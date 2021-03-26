Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Ever Given, Giving Back

It’s quite serious business, of course… but it’s also cheap entertainment for those of us not involved…

Source of a million internet memes (link to your own faves!):


Every one of those bricks (shipping containers) is the size of a fully-packed truck trailer…

The Wreck of the Evergreen Ever Given…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      Maybe now someone will realize they could just use two ships half that size and get the stuff delivered far faster.

       

      ETA: And if they don’t want to rethink that, maybe they’ll rethink the bullshit that’s Just in Time.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      prostratedragon

      @debbie:  This is what you get when you don’t factor basic risks. You’d have thought that some idle engineer years ago would have napkin-sketched the size of deflection that would cause a 400m container to wall itself in a 200m channel, and then said something.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WhatsMyNym

      @debbie:

      Maybe now someone will realize they could just use two ships half that size and get the stuff delivered far faster.

      Nope. Accidents due happen though and the Suez Canal is not prepared for bigger ships.

      ETA: interesting in how the torpedo bow just buried itself in the sloped sand banks…like a torpedo.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SteverinoCT

      I went through the Panama Canal in a submarine, a boomer. We were surfaced, of course, and having a barbecue topside during the day-long transit. There is two-way traffic, and going the other way was a Honda car-carrier. Holy sh*t what a huge ship, with us maybe 15 ft off the water. They are enclosed to protect the cars. I can only imagine the effect the wind has on them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Did anyone else listen to Jen Psaki’s press briefing today?

      The Fox “News” guy whined about the lists of people Biden uses to call on people for questions because Fox News is never on his list… something something about not even getting called on during the campaign.  Jen Psaki let him have it.

      I hope there’s a video clip of her response.  She peppered him with questions.  We you called on to ask a question at this press event?  At that press event?  At the other press event?  Aren’t you called on every single day at my press briefings?  At one point he was talking over her as she replied to him, and she said something like, “Answer the Question, Yes or No?”

      It was a thing of beauty.  I was actually listening instead of watching, so if someone has a video of that exchange, I hope you will put it up.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      Thread 😡😡😡

      1. You've probably seen this picture of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his gaggle of white men signing the state's voter suppression law — the new, new Jim Crow. But there's a shocking angle to this story that you haven't heard. Sit down for this one… pic.twitter.com/edHPmyeoiu— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) March 26, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      One ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal and thereby fornicating shipping worldwide says a lot about worldwide shipping, and none of it complimentary.

      And as far as rerouting ships around the Horn, I’m not sure those beasties were designed to survive the Roaring Forties.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: I love Jen Psaki, but I’m definitely not going to watch it twice in order to see that again.  But it’s okay, I found the clip.  Thanks

      edit: The only thing that would have made her response better is if she said “well, maybe you guys at Fox News should consider whether you are actually a news show or just a propaganda channel.”  (she says, in my dreams)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      laura

      I just attempted to comment to a blog father post and then there weren’t none. Jen Psaki handing lil doocey his ass on the daily – but especially today, was a bright spot in a day that ended a tough week.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Drdavechemist

      @Catherine D.: I think this (probably apocryphal) story might have been on Car Talk, but the upshot was that somebody was told that they couldn’t carry a five foot fishing pole onto a bus because carryon items were limited to four feet, so they wrapped the pole up in a three foot by four foot package. Pythagoras for the win.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Spanky:

      One ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal and thereby fornicating shipping worldwide says a lot about worldwide shipping, and none of it complimentary. 

      Oh! Baby!  Sexy time in the Suez Canal!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      When news of this ginormous thing that floats hit, it was reported as caused by a power failure. The freight line as quickly as they could shifted the blame to nature, i.e., “wind.” Industry analyst on BBC explained that if it was a mechanical, then the cruise line is possibly liable for the entire cargo disruption and as we now know, the liability here is potentially large enough to sink a battleship or in this case, the top-ten cargo line. IANAL and in particular, know nuttin’ about maritime law, nor Egyptian law since this occurred there and not on the open sea.
      To give the company the benefit of the doubt for just a sec, if wind can do that anytime it chooses, why does this thing exist? How the heck does it handle a gale? A hurricane?​

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: Absolutely appalling!

      I loved this tweet from the Rep. who was arrested for daring to be uppity and knocking on the door as the governor signed this racists piece of shit bill into law.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      geg6

      @debbie:

      ETA: And if they don’t want to rethink that, maybe they’ll rethink the bullshit that’s Just in Time.

      This.  It should be this.  But it won’t because they are addicted to short term profits and never considering long term.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Wakeshift

      I’m looking forward to the inspirational children’s book about that excavator.

      something along the lines of *The Old Steam-Shovel* or *The Little Red Lighthouse* (these are vague childhood memories, and vaguely approximate the actual book titles)

       

      My favorite tweet so far is the one positing that there’s only like 50 in the world, shared among governments. Probably saw it here.

       

      Assuming that a tiny excavator has also been photoshopped into the FL highway boat pic already. If I can think of a thing, that thing already exists on the internet.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @geg6: ​
       
      I have an idea. [everybody run] With the forthcoming huge oversupply of office and retail space, we’ll have warehouse space aplenty to build those parts inventories. Just need to figure out a way to make it not a tax liability to corporations to carry said inventory.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      laura

      @rikyrah: Apartheid. The Republican Party is brazenly attempting to make apartheid the law of the land. In America. In 2021. With the whole world watching.

      Apartheid.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan: Load on a few smaller, empty containers just for dropping.

      Yo ho ho, and a 25′ hunk of steel dropped on your pirate ass!  Shiver your bones!

