This is from the front page of the Post. The message here is simple, soothing and reassuring. We’re back as the arbiters of all that is good and right in DC, and what’s good and right is comment on personality and style. What kind of a bubble do you need to live in to witness yesterday’s press conference and file this horseshit?

Anyway, I know it gets tedious to keep talking about this stuff, so another topic. The headline is one of my favorite standards, a Rogers and Hart tune composed for Too Many Girls but also featured in Pal Joey. I like this cover by Cécile McLorin-Salvant. Second favorite is Sarah Vaughan’s version. Unfortunately, Ella’s cover is fully of 50’s syrupy strings. I like the more world-wise tone of the Salvant and Vaughan versions.

The other day, I was watching Ella at Montreaux ’69 and just marveling at her absolute mastery on stage. I wondered how old she was then, so I looked her up in Wikipedia (she was 52). I was struck by this sentence:

She was noted for her purity of tone, impeccable diction, phrasing, timing, intonation, and a “horn-like” improvisational ability, particularly in her scat singing.

That got me thinking about how rare it is for someone to have a sentence like that written about them, and for that sentence to be true.

Well, whether you like the high road or the low road free from grief and strife, here’s an open thread.