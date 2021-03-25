Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medicaid expansion in Wyoming?

Medicaid expansion in Wyoming?

There is a chance that Wyoming may expand Medicaid.

The ARA is offering states that have not yet expanded Medicaid one hell of a deal. For the eight quarters following expansion, the federal government will cover the standard 90% of Expansion Medicaid costs and throw in a 5% kicker on top of the regular Federal share of Legacy Medicaid costs.

Legacy Medicaid is Medicaid for aged, blind and disabled. It is Medicaid for pregnant women. It is Medicaid for long term care. It is Medicaid for poor and working class kids.

Legacy Medicaid is a much more expensive to the state budget program than any Expansion. The 5% kicker for Legacy Medicaid means that the state is effectively being paid to expand Medicaid for at least two years. In most cases, net state dollars will not be drawn down for four, five, or six years under this current deal.

Medicaid Expansion still needs to survive the Wyoming Senate, and get a signature from the Governor, but it is far more plausible this week than last month.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      BlueDWarrior

      It’s the thing that constantly distresses me about the modern Right and all of it’s myriad permutations.

      Why do they constantly insist on this Social Dwarnistic BS? Why is it they just cannot like, throw a bone to people, even in their own voting base, who don’t have 9+ figures in a bank account or pound a bible so much they are more liable to use it as a bludgeon than read it?

      35+ years on this Earth and I still cannot comprehend it, is it really that alien a concept to me that I just… won’t?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HinTN

      Even the sadists in the Tennessee legislature have been quoted as saying that the new proposal makes it worth a look. Not that it will pass, mind you, but the reflexive “Not no, hell no!” has softened. Governor Lee, of course, maintains his previous position.

      Reply

