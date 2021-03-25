Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Working on It

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Working on It

by | 60 Comments

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Major conservative groups unify behind state GOP efforts to restrict voting

      Georgia House set to pass sweeping bill that would restrict voting access
      …..
      The legislation would limit drop boxes to inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, set up a fraud hotline, and require counties to keep counting ballots without a break in between. It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks.

      Voting rights groups have slammed the omnibus bill particularly for its provisions that strip authority from the elected secretary of state and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      @Albatrossity:

      Idiots are putting themselves in charge of things they know and understand nothing about. My legislature (Ohio) has just made themselves the determiners of public health orders.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      So Major got trained to not bite Secret Service guys. How do you even do that?

      My late lamented shepherd never bit young men dressed in camouflage. She hated piercings. She also hated walkers. So I was safe from old ladies crawling through the window, but not from young men. Useful dog she was.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      @mrmoshpotato: I used to tease my husband about his fear of deer. But then Jay up in Canada said he’d been run over by an angry doe protecting her fawn.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: I once had to free a fawn from a tangle of fencing. I never saw Mama but she was no doubt nearby. Very glad she didn’t interfere.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Someone has used her lockdown year well. I wasted mine, so we are each 15 pounds heavier. Plus the inherited cocker looks like a tiny sheepdog. I could have trimmed him, but instead I baked.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

       

      @sab:

      A few years ago, I was going to take the dog for a walk. As we came down the steps out the front door, there was a deer with about an 8 point rack munching on some honeysuckle by the corner of the house maybe 40 feet away. We stopped as the dog alerted and froze – it started hissing and pawing at the ground toward us, the dog and I looked at each other and ran back into the house.

      I think it was during the rut – that thing had murderous intent in its eyes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      These assholes.

      “Oh shit!  A bunch of non-white, non-penised people voted against us!  Let’s rethink our ideas.  HAHA!  Kidding!  Let suppress Democratic turnout!”

      Assholes.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: Vilsack could have done something for Black Farmers in the Obama Admin. He might want to STFU.

      ETA. I know some relief came during that admin., But the underlying racism of the local lending/granting officials was never addressed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @Immanentize: Give him a chance to clean up his appalling record.

      ETA He is too old to plan on running for anything again, so he can do what he thinks is right. So we can see what happens.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Skepticat

      What the heck is wrong with the Associated Press? … where Major received some training after injuring a Secret Service agent. 

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @sab: +1. He’s old and has a history, but also with Uncle Joe.  He made lots of good comments at his hearing and in his first speech.  Let’s see if he’s changed and will walk the talk the way his boss has.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      John S.

      @Baud: Alternative take — Maybe Vilsack is interested in redemption because he formerly didn’t do the right thing and now he wants to right the wrongs he made in the past.

      I realize the verdict is out on how he actually does this time around, but past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance.

      Sometimes (though rarely), people do show the capacity for change based on empirical evidence and self-reflection. If (and this is a big if) Viksack has decided this is his chance to fix things and that’s why Biden nominated him, we shouldn’t necessarily begrudge him that.

      Though he was least favorite pick, too as I would have rather seen someone like Marcia Fudge in the role. Happily she found a place at HUD.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      “Both parties see the legislation as fundamental to their political futures” – boy, you’ve got that right, AP.

      The article does a good job of explaining what’s in the legislation and how it came to be/why it’s necessary. I also like the continued use of ‘baseless’ when it comes to the GQP’s election fraud claims.

      9/10 would recommend.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      debbie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I can’t remember the title now, but I remember reading a book by an older gentleman who made a project of teaching himself French. He was amazed (and discouraged) at the difficulty he experienced, did some research, and confirmed it’s far more difficult for the less than young’uns. It was enough to discourage me from even trying (though I hadn’t been).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      John S.

      @Jeffro: It’s fascinating that Democrats see giving citizens access to voting is seen as the path to their political future whereas Republicans see limiting access to voting as the path to their political future.

