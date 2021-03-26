Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby

After watching yesterday’s press conference, I’m thinking the DC Press Corpse needs to suffer and cry for a longer time. In fact, I think the Biden administration should start fucking with them. For example, have a press conference but invite 20 TV, radio and print reporters from across the nation to participate virtually. No DC press allowed. Or, more town halls and fewer press conferences. Whatever makes them squeal the loudest and longest is just A-OK with me.

Speaking of people who should suffer and cry, the bluebird in my heart is singing at the news that Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion. Whether or not this hurts Fox in the long run, it should offer some short-term amusement.

    Josie

      Josie

      I would prefer to see townhalls, in which citizens could ask questions, rather than reporters. Reporters could attend in order to report on what is said, but the questions should come from people who are most affected by the policies. In the past, citizen questions have been better than reporters’ or moderators’ questions.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Tell the Faux Spews people they’re “infotainment” at best, and should send a news reporter next time while showing them the door. If any of them complain, remind them a judge ruled that Tucker Carlson is not a reliable news source

      What, segundo? That calls for a drink

      Reply
    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Yeah, if you have to have reporters, make them local reporters. I think the nadir of yesterday’s event was when the national press asked Biden (a) are you going to run in 2024, (b) Will Harris remain your running mate and (c) Will T**** be your opponent. (a) is an an inane but vaguely legitimate question to ask. There’s only one remotely plausible answer Biden will give to (b) so asking it is a waste of time. And (c) is not something he can either predict or have any control over, so it’s so massively idiotic that in a just world asking it would get the reporter’s credentials yanked.

      Reply
    evap

      evap

      a Kirsty MacColl reference!  You made my day, mistermix.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      I like the idea of doing press conferences with local reporters rather than the highly paid Beltway infotainment crews. Local beat reporters know what’s happening in their regions and what the people in their states care about. Maybe scatter in some townhalls too, but frankly, I haven’t been all that impressed by most of the questions our fellow citizens ask either. 

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      Speaking of people who should suffer and cry, the bluebird in my heart is singing at the news that Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion. Whether or not this hurts Fox in the long run, it should offer some short-term amusement.

      Degree of harm will depend on how much of that their insurers end up on the hook for it.  This needs to actually go to trial and if Dominion wins, even partially, Fox News will look a lot different in the future as their insurers will dictate their programming, not Rupert and Lachlan

      If Rupert/Lachlan win or worse, just pay them off, nothing changes.

      Reply
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      I think the President should speak with them every 64 days (or whatever it was) like clockwork, not a day earlier or later.

      And not call on Fox News ever, either.

      In other words, keep doing what they’re doing and ignore the snooze media.

      On a related side note: my FB-addled mom has been reduced to complaining that President Biden…held the news conference in the afternoon.  That’s it.  As if that was a sign of the Apocalypse.  LOL.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Parfigliano

      Id be very happy if Biden never asked a Fox person for their question.  Let them attend and shut them out.  The howling would be epic.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @PJ: Sure, but when someone quotes “Smooth Criminal,” is it really right to say that it was a cool Alien Ant Farm reference?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      Yesterday the press showed their asses for all to see.  Not one question about COVID.  NOT ONE.  If they were doctors that’d be malpractice.  Not one about COVID relief.  Not one about the economy.  Boot that entire pool out and pick citizens at random.  They won’t do worse and frankly will probably do a lot better.  This unelected group of idiots are a large part of the reason we got Predecessor in the first place and why nothing gets done in DC.  Biden can’t control who the Senate or House talks to, but he can control who gets to ask him questions and I would humbly suggest that he start doing so forcefully.

      Reply
    WereBear

      WereBear

      For the longest time we’ve been in the boxing ring with one hand behind our back and a crooked ref and stooges in the seats.

      It takes pulling down the whole building to expose that much corruption. And COVID-19 COMBINED with the utterly disgusting non-response AND the outright leveraging of American disease and deaths for MONEY…

      We had our earthquake and fire. Now we can at least rebuild. And we must.

      Reply
    Spanky

      Spanky

      I’m waiting for the Fox defense of “we’re just entertainment”. No more White House press credentials for you!

      Reply
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      @Spanky:I’m waiting for the Fox defense of “we’re just entertainment”. No more White House press credentials for you!

      I like this a lot also!  I hope the WH pounces at the first opportunity.

      Reply
    JMG

      JMG

      Local reporters and beat-specific national reporters (who seldom get within miles of the White House) are better informed than their Beltway peers and hence would ask genuinely more difficult questions of Biden. Considering how easily he dominated yesterday’s press conference, he’d have to be nuts to switch from the usual White House crew.

      Reply
    Shakti

      Shakti

      For example, have a press conference but invite 20 TV, radio and print reporters from across the nation to participate virtually. No DC press allowed. Or, more town halls and fewer press conferences.

       

      That’s a good idea because hedge fund newspaper consolidation and the pandemic has decimated local newspapers.

