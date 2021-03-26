Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Friday Night Open Thread

Been an eventful week around here. I had my first physical in 18 months (my last one had been scheduled for last March, but we cancelled it for obvious reasons), and apparently I have dropped ten lbs and my blood pressure is down 8-12 points, so as I suspected, not being around people on a daily basis has been good for my health. I was chatting with the doctor and told him that my days of people breathing on me are over, and that I am wearing a mask and carrying hand sanitizer from now on when it comes to crowds, and he noted that he basically no longer sees anyone for colds anymore, they are almost non-existent. So keep washing your hands, you filthy fucking animals.

In other news, we got a whole host of road signs around here put up, marking turns that really didn’t need to be marked because the only people who drive them have been driving them for 40 years and can do the drive in their sleep. Honestly, on the seven mile drive to the big city I brake twice, because I have driven my entire life and know how to straighten the curves, so I don’t know why they put signs up instead of, ya know, FIXING THE ROADS, but they did. At any rate, here are some of their helpful signs:

Friday Night Open Thread 2

YOU HAD ONE JOB, GUYS. As my brother joked when I showed him the photo: “Wow. I don’t even blame the guy who did it. I blame the six who were inevitably standing around watching him when he did it.”

Made another trip to Pittsburgh today and hit two Asian markets, a Mediterranean market, and Penn Mac, and I got a whole bunch of new cooking supplies to try some new stuff out on the wok. Very excited about that!

Finally, here is a pleasant surprise that showed up in my email box:

Friday Night Open Thread 3

If you know, you know.

  Catherine D.
  cbear
  debbie
  dmsilev
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  JWR
  Ken
  laura
  lurker
  Major Major Major Major
  Martin
  NotMax
  Ohio Mom
  PsiFighter37
  raven
  Redshift
  rikyrah
  Sebastian
  SiubhanDuinne
  Starfish
  steppy
  Sure Lurkalot
  Uncle Cosmo
  Wapiti
  WaterGirl
  WhatsMyNym
  Xavier
  Yutsano

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Great news on your health metrics, but truly, we are not (at) all mean and no reason not to hang out on your own blog from time to time.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Starfish

      You are going to go out with tools in the night to fix that, aren’t you? The rage that you will experience every time you pass it will not be good for you so you are going to get this resolved.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Sure Lurkalot: John may not have explained it clearly here, but when he told me this yesterday it was clear that he meant not having to deal with people in person.  (Not on the blog.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Xavier

      Highway Department: “We could either put up a sign that says ‘Rough Road’ or we could fix the road.”

      ” Ah, fuckit, where’s the sign.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Redshift

      Since it’s an open thread, I’ll mention my latest chuckle from the VA GOP. Because Virginia Republicans perennially have terrible targeting, I’m on the email list for Tim Hugo, who’s probably the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for Lt. Governor. This week he was testing out “evil libruls keeping our kids out of school for no reason,” which is definitely a common theme. But this was the laugh-out-loud part:

      Florida has had COVID-19 numbers similar to Virginia, but their children have been in school since the beginning of fall. Is their Governor looking at different “science”? Why can’t Virginia afford our children the same privilege?  

      Um, yeah, Tim, everyone other than your target audience of mouth-breathers knows that their governor is “looking at different science.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      John, dyslexic people are still people, and they have feelings you know. And they deserve road signs like the rest of us.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @WaterGirl: Oh no…it was meant to be tongue in cheek comment and certainly not a criticism of any reticence about commingling with the general public too many of whom seem perfectly fine with doing harm by a highly communicable disease or a military weapon.  I’m a mask and sanitizer person too.  Next, bullet proof vest? Unfortunately, probably not in enough time for our 2nd shots next week at King Soopers pharmacies.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cbear

      Yeah, so is John “We don’t need no stinking road signs” Cole the same John Cole that couldn’t follow the fucking road signs and drove his Suburu into some poor farmer’s field a few years back? Is it the same guy, or another guy?

      Just asking, cause, you know, it being West Virginia and all–God only knows how many John Coles there might be running around the state, and I’m just trying to keep my line-up card straight.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Catherine D.