      Really speaks volumes.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @debbie: Could it have been Flirting with French? I read that. It was funny as well discouraging. One of my students recommended it. She and her French husband were living in a tiny French village for a year while on sabbatical. Their two grade school aged sons went to two room village school. It was an experience and a half.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      only

      The most depressing part of the GOP doing a full-court press on “Chaos at the border!1!! OMG!!111!” is that given that this is their only issue, their only possible presidential candidate in 2024 is going to have to be someone who ramps Trump’s racism and nativism to 11. It’s all they have. And that person may win. Predictable, but depressing

      (Weird. I’m in moderation and my nym is wrong. I’m Princess. I think I must have typed something into the address field without knowing it)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @Another Scott: One of Senator Warren’s many good climate change proposals was a ten-fold expansion of the Agriculture Departments Soil and Water Conservation program. I’ll be interested to see what Vilsack’s Department does in this area. This will probably not get much attention, though, at least not in national news. Most people are not interested in Ag Department policies, or in Secretary Vilsack’s actual performance.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In mid-March, Flaten said as he left his house with his girlfriend he noticed the pile at the end of his driveway. He said the coins were covered with some sort of oily substance and an envelope containing his final pay slip and an explicit parting message.

      His nightly routine now consists of cleaning the pennies so he can cash them in. He said it took him about an hour and a half to clean several hundred coins.

      “I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for,” he said. “It’s definitely not fair at all.”

      The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, spoke with Atlanta’s WGCL-TV briefly, stating he didn’t know if he did or didn’t drop the pennies off at Flaten’s house. “I don’t really remember,” Walker told the TV station. “It doesn’t matter he got paid, that’s all that matters.”

      Walker went on to call Flaten a “weenie”.

      Fires happen, just terrible when they do.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’d be tempted to spend the uncleaned pennies back at the owner’s store, maybe using friends as intermediaries.  Though on second thought, why give business to the store?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      NotMax

      A pinpoint of pleasure appears in an otherwise ho-hum life.

      Bluetooth dongle for the PC arrived Wednesday. Now have the option not to be tethered by the cord when using headphones. Not having to either crank up the volume or else pause the media when hieing to the little codger’s room and while occupied therein is alone a source of appreciation.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      germy

      People close to Biden say he's feeling bullish on what he can accomplish, and is fully prepared to support the dashing of the Senate's filibuster rule to allow Democrats to pass voting rights and other legislation for his party. https://t.co/4FJkqrLZe7

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 25, 2021

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      She told me her name was Billie Jean, as she caused a scene
      Then every head turned with eyes that dreamed of being the one
      Who will dance on the floor in the round

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      One of the versions of that story I read said that the dude left because it was a “toxic work environment”.

      I’m shocked….

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Nicole

      @debbie:

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      The brain actually learns language in a different  section when adult as opposed to when young.  One of the reasons it’s harder to learn language as an adult.   That said, if an adult does achieve fluency in a new language, the brain kind of moves the new language over to where it learns and stores language when younger.  Or so it was explained to me at my son’s school’s Science Fair, by a Columbia U. researcher.   Man, the brain is so cool!

      Dorothy, it’s not free, but I think Babbel may be a slightly better platform for language learning.  I love Duolingo (I’m closing in on 365 days myself on Spanish!),  but Babbel makes  you practice speaking it more.  I have both.  And I’m terrible at learning languages, so it’s a slow process either way, but I like Babbel a lot.

      All that said, I’m getting my kid as much supplemental Spanish as I can outside of what he gets at school, because I can hear firsthand how effortlessly kids pick up a (lack of) accent when they learn additional languages early.  I’m envious.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      germy

      These photos!

      Coming in April:

      Georges Méliès: Flesh and Phantasmagoria (Dan Modot, 2021)

      In 2019, after 82 years of suppression, the Vatican Secret Archive released five pornographic films created by the world’s first master filmmaker, all of them commissioned by members of French nobility. pic.twitter.com/ALHkVuHuiP

      — Multiversal+ (@MpvStreaming) March 23, 2021

      Reply
    58. 58.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: I knew people were going to go there, but her full name is Billie Jean King. She is my 2nd blond Lab. The first was Willie Maybe, the Say Hey dog, because that was the way Willie approached the world.

      Will he?
      Maybe.

      Hey, how you doin’?
      Hey, what’s up?
      Hey, where you going?

      Willie > Billie. Billie Jean King was, and still is, one of a kind.

      Reply

