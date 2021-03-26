Asked whether he expects to face Trump in another general election campaign, Biden demurred. “I have no idea,” Biden said. “I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party.”

After 64 days in office, President Biden held his first official news conference Thursday. He began by naming a new target for COVID-19 vaccinations, but also touched on immigration at the southern border and voting rights. @Yamiche reports. pic.twitter.com/cKGajGVjUU — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 25, 2021





i'm mystified that people are mystified by this. he likes policy. he enjoys it. just because he tells stories about his great aunt's rice pudding or whatever doesn't mean he doesn't enjoy policy. https://t.co/IJmiFPhWtz — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 25, 2021

This Biden press conference is slow and boring. In other words, another campaign promise kept. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 25, 2021

Social media rewards maximally polarizing partisan packaging. But normie voters, as opposed to Twitter users, prefer policies wrapped not in radical rhetoric, but commonsensical appeals that promise evolution rather than revolution. It's why Biden is a good progressive salesman. https://t.co/CZntJHrBdu — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 25, 2021

The "Biden has dementia" tweet brigade seems to be struggling somewhat during this press conference, but kudos to the guy who just tweeted that he is clearly "to week" to hold the job. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 25, 2021

This press conference is embarrassing, and its not because of Biden — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) March 25, 2021

cool, it's good to be prepared https://t.co/1cMiv9g4SK — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 25, 2021

But plenty of hype for the 2024 PPV cage match the media so desperately needs. https://t.co/426kX1lX35 — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 25, 2021

I don’t get the point of asking Biden whether his admin can be a “success” on certain terms. Why do we want his punditry about his own administration? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 25, 2021

This. Plus, as it was noted at the time, it was WILD that Trump had already announced a re-election campaign and started raising money at this time four years ago https://t.co/EiKKu2xYRQ — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) March 25, 2021