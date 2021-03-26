It’s quite serious business, of course… but it’s also cheap entertainment for those of us not involved…

Source of a million internet memes (link to your own faves!):

Posted without comment 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9NR34iNJ8l — Kate Jamieson ⚓ (@kejamieson_) March 25, 2021





The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t gotten the ship unstuck yet but they did make this great sizzle reel of them not getting the ship unstuck set to what sounds like a royalty-free version of the Tenet soundtrack https://t.co/WEf27ekums pic.twitter.com/ZRTeO3m7yU — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 25, 2021

Stranded mega-container ship blocking the Suez Canal is holding up $9.6bn of goods a day https://t.co/W2yOq8otkQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

They need this dog at the Suez Canal immediately.. pic.twitter.com/Bxaz18hNgO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 25, 2021

The quality and resolution of satellite imaging makes “can be seen from space” a significantly less impressive boast than it used to be. https://t.co/nGAP1avglc — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) March 26, 2021

IKEA complaining that they may have to take a winding, long-way-around path to get where they want. https://t.co/TU09P9rT6o — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 26, 2021

Every one of those bricks (shipping containers) is the size of a fully-packed truck trailer…

Me when I wake up and check my work email: https://t.co/SPVxsdYYdg — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) March 24, 2021

BREAKING: Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes over incident that's halted traffic on crucial waterway. https://t.co/BEG8TQSFcp — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

The Wreck of the Evergreen Ever Given…

The ship was the pride of the Taiwanese side

With a convenient flag in Panama

As the big freighters go, it was bigger than most

With a captain who had lots of Chutzpah — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 25, 2021

Experts say there are virtually no alternatives to the Suez Canal for shipping goods from Asia to Europe. This means the blockage could delay materials for European products. The impact on the US is expected to be less direct. https://t.co/aJSw3nikaT — The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2021