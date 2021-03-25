There is a chance that Wyoming may expand Medicaid.

Wyoming House passes Medicaid expansion on 3rd reading! 32-28. Now on to the Senate! — Adam Searing (@AdamSearing) March 24, 2021

The ARA is offering states that have not yet expanded Medicaid one hell of a deal. For the eight quarters following expansion, the federal government will cover the standard 90% of Expansion Medicaid costs and throw in a 5% kicker on top of the regular Federal share of Legacy Medicaid costs.

Legacy Medicaid is Medicaid for aged, blind and disabled. It is Medicaid for pregnant women. It is Medicaid for long term care. It is Medicaid for poor and working class kids.

Legacy Medicaid is a much more expensive to the state budget program than any Expansion. The 5% kicker for Legacy Medicaid means that the state is effectively being paid to expand Medicaid for at least two years. In most cases, net state dollars will not be drawn down for four, five, or six years under this current deal.

Medicaid Expansion still needs to survive the Wyoming Senate, and get a signature from the Governor, but it is far more plausible this week than last month.