      I think my  hometown paper is virtual now. My local paper only prints news maybe two or three times a week. Even before the pandemic I’d see a lot of news stories that were just reprints of the larger paper stories and it wasn’t just AP and Reuters.

      Spin it as promoting journalism and a free press which is essential to our democracy.

      Reply
    Xentik

      Xentik

      I rather like the idea of having both town halls with citizens asking questions and giving press conferences which include local journalists from across the country virtually. I think having the latter and calling on a mixture of both WH Press Corpse members along with real journalists will make the dysfunction and incompetence of the WHPC even more visible.

      After yesterday, there should be zero press conferences which include only the WHPC going forward. They’re the journalistic equivalent of a dog that just figured out autofellatio.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      @JMG: I think Froomkin made this point yesterday, that there could be legitimately uncomfortable questions you could ask him, but these weren’t them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      Whether or not this hurts Fox in the long run, it should offer some short-term amusement.

      It’s very important that it hurt them a lot. They need to get the message that spreading Republican disinformation comes at a painful cost.

      Reply
    jonas

      jonas

      @dmsilev
      I believe it was Kaitlan Collins of CNN who asked that brilliant zinger. They wait months — supposedly on tenterhooks! — for Biden to hold one of these sacred press conferences, and then ask bozo questions like these? Followed by Daniel Dale breathlessly getting to “fact check” Biden over his claim that “most” migrants being detained at the border are sent back across, when it was actually something like 40%. Start the impeachment proceedings! I guess that’s a step up from “of the 86 explicit lies he told today, the 22 most egregious were…” that used to constitute Dale’s job with TFG, but still. C’mon.

      Reply
    Chat Noir

      Chat Noir

      The Pod Save America guys recently had a segment where they recited a question and had to guess whether it was a question from a regular citizen in a town hall setting or from a White House reporter. The quality of the question, natch, was way better when a citizen asked it.

      Reply
    laura

      laura

      For all the non-stop pissing and moaning about the MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE EVAH – the unreasonable delay in holding a presser, the press sure covered themselves in glory. I have no idea at all about how to express to the assembled gaggle that they are an embarrassing time waste with zero added value. Time that can never be made up – just gone to waste. tfg would have taken several messy wet verbal dumps and huffed off stage left and there’d be endless coverage parsing over the moment he became president and one or two “White House correspondents” would have tut tutted about how they were treated and not one word about the lying crazy madman.  I’ll leave it to Jay Rosen Ms.’ Petri and Rubin and the twitterati to sum up what we can expect the fourth estate to focus it’s high dudgeon next.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @Josie: A problem with town halls is that the screeners for the networks want to highlight American Unicorns who are vaguely concerned about something, or that one person out there who is negatively affected by clean air and water, or that one person out there who, 35 years ago, had a bad interaction with the president…  In other words, more gotcha TV and more Democrats are Doing It Wrong.

      I don’t know how one guards against that, and agree that it’s usually better than the White House press conferences (at least the bad questions that get all the attention).

      tl;dr – beware the gate keepers.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @The Moar You Know:

      Boot that entire pool out and pick citizens at random.

      Or boot the dedicated Washington press corps and invite reporters from other beats. I bet if you brought in a bunch of reporters from the rest of the paper, they’d ask interesting, relevant questions related to the stuff they normally cover.  Crime reporters would ask questions about crime and policing, business reporters would ask questions about the economy, science reporters would ask questions about climate policy, and so on.  They would know it was their one chance to learn something and make the most of it, rather than trying an endless game of gotcha.

      Reply
    jonas

      jonas

      @Josie:   In the past, citizen questions have been better than reporters’ or moderators’ questions.

      Vastly better. Regular people are interested in how government affects them. White House reporters are interested 1. in the sounds of their own voices, and 2. stuff that will get clicks on their Twitter feed.

      Reply
    Shakti

      Shakti

      @Shakti:

      Of course, it would be difficult to find newspapers owned not by a right wing crank or a hedge fund so the rotating group of stringers would be small and select.

      One of the things I’ve noticed is sometimes right wingers will pay to put up local sounding news sites but if you look at who owns them and what they cover you’ll find no local news whatsoever.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @JMG:

      Considering how easily he dominated yesterday’s press conference, he’d have to be nuts to switch from the usual White House crew.

      I think this shows how backward our view of the whole process is.  The goal isn’t to see who wins, the President or the news media. It’s for the President to answer interesting questions so the public becomes better informed.  It’s the winner/loser framing that makes these things so awful.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Saw a suggestion on Twitter yesterday that beat reporters be invited so that they could ask more knowledgeable questions

      ETA: I see Roger Moore has already made this suggestion. I’m all for having a different group of questioners at each press conference – beat reporters, citizens, special interest groups, etc.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @Kathleen: ​
       

      Though Fox is not the only propatainment outlet that wilfully signal boosts Russian – er Republican misinformation.

      Nor are they the only “news” outlet Dominion has either sued or threatened to sue.

      Reply

