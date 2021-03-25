Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Black Farmers Are Owed A Break

Elections have long-overdue consequences, sometimes, and this snippet of the American Rescue Act is a good start. Tom Vilsack, like his new boss, seems to have learned from his previous mistakes:

In an interview with The Washington Post, Vilsack for the first time noted the extent to which the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated existing disparities across the American economy.

The distribution of coronavirus relief increased those gaps, he said.

Of those who identified their race or ethnicity, Black farmers received only $20.8 million of nearly $26 billion in two rounds of payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced by the Trump administration last April, he said.

“We saw 99 percent of the money going to White farmers and 1 percent going to socially disadvantaged farmers and if you break that down to how much went to Black farmers, it’s 0.1 percent,” he said. “Look at it another way: The top 10 percent of farmers in the country received 60 percent of the value of the covid payments. And the bottom 10 percent received 0.26 percent.”

Of the 3.4 million farmers in the United States today, only 45,000 — 1.3 percent — are Black, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s down from 1 million a century ago, because of widespread land loss.

Vilsack said the Biden administration would be focused on closing those inequalities. The USDA will battle three systemic problems concurrently, he said: a broken farm system, food insecurity and a health-care crisis…

After months of national debate about systemic racism and reparations for slavery and segregation, Vilsack says he will make rooting out racism at the agency, and in agriculture, a priority. The American Rescue Plan will pay $5 billion to farmers of color, who have lost 90 percent of their land over the past century because of systemic discrimination and a cycle of debt…

Of course, one reason for Sec. Vilsack’s interview is that the Disloyal Opposition has already been busy trying to gin up resentment:


(Yes, Vilsack is the one who fired Shirley Sherrod when the Wingnut Wurlitzer lied about her. Like I said — he’s gotten smarter since then.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Look at it another way: The top 10 percent of farmers in the country received 60 percent of the value of the covid payments. And the bottom 10 percent received 0.26 percent.”

      It’s like GOP tax cuts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      @debbie: There was a percentage I saw earlier but it was something like 90% went to the top 10% gross earners or something like that. Maybe someone will dig it up. I thought it was earlier on here but now I can’t find it.

      EDIT: BaudXXXX beat me to it. It was a Vilsack interview in the Post.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      @Baud: It’s like GOP tax cuts.

      Naw. If it were, the bottom 10% wouldn’t have received anything, and would have had existing benefits cut.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      We tried watch Q: Into The Storm last night on HBO and I swear I haven’t seen that many stupid people outside of a fundamentalist Baptist Church. Mercifully, we both quickly fell asleep.

      But SNL needs to spoof that shit. Cecily Strong would be perfect as a redneck Q freak.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      guachi

      Gov. Kemp signed Georgia’s racist voter law while surrounded by six fellow white male racists.

       

      Democracy in Georgia was nice while it lasted.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @Anne Laurie:

      So that accounts for 60.26 percent. It would be nice if Vilsack pointed out that 39+ percent went to small and midsize white farms/farmers. That would negate what that non-racist farmer is saying in the Fox interview.

      Reply