      The six guys watching: when my grandmother saw road crews standing around, she’d say they were breast-feeding their shovels (delivered in her Irish brogue, probably prefaced by jaysus)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Wapiti

      So keep washing your hands, you filthy fucking animals.

      We recently replaced the range, and the new stove has a glass touch panel for various things. I can’t use it without leaving a greasy smudge, driving home to me that my hands, are indeed, filthy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      Cbear:
      Wow, that was unnecessary. As I recall, the Subaru was being driven by a young fellow from the fraternity John was serving as an advisor to — and he was pushed off the road by a fracking truck barreling through.

      At least that is how I remember it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I started upping my handwashing a few years before Covid, always heading to the sink as soon as I came back in the house from the big wide world.

      There was a noticeable drop in tne number of colds I caught. I like to think I’ll keep up with mask wearing as well but sometimes it is so irritating having one on.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PsiFighter37

      Warcraft is the worst of Blizzard’s big games. Starcraft and Diablo are way, way better. Fight me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Your pic is somewhat reminiscent of the design hiccup on the Edsel’s rear turn signals for the first iteration of station wagon. The left signal flashed what appears to be an arrow pointing right, and vice versa.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lurker

      John – sorry to hear your game is stuck in beta.  Beta software often has a lot of bugs, so that will likely be frustrating for you.  Please do not take it out on the cats.  They will remember what happened when you are sleeping, and might act on it.  Probably time to mount a heavy bag in the garage to relieve your stress from playing the beta game, which you are likely playing to relieve stress from encountering other people…

      Also, i am not a crank. ; – )

      Reply
    29. 29.

      raven

      You’ve heard it but I’l telling it again. For four years in the early 80’s I went to the NC State School of Sports Management in Wheeling, WV. We’d fly into Pittsburg and take the “Wheeling Limo” a big yellow cab that had a steel plate welded on the bottom because I -79 was so pothole ridden that the thing would bottom out all the time! Oglebay Park was beautiful in the winter and we’d have a crazy time for a week up there. We even drove all the way to Bethany College to play hoops.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JWR

      Watching local TV news, and they’ve got Ted (the Ooze) Cruz, Tom Cotton, and all the other usual suspects staging a sort of night time jungle movie romp through the bushes on the border.

      And the scene with Susan Collins whispering that she could hear the cartels shouting at them from across the border is must see TV. ;)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lurker

      Having driven on interstate highways in Alaska and Hawaii, the idea that road signs might not make sense at some level is just a given.  Gotta tell you, that drive from Anchorage to Pearl Harbor gets pretty monotonous in the middle part.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      steppy

      Oh yeah! We, from Philadelphia, went to Pittsburgh last fall and spent a load of time in the Strip. Penn Mac was awesome

      Salem’s Halal was awesome. The Vietnamese woman making banh mi was awesome. Do yourself a favor and go.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Susan Collins’ participation in that stunt should be the last gasp of her long “moderate” con. I don’t for a moment think it will be. I’m sure Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper are locked in a desperate struggle to get an exclusive of wide-eyed stammering about her troubled disappointment in Joe Biden’s odd determination to govern on the agenda that won him the election.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @NotMax: A Safeway where I occasionally shop has directional signs for shoppers on the floor at the ends of aisles. One aisle has “wrong way” arrows at both ends. Fortunately for the store, most shoppers ignore the signs (who TF puts signs on the floor when 99% of shoppers are scanning the shelves?) – if they obeyed them instead, no items racked in that aisle would ever be sold, because no one would ever be able to get to them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      lurker

      @Ohio Mom@cbear:

      In all seriousness, I took the comment from cbear as the kind of sarcasm I dish out.  This may mean I need to adjust my sensitivity sensors or something.  Hope it was sarcasm.

      John Cole feels like a relatively common name, although I am not sure it is that common.  I think I found this blog partly because I was looking for Professor Cole during the discussions around the Iraq war.  Turned out I was looking for someone known as Juan Cole, who I think must be John’s cousin from south of the border (which would be North or South Carolina for John)

       

      ETA: Also see that John is stepping down from his high school football coaching gig

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WhatsMyNym

      …and can do the drive in their sleep.

      Yeah, we have folks around here who think they can do that too. One car accidents are too common.

      Reply

