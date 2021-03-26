If you want to understand how white Supremacy works, 135 white people just rigged an election in broad daylight and they arrested a Black woman for knocking on the door to watch — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) March 26, 2021



Not an overstatement, unfortunately:

Georgia’s Republican governor has signed a bill putting new restrictions on mail voting and giving the legislature greater influence over elections. https://t.co/BCLcHk6XnE — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

Georgia State Representative Park Cannon said she was released after being arrested for standing outside Governor Brian Kemp’s office as he signed a law setting broad curbs on voting in the state https://t.co/kEBqj79RIg pic.twitter.com/0gEpoApHNp — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

Local media:

Rep. @Cannonfor58 has now been released. @SenatorWarnock, via @cbs46: “Today is a very sad day for the state of Georgia … What we have witnessed today is a desperate attempt to lock out and squeeze the people out of their own democracy.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/vmxS57QCez — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 26, 2021

??BREAKING: On behalf of @NewGAProject, @BlackVotersMtr and @RiseFreeOrg, we have sued Georgia for enacting a new voter suppression law that violates the US Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. https://t.co/9r2DVxZEVR — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 26, 2021



All is for the best, in this best of all possible worlds!…

Both parties are trying to game the election rules to their advantage. But the Democratic effort in the House is being hailed as a reform, while GOP efforts are slammed as voter suppression.@HotlineJosh's latest "Against the Grain" https://t.co/ywLydTi3yg pic.twitter.com/7Zfu32yhxK — National Journal (@nationaljournal) March 25, 2021

Both sides are trying to game the judicial system to their advantage, but while the courts' actions are hailed as "jailing criminals," the bank robbers and murderers are slammed as "committing crimes." — "Pry This Mask From My Cold Dead Face" Herold (@cherold) March 25, 2021

And good chance despite all the doomsday predictions, this legislation does just that —> helps Dems mobilize their base in 2022 by making (overheated) allegations of voter suppression. https://t.co/R8yVtfEzP4 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 25, 2021