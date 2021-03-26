Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Biden Press Conference Open Thread: Some Reviews

Late Night Biden Press Conference Open Thread: Some Reviews

Asked whether he expects to face Trump in another general election campaign, Biden demurred.

“I have no idea,” Biden said. “I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party.”


      piratedan

      I just find it frustrating is all… the 45 Administration treats them like shit.  Lies to them  during the Press Briefings, calls them enemies to the Republic and here we are, watching them parrot GOP talking points  and getting pissed off because of whatever narrative they wanted to follow isn’t being adhered to.  No idea on what is actual news, no desire to inform the public, and for the most part, a bunch of folks in their own insular bubble doing their best to get high on their own supply.

      We have a shitpotful of crap going on in this country and these asshats decide to pick up the crumbs and framing of the very same party that used them like a wet paper towel.  I guess this validation of CREAM is another tragic popping of an ideological belief I used to pack around with me.

