I Didn't Know What Time It Was

This is from the front page of the Post. The message here is simple, soothing and reassuring. We’re back as the arbiters of all that is good and right in DC, and what’s good and right is comment on personality and style. What kind of a bubble do you need to live in to witness yesterday’s press conference and file this horseshit?

Anyway, I know it gets tedious to keep talking about this stuff, so another topic. The headline is one of my favorite standards, a Rogers and Hart tune composed for Too Many Girls but also featured in Pal Joey. I like this cover by Cécile McLorin-Salvant. Second favorite is Sarah Vaughan’s version. Unfortunately, Ella’s cover is fully of 50’s syrupy strings. I like the more world-wise tone of the Salvant and Vaughan versions.

The other day, I was watching Ella at Montreaux ’69 and just marveling at her absolute mastery on stage. I wondered how old she was then, so I looked her up in Wikipedia (she was 52). I was struck by this sentence:

She was noted for her purity of tone, impeccable diction, phrasing, timing, intonation, and a “horn-like” improvisational ability, particularly in her scat singing.

That got me thinking about how rare it is for someone to have a sentence like that written about them, and for that sentence to be true.

Well, whether you like the high road or the low road free from grief and strife, here’s an open thread.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I keep coming back to this, but stupidity needs to become physically painful if we are to advance as a society. Ms. Parker seems to make the case for this pretty well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      RIP Larry McMurtry. Ever since Cloris Leachman died, I’ve been thinking I should rewatch The Last Picture Show. And it’s been at least ten years since I last re-read Lonesome Dove.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      Ashley Parker – what a perfect name for a Karen of the first water, or a porn star (why can’t it be both?) – is a national treasure, our nation’s pre-eminent bootlicking robot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      I don’t comment on articles at The Post much; I prefer this wretched hive of scum and villainy.  But I left the following under Parker’s dumbass article about Biden “returning to Trump:”

      Let’s say someone — we’ll call him “45” — poops the bed. And stipulate that another person — let’s call him “46” — is tasked with unpooping that bed. It’s a messy job that takes a while to complete. If someone asks 46 why there’s still poop on the bed shortly after he’s taken over from 45, there’s really no other honest way to explain all the poop except by referring to 45. I hope this parable is helpful!

      You know, there are serious insights one could glean from Biden’s references to the Predecessor. Ms. Parker did not find them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Turnip was there for 4 years and messed up a lot of stuff. It’s only accurate to say he’s the cause of many of the troubles that Biden is attempting to fix. Is he supposed to ignore the last 4 years, like it seems Parker is doing?

      Reply
    VOR

      VOR

      @hells littlest angel: I wonder how long it will take for the conventional wisdom to conclude that yes, Trump was a historically bad president. I think actual historians have already come to that conclusion. Probably not until after 2024 elections, if ever. We’ll know once Fox starts talking about how Trump was really a liberal from New York City.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MisterForkbeard

      @hells littlest angel: Parker’s take is just the worst. Seriously.

      Trumped fucked up the pandemic. Trump fucked up the border. Both of these problems started a long time ago, and Biden telling reporters that the problems are big and not yet solved is not ‘scapegoating’, for crying out fucking loud.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I discovered Ella Fitzgerald late in life. I sing in a mostly-classical chorus, and the director is fond of lightening up the more serious concerts with arrangements of jazz literature. I’ll often go looking for other recordings after we perform one of those. Almost universally I’ve found that my favorite version of those songs is by Ella.

      (The Ella Fitzerald – Memorex commercials were around when I was a kid, but all I knew from those was that she was obviously a singer.)

      Speaking of choral music, I was hanging out virtually with The King’s Singers this week (I’m one of I think 900 people recording a virtual choral accompaniment for a song with them). OK yeah it was Zoom and we were mostly muted, but still I was surprised how cool it was to be interacting live with them, hearing them rehearse, and listening to them tell stories.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      I keep coming back to this, but stupidity needs to become physically painful if we are to advance as a society. Ms. Parker seems to make the case for this pretty well.

      @Jerzy Russian:  I think any device; desktop, laptop, cell phone, tablet, whatever – that has any kind of input method that can be converted to text – should be equipped with a hammer that smashes the fingers of the user that inputs anything stupid into it.

      Some people would say that this will make portable devices very cumbersome to carry about, but I see that as an unmitigated plus.

      Some people would say that this is inhumane, to which I would challenge them to read any Facebook or YouTube comments section, or the editorial section of the WSJ, or any portion of the NYT, and then come back and try to make that as a good faith argument.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Albatrossity

      @Betty Cracker: Excellent comment. Here’s what I said, not nearly as earthy!

      It is simply a factual statement that Trump created lots of problems that Biden now has to focus on.

      It is neither scapegoating nor an expression of personal animus for Biden to tell us that. Just about every time he is asked a question about a problem that this country faces, it will be a problem that The Former Guy either created or exacerbated.

      Hopefully the press will figure that out someday, and focus more on the message than on the messengers.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: +1

      “Biden talked repeatedly about X…” leaving out the context that he was asked by a reporter about X.

      Recent example, “OMG!! Biden called Putin a Killer!!11”

      Stephanopoulos asked: “So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?”

      “Mmm hmm, I do,” Biden replied.

      They love putting words in people’s mouths. Especially when they demand a simple answer to a multi-faceted question.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    catclub

      catclub

      horn-like

      Ethel Merman’s voice was described as trumpet-like.

      And as Robin Williams noted, ideal for singing ‘Silent Night’

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jerzy Russian

      @The Moar You Know:   I was thinking an army of junk-kicking robots, but your method has promise.   Given that the scope of this problem is so large, a variety of pain-inducing methods will be probably be needed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hells littlest angel

      @VOR: Probably not until he dies, which, because I fervently hope it will be soon, will probably not happen for decades.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      Parker got dragged in the comments, except for some chump named Bladerunner.  Weird how wingnut men are always using self-aggrandizing nyms.  Pretty sure no one else calls this person Bladerunner.

      Reply
    Butch

      Butch

      I worked on Capitol Hill for a while and the idea that someone would describe the “rhythm of Washington” as if that’s a thing and didn’t burst into flames after writing it….I just have no words.

      Reply
    hueyplong

      hueyplong

      Not sure it’s a fact important enough to know, but if in Jojo Rabbit they’d stuck with the big band song Jojo’s mother dances to in the kitchen for a few more seconds, the vocalist would have been Ella Fitzgerald.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @hells littlest angel:

      I don’t think it will take Trump dying to get Republicans to turn on him. As soon as his people admit he’s suffering from severe dementia- which may come as soon as the first indictment- they’ll know they don’t have to fear him anymore.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Villago Delenda Est

      My nym. Again and again until the vile disease of Broderism is eradicated.

      Wipe them out. All of them.

      Reply

