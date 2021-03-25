I received this from Fair Fight Action just now.

Please take a minute to call. Even if you are lucky enough to have one or two Democratic senators.

Remember when we celebrated the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote on HR 1, the For the People Act? Yesterday, the U.S. Senate had its first hearing on the Senate counterpart, known as S 1. The next hearing will be held in the coming weeks, and in the meantime, your Senators need to hear from you!

Will you call your Senators right now and ask them to vote YES on S 1, the For The People Act? You can find their phone numbers here.

Two months ago, our democracy came under attack at the U.S. Capitol. These anti-democratic efforts are now in the state legislatures, where over 250 voter suppression bills seek to restrict voting access and hand the power to certify our elections over from state and local elections officials to state legislatures.

We need Congress to pass S 1 to protect our freedom to vote safely, regardless of a voter’s race, age, or zip code. We must show our support now to stop voter suppression from silencing communities of color, young people, and seniors.

That’s why your Senators need to hear from you. Find your Senators’ phone numbers and tell them to vote YES on S 1, the For The People Act—because we need federal voting rights protections now!

Thank you for using your voice to speak up for voters who deserve to be heard.

Team Fair Fight Action