 2021

Ivermectin: South African medics using unproven worm drug to treat Covid-19 https://t.co/HDf7BKF16t — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 27, 2021

Chile is locking down in the face of a bad 2nd wave (yes, Chile is one of the nations that achieved the fastest vaccine rollout). A reminder of the importance of a *comprehensive* package of scientific public health measures (not JUST vaccines alone). https://t.co/HQ3bXp7AdE — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) March 26, 2021

Exclusive: Facebook freezes Venezuela president Maduro's page over COVID-19 misinformation https://t.co/hwbvXYSAvV pic.twitter.com/tRgQeMfRkZ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2021

"A lab at a downtown Vancouver hospital has uncovered more cases of a highly contagious COVID-19 than has been recorded in all of the United States and CTV News has learned they've detected a spike in recent days." #bcpoli #covid19 #ThirdWave #covid19bc https://t.co/nCJXcH9Kck — Victoria Chung (@VictoriaChung16) March 27, 2021

======

Past Covid infection increases vaccine effectiveness six-fold, research finds https://t.co/fKZ3T4uPvu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out to adults most at risk from the coronavirus, but ending the pandemic will require vaccinating children too. Researchers are testing younger and younger kids to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. https://t.co/MnUiP5tUFF — The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2021

How a deadly and more contagious variant of the #coronavirus ( #B117 ) tore through the UK and across the worldhttps://t.co/uMgGcxEdK7 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 27, 2021

COVID-19 probably originated in wild horseshoe bats, before jumping to humans. Now many scientists worry that humans may unwittingly infect other susceptible species, including apes – and they're trying to protect them. My story w/ AP's Julie Watson: https://t.co/vl9W8o8ppg — Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) March 26, 2021

======

The Navajo Nation has crushed the curve with an impressive vaccination campaign: 57% received at least 1 dose (compared to 26% of the US population), maintained a mask mandate and continues to provide free masks and hand sanitizer and to discourage travel. Result: No cases. 19/ pic.twitter.com/n2QT4kU7uz — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) March 27, 2021

Social media urged by US lawmaker to ban 12 people who it's claimed are spreading the vast majority of disinformation about Covid vaccinationshttps://t.co/zC8KG7ZuAH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

Tonight, @HyVee announces plans for Iowa’s largest public vaccination clinic to date. 3,500 Iowans. It’s happening next weekend in downtown Des Moines. It’s for those 65 and older and adults w/ underlying health conditions. pic.twitter.com/nftagfXRmF — Sarah Beckman (@SarahBeckman3) March 26, 2021

New: Commonwealth & FEMA effort to administer 6,000 vaccine doses daily at Hynes Convention Center in addition to 1,000 daily doses being done there already pic.twitter.com/P9ty4nnJEt — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 26, 2021

Two consecutive days of more than 2000 new cases/day in Massachusetts. We’re up from about 1500/Day a couple of weeks ago.

Clearly, the reopening should be reversed before we’re back at 5000/day again.@universalhub @MassGovernor — EK (@NotThatDoc) March 26, 2021