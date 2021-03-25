Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Han shot first.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This fight is for everything.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Just a few bad apples.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

There will be lawyers.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Late Night Open Thread: Magical Objects of Worship & Veneration

To its worshippers, a gun is not a tool, it is a powerful implement of magic. It makes a terrified woman equal to a violent home invader, a soft-handed aging man equal to an angry antifa mob, an overleveraged landscape contractor with a string of small-court claims and unpaid child support warrants equal to an uncaring bureaucrat. How can we lie-berals besmirch the honor of the Sacred Implement, and its loyal defenders?

And the Republican Party, desperate for continued electoral relevance, only too happy to court the Cult of the Mighty Gun, finds itself increasingly bound to the arguments of a tiny, self-centered minority…

      piratedan

      I find it hard to believe that the GOP will change their tune on this… why? well, they’re not the ones being killed. Sure a few GOP voters may get gunned down, but hey, the tree of Liberty or the Free Market or whatever…

      Until someone goes off the rails and shoots up the Faux News sets and murders their own “on-screen talent” and producers, not one thing will change. You walk into the Corporate Headquarters and massacre the staff at NRA Headquarters… well, they’re all working remote now. Maybe kill a few GOP legislators at a State Capitol, even that can be waved away and won’t make a difference until someone goes after them and hunts them, specifically… then, and only then, might you see a change.

      As far as the GQP is concerned, we’re all expendable, collateral damage.

      HumboldtBlue

      How can we lie-berals besmirch the honor of the Sacred Implement, and its loyal defenders?

      Lots of drinking and reluctance to hoe a field?​

      cain

      Honestly, I was distracted by the pair of legs next to Ted Cruz which I’m sure is intellectual much more superior than Ted Cruz’s face.

      If Catholic gun nuts could replace eucharist with a AR 15 – they would.

      cain

      @piratedan: ​
       

      Until someone goes off the rails and shoots up the Faux News sets and murders their own “on-screen talent” and producers, not one thing will change. You walk into the Corporate Headquarters and massacre the staff at NRA Headquarters… well, they’re all working remote now. Maybe kill a few GOP legislators at a State Capitol, even that can be waved away and won’t make a difference until someone goes after them and hunts them, specifically… then, and only then, might you see a change.

      I reckon if someone shot up an NRA conference with an AR-15 – I would be curious to what the NRA’s response would be. Would they start putting metal detectors? All their shit is performative – they are probably scared shitless of guns.

      cain

      I wonder if Erick son of Erick is absolutely sure he wants to arm non-white people? It seems that it’s a big deal for black people to get free steaks, but apparently they won’t blink an eye to spend hundreds of millions to arm everyone with a gun.

      How many re-creations of reservoir dogs will it take to decide that’s a bad idea?

      hitchhiker

      I don’t know why, but I just spent an hour figuring out that Megan McCain is married to Ben Domenech, and that Ben Domenech is kind of a fuckface Performative Asshole who is known to have plagiarized all kinds of shit and published it without attribution.

       

      Also, Ben Domenech is a founder of something called The Federalist, which is a trumpy rats nest of writers that is funded by unknown donors … except the NYT recently outed one of them as Mr and Mrs Ueline, of Wisconsin, who are worth about $4 billion, and who have been spending lavishly on Republicans ever since Citizens United, tho’ they hide from the spotlight.

      The Ueline’s are homophobic, anti-tax, anti-choice, every-ugly-thing, and of course trump donors. They probably helped fund the recent activities at the US Capitol. They try to keep a low profile.

      Anyway, that was my evening’s entertainment … realizing that Megan is married to someone her famously mavericky dad would probably despise, and taking joy in the idea that Biden and the Democratic party are going to tax the living fuck out of Mr and Mrs Ueline in order to pay for hotel rooms for migrants desperate to get out of Central America.

      Among other things.

      Oh, also Ben Domenech’s sister, Emily, holds a high-level position in Kevin McCarthy’s operation. I hope they’re all miserable.

      Reply

