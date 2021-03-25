If Republicans concede that yes, mass shootings are the price we pay for freedom, at least we can an honest debate. https://t.co/i1E275OXaa — Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) March 23, 2021

To its worshippers, a gun is not a tool, it is a powerful implement of magic. It makes a terrified woman equal to a violent home invader, a soft-handed aging man equal to an angry antifa mob, an overleveraged landscape contractor with a string of small-court claims and unpaid child support warrants equal to an uncaring bureaucrat. How can we lie-berals besmirch the honor of the Sacred Implement, and its loyal defenders?

And the Republican Party, desperate for continued electoral relevance, only too happy to court the Cult of the Mighty Gun, finds itself increasingly bound to the arguments of a tiny, self-centered minority…

"Every time there's a shooting…" is a helluva way to start your defense of guns ?? https://t.co/T1OWLVIgYI — Scott Upton (@uptonic) March 24, 2021

2 cases of voter fraud in 2020: let’s make it harder to vote 38,000 gun deaths a year in US: let’s make it easier to buy guns — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 23, 2021

Americans make up less than 5% of the world’s population, yet they own roughly 45% of all the world’s privately held firearms. https://t.co/98yh4EX8ta — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 23, 2021

Erick Erickson: The most heavily armed nation on earth also has the worst gun violence on earth. Here is my logical solution. pic.twitter.com/tXGS7Za6Rs — Roy Edroso (@edroso) March 24, 2021

Herd immunity but for mass murder — Roy Edroso (@edroso) March 24, 2021

It is 100% true and fair to say that the NRA did not murder all those people in Atlanta and Boulder. In the same sense as it's true and fair to say that Osama bin Laden did not fly the planes into the World Trade Center. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 23, 2021