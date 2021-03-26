Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mid-day Cat Break

There’s a funny little daily drama that plays out in the house. The video is of Neighbor Cat, Ginger. I believe that is a girl but it could be a boy. Ginger is fascinated by my house as I have 2 cats. Which means he/she gets to pick fights safely from the outside of the window and attack the window until I tell Ging to bugger off. Odo has decided this challenge shall not stand, so he is eternally vigilant by my shoes, so he doesn’t fall off the window sill again (& again) when Ginger attacks the window (again). Hime, as any sensible female would feel, thinks both of these 2 are silly, so she focuses on her obsession with… me. At this point, I’m glad everyone has a hobby, I just wish it involved a space not right next to my computer & my recording mic.

And in other news, trying to organize myself before the big debut movie script table read on Saturday and I’m hoping to get all the pre-panic done today so tomorrow is relatively calm. How’s your day going? Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      eclare

      What cuties!  Good luck tomorrow!

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Your cats are so pretty! And the fighters are so silly!

      I’m waiting till 4:30, when I can find out if I can bring Loki home from the hospital. He had most of his teeth removed 2 weeks ago due to pretty extensive disease that we thought was causing his weight loss, but he has since lost almost another pound, and hadn’t eaten since Monday. After x-rays and sonograms and etc. & etc. it looks like the poor little guy also has lymphoma. And pancreatitis. I feel so bad for him. That’s a lot of pain for a little cat to suffer. The good news is that he’s being treated at the hospital with pain meds for the pancreatitis, steroids for the lymphoma (apparently that’s often pretty successful on its own for feline lymphoma), and anti-nausea medication. He has a consult with the oncologist  to see if chemo is warranted in addition to steroids. Meanwhile, he can come home, which will be a great relief to his buddy Reilly, who has been disconsolate at his absence. He keeps wandering around looking for Loki, calling for him to come out. They’re so bonded, it’s like not just one cat is sick, both of them are.

      Anyway, I'm glad Loki is coming home. I hope we can get him better.

      Jay

      But guess what! Today we have actual good SCOTUS news! Because yesterday, in a case styled Torres v. Madrid, our Supreme Court managed to actually rule in favor of a person who was shot by the police.

      The decision is a good one — and it sets an important precedent for the future, just by ruling something as simple as “shooting a person counts as seizing them.” (Yeah, the United States Supreme Court had somehow never really said that until now.)

      TL; DR: Police shot a woman driving a car. She got away initially, but ended up being arrested after having to go to the hospital for the gun shot wounds. The cops tried to say shooting her didn’t count as a seizure, because she wasn’t so incapacitated that she had to stay at the scene. NOT AN UNREASONABLE RULING.

      https://www.wonkette.com/torres-v-madrid

      gvg

      Slow day before a week of vacation. Endless. I made sure to be past caught up this week and now I have nothing to do.

      I have plans for a lot of spring cleaning repairs around the house and late in the week I can get a 2nd Pfizer. Appointment systems aren’t actually allowing me to set one yet as it is still “too soon” and the county isn’t showing next weeks choices. If I have to, I will drive 60 miles again but it would be nicer if I can get it closer in case I have some of that tiredness. I am twitchy. I am bored and yet keyed up to get so much done as soon as the day is over.

      One project is to try introducing one of the feral kittens to my older cat to see if they can get along and I can keep her.  Another one is ready for a home and I need to post him available. The other 3 still act shy and wouldn’t impress prospective adopters yet but are edging closer. I think I might make some progress if the 2 extroverts were out of the bedroom. They hog the pets and treats.

      I need to remember to rest some this week. Lie around with cats and watch TV?

      randy khan

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)):

      We had a cat who lived (generally pretty happily) for a couple of years with the chemo after being diagnosed for lymphoma.  One interesting fact:  The vet told us that cat dosages are much lower (per pound, that is – they’re way lower in total) than human doses because cat-sheltering humans wouldn’t tolerate the side effects on their cats from higher doses.

      Matt McIrvin

      We also have two cats (Jess and Luna) and a wandering neighborhood cat named Socrates who is a very sweet boy. But our cats are not necessarily convinced of this, and much yowling and hissing ensues when he drops by the sliding glass door.

      Ours are in principle indoor cats but Luna is a skilled escape artist; it can be extremely hard to keep her from running out. Fortunately she usually decides to come back in before very long, because that’s pretty much the only way to get her in.

