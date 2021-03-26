Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, March 25-26

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 174
      Now at 1200 deaths, up from 1194
      They don’t report hospitalizations anymore, but people are still dying from this. How the hell did TFG survive it?

      1.9% positivity

      31.4% vaccinated with at least 1 dose
      115,028 people fully vaccinated, 233,012 people with at least 1 dose

