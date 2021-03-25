Democrats have renewed their efforts to push through the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, setting up a fight with Republicans in the evenly split Senate. Both parties see the legislation as fundamental to their political futures.https://t.co/paZBAWdz2O — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2021





U.S. Women's national soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce push for gender pay equity at the White House https://t.co/L4aL4peGgL #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/llsyGi3VWM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

The Senate confirmed Rachel Levine as assistant U.S. health secretary, making her the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the chamber https://t.co/rHBDvvbE4c pic.twitter.com/qaoJYbvkNW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

One of the lawmakers who traveled with White House officials to see a facility where unaccompanied migrant children are in custody: https://t.co/3mCiHQ25H4 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2021