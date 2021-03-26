Biden kicks off his first press conference by announcing his administration has set a goal of administering 200 million shots by his 100th day in officehttps://t.co/G4Mpwq7m4j — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 25, 2021





Vaccinators have already blown past 100 million Covid shots, now Biden has a new goal: 200 million shots in 100 days. With the U.S. averaging 2.5M doses a day, the nation is on track to meet the new goal https://t.co/nPwWutV2L8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

"No shit, Sherlock." – The families of the 500,000 Americans who died as a result of this negligence/incompetence/malevolence. https://t.co/Km3yiYKxFU — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) March 26, 2021

======

More than 60 international agencies are calling for immediate financing to put gains for developing countries back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/TtptHUEWMI — The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2021

India plans to widen vaccination campaign as infections surge https://t.co/FC3JtE0gly pic.twitter.com/mQxhc6NSym — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

India cuts back on vaccine exports as infections surge at home. The country is major supplier of AstraZeneca vaccine, but now is restricting exports. The impact is beginning to be felt worldwide, particularly in poorer countries https://t.co/tq4eHcwt8r — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

Why has India – one of the largest producers of Covid vaccines – halted all exports of AstraZeneca? https://t.co/swFYDVlm8q — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 25, 2021

South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high https://t.co/aWUoseCXBV pic.twitter.com/BNuQpiQFk0 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

European Union leaders voiced frustration over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as a third wave of infections surged across Europe https://t.co/2xG3MuigRx pic.twitter.com/xskan6eRcx — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

Why has the EU vaccine rollout been delayed?https://t.co/5n6qITHWzp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 25, 2021

Britain extends its emergency coronavirus rules for six more months, enabling the government to keep its enormous powers to restrict travel and shut down businesses. https://t.co/KmH7V1xrL9 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 25, 2021

Will Covid vaccines protect us from a third wave? https://t.co/tajiN8kqKI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2021

The decline of COVID in Israel. This chart is indexed to the peak of cases and shows the relative decline by age group since then. For some time there was a slight temporary rise among younger people (who get vaccinated last). But recently cases declined for all age groups. pic.twitter.com/XLoYqbYm6O — Our World in Data (@OurWorldInData) March 24, 2021

Australia reports first locally acquired COVID-19 case in a week https://t.co/Z8s8dcB6J4 pic.twitter.com/FD4iuhATca — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

Papua New Guinea had zero Covid cases for months. Now it’s overwhelmed. The crisis in is a reminder that the virus will keep wreaking havoc until the whole world is vaccinated https://t.co/adCfbJH5Jv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

Struggling to secure vaccines for its 7 million people, Paraguay says it has been offered Chinese vaccines by individuals whose connections to Beijing are unclear — in exchange for breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan https://t.co/kS0BgS2m9U — Chris Horton 何貴森 (@heguisen) March 24, 2021

In Venezuela, it's challenging to find a bed at a public hospital because of a spike in coronavirus cases. And millions are priced out of private facilities. So, a growing number of people with the coronavirus are choosing to be cared for at their homes. https://t.co/ndZXBSIF7K — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases in a day, piling pressure on Bolsonaro https://t.co/HjEOtct6gu pic.twitter.com/4KzsQuQ5n8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada https://t.co/AdsFQKJyoD pic.twitter.com/gEbzxwGyTb — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021

Rapid COVID-19 tests work as well as quarantine for travel – research https://t.co/LO95tBInlA pic.twitter.com/e7YhWdNGHB — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

A holiday with a serious purpose 🏖️ Dutch travel firm will take nearly 200 people for an eight-day holiday in Greece to see if tourism is feasible during the pandemic https://t.co/f8z1bHZ4xR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 25, 2021

Cruise industry pressures CDC for green light to sail by July, calling ban "outdated" https://t.co/V7mbH36gym — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2021

======

Pfizer and BioNTech are starting a trial to test their vaccine in children from six months old and up. @matthewherper reports. https://t.co/zv9EFIRRq7 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 25, 2021

Are painkillers OK before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? Don’t take them before to try and prevent symptoms, but if your doctor agrees, you can use them afterward. https://t.co/i6MZDNHdy6 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

Now the mouth: An internat'l team reports SARSCoV2 infects the mouth's cells. While it's well known the upper airways & lungs are key sites, the mouth plays a role transmitting SARS2 to the lungs & digestive system via saliva & to the environment in speech https://t.co/k5G2HpDqQ4 pic.twitter.com/QsN8WtgEVI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

There are many good reasons to use inhaled vaccines, starting with the fact that the nose is the primary portal of entry for #SARSCoV2 getting into the human body, and viruses colonize the nasal cells, from which they are expelled on breathing to #COVID19 infect other people. https://t.co/j9xBTfQumi — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 25, 2021

Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine triggers antibodies in all recipients, according to early-trial study results published after Phase 3 trial participants claimed that it does not produce an immune response https://t.co/0MahN53U0i — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 26, 2021

People gave up on pandemic flu measures a century ago when they got tired of masks & quarantines. Those who did so paid a price https://t.co/16WVWwAxLJ via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

======

Analysis: Is the partisan divide on getting the vaccine starting to show in state numbers? https://t.co/4ORmEjSHlA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 25, 2021

Here's a picture of the new wave in Michigan. About 25.1% of the Michigan population has been given at least one vaccine dose — almost identical to the U.S. as a whole. So, 25% of population is not nearly enough to quash a wave. We need more. pic.twitter.com/PjBN0nV4Qg — Noah Smith ?? (@Noahpinion) March 25, 2021

NEW: Chicago hospital exec resigns after reportedly giving early covid-19 vaccines to employees of his watch dealer, a ridiculous steakhouse he liked, and his condo building (Trump Chicago).https://t.co/kj9WCIYnVh — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) March 25, 2021