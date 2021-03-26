After watching yesterday’s press conference, I’m thinking the DC Press Corpse needs to suffer and cry for a longer time. In fact, I think the Biden administration should start fucking with them. For example, have a press conference but invite 20 TV, radio and print reporters from across the nation to participate virtually. No DC press allowed. Or, more town halls and fewer press conferences. Whatever makes them squeal the loudest and longest is just A-OK with me.

Speaking of people who should suffer and cry, the bluebird in my heart is singing at the news that Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion. Whether or not this hurts Fox in the long run, it should offer some short-term amusement.