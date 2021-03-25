Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Steve from Mendocino

This set is all in the spirit of Brett Weston. Brett was one of four sons of Edward Weston. He and his brother Cole were both excellent photographers, but Brett stood out, and I’ve admired his work since the late 60’s. I bought a portfolio of 10 8X10 contact prints through Brett’s next door neighbor for $120 the set in a fancy portfolio. They currently hang on my office wall as inspiration.

I won’t title or comment on any of these since the content is easily identifiable with the exception of the third photo from the last, which is a stack of rusted steel plates.

Link to the first in this set, which was published in October.

On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 7
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 6
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 5
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 4
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 3
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 2
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2 1
On The Road - Steven - Shape Studies in Black and White 2 of 2