      ETA – flabbergasted, hehe

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      My poor Tucker had his teeth cleaned on Wednesday and had 3 teeth removed.  :-(

      He is on one antibiotic and 2 painkillers, and he is supposed to take them 12 hours apart, and he needs to take them with food, so everybody has to eat dinner about 2 hours late because otherwise I would have to set the alarm for 5 am for breakfast and the first round of pills.

      He was feeling pretty rough until this morning, when he rolled around on the bed before he got up (his usual) and then ran to get one of his stuffed “babies”.  Now he is just indignant about dinnertime. Either that, or he thinks I am suddenly really stupid and do not understand that I am supposed to be feeding him NOW.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Source of a million internet memes (link to your own faves!)

      You’d think somebody would’ve done one with Mitten Bernie on deck overwatching the whole thing. Hmmph.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      pluky

      Regarding the satellite images: imagine the resolution on the classified military surveillance satellites.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      The kid’s been getting help from her track coach with strategies for getting into med school, and reports this text exchange after thanking him for setting up a Zoom meeting with his wife, who’s an M.D. and attended her college:
      “You’re gonna donate so much money back to this team.””So THAT’S your master plan.””Duh.”
      I like this guy.​

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kent

      Since this is an open thread.

      For those who have been following our college search journey, the decision is finally finally done.   The daughter was accepted into University of Washington and also got into the UW Honors College and we finally sealed the deal and put down the deposit.  Now it’s just a matter of picking dorms, finding a roommate, orientation, registering for classes, and then showing up early for Husky Marching Band Camp next fall.  And, of course, paying the tuition bill.

      I really hope to God that colleges are mostly back to normal in-person learning in the fall.   It sounds like UW is going to require vaccinations for all incoming students.  I hope they do and don’t cave on that requirement.  They are on the quarter system so don’t start until about September 30 which gives them plenty of time to make that happen

      She went ten for ten on her college admissions, getting into UW, WSU, WWU, UO, Whitman, Lewis & Clark, Reed, Occidental, Gonzaga, and University of Puget Sound.  But I think she made the right choice

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Wakeshift:

      I’m looking forward to the inspirational children’s book about that excavator.

      Yeah. Where the fuck is Little Toot when we could really use him?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WhatsMyNym

      @trollhattan:

      When news of this ginormous thing that floats hit, it was reported as caused by a power failure

      I tend to believe that first report because this is supposed to have two 2,500 kW (3,400 hp) bow thrusters.  Though they may not be as useful with sloped sand banks of this canal.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @sukabi: Haha

      Having a bad day? Just remember you didn’t get your ship stuck in the Suez Canal!

      What they need are mules! Where’s Sal and her entire family?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl:

      Did anyone else listen to Jen Psaki’s press briefing today?

      The Fox “News” guy whined about the lists of people Biden uses to call on people for questions because Fox News is never on his list… something something about not even getting called on during the campaign.  Jen Psaki let him have it.

      I hope there’s a video clip of her response.  She peppered him with questions.  We you called on to ask a question at this press event?  At that press event?  At the other press event?  Aren’t you called on every single day at my press briefings?  At one point he was talking over her as she replied to him, and she said something like, “Answer the Question, Yes or No?”

      It was a thing of beauty.  I was actually listening instead of watching, so if someone has a video of that exchange, I hope you will put it up.

      Heh!   She should have put him further on the spot:  “What Question did you have for President Biden?”  ask it now and I will be happy to get you an answer.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      trollhattan

      @Kent:

      Whooo, that’s a Big Deal Decision!

      IMO fall will see return to campus and in-class courses. Smart schools will require vaccines, and you’re as far from the Confederacy as possible, so a good start.

      Go Huskies! Who beat Utah in Utah–women’s soccer–today and are #4 in Pac 12, which was predicted by [checks notes] zero people at the beginning of the season. Good shot at going to the NCAA tournament.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ken

      Every one of those bricks (shipping containers) is the size of a fully-packed truck trailer…

      Every one of those bricks is a fully-packed truck trailer, minus the wheels.  Also a fully-packed train boxcar, ditto.  Intermodal is amazing, not least because they got the entire planet to agree on the sizes

      I was also struck by this tweet:

      Experts say there are virtually no alternatives to the Suez Canal for shipping goods from Asia to Europe.

      Europe’s a peninsula of Asia, I’m sure there are land routes. I suppose they mean no competitive alternatives; container shipping is hellaciously cheap.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      dmsilev

      @Kent: Congratulations! Both to you and your daughter.

      I can only speak for my small corner of academia, but we’re certainly planning on having a normal (or at least normal-ish) fall term. By that point, vaccines will be readily available and will be under a full approval authorization, so if necessary we can simply require everyone get the shots (with exceptions for genuine medical can’t-get-it reasons).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      Intermodal is amazing, not least because they got the entire planet to agree on the sizes.

      Yet I need two different chargers for my cell phone and my ipad.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      kirbster

      Is this just another case of 19th century infrastructure that needs updating for the 21st century world? The canal was clearly built for ships of another era.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      NotMax

      My crude understanding is that a goodly percentage of the oil Britain imports travels through the canal. Delays stretching into weeks are gonna bite hard. Same likely holds true for other countries bordering the Mediterranean.

      Transferring the containers onto barges in order to lighten the ship seems the Occam’s Razor solution to raising it to float higher on the sandbar, enough for tugs to wrest it free?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: ​
        Congrats to your daughter!

      UW is expecting to have “largely in-person instruction” by autumn quarter – provided nothing happens between now and then to set the schedule back.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      dmsilev

      @kirbster: The canal was substantially widened and expanded just a few years ago. Similarly, a new set of locks were built a decade or so ago for the Panama Canal to allow for bigger ships and more throughput.

      Reply

