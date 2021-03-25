A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers during the coronavirus pandemic has sold for 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million), auction house Christie’s says. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund U.K. health organizations and charities. https://t.co/cNf8YSbPRx — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 23, 2021





The US administered 2.3 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 130 million, or 39.3 doses per 100 people, enough to cover 20.0% of the population. The 7-day moving average declined very slightly to 2.49 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/VzcwkNs8Wi — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 25, 2021

The U.S. has surpassed 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University says, nearly three months after the country hit 20 million cases. COVID-related deaths now total more than 545,000. https://t.co/rrtxk1px7A — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

The number of US people dying from #Covid19 has declined, thank the heavens & vaccines. The daily toll has been <1,000 deaths several days lately.

Still, 200,000 Americans have died in 2021 from this virus. That's the population of Salt Lake City or Amarillo, Tex.

So much loss. pic.twitter.com/G3HgWpMsOr — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 24, 2021

The US had +66,538 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 30.7 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 58,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/qkt9DLKupG — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 25, 2021

======

For the first 8 months of the pandemic, these countries kept the virus in check. Now they are ascending and the worst-hit (new cases per capita) in the world.

The B.1.1.7 strain is contributing. pic.twitter.com/j6HGnYzLU3 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 24, 2021

How are European countries tackling the Covid pandemic?https://t.co/Q1BN4VbhXu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2021

EU leaders to discuss boosting Covid vaccine supplies https://t.co/Rp7HH5eF4x — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 25, 2021

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel reverses plans for Easter coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/FF2Fm3bdNc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2021

German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan https://t.co/cDOgmO91BB pic.twitter.com/Dmd3ZW62hc — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

Germany committing millions to vaccinate Holocaust survivors https://t.co/wwU7AHQh3U pic.twitter.com/EYXeU6aB1H — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2021

… The Associated Press reported that the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, based in New York, announced the agreement Wednesday, in which Germany’s government will provide $13.5 million to ensure that Holocaust survivors in many countries will have access to vaccines in a timely fashion. The concerns stem from worries that COVID-19 poses a greater danger to Holocaust survivors in part due to their age as well as longstanding medical conditions many still face resulting from the Holocaust. Officials with the Conference told the AP that thousands of survivors in Ukraine are thought to still be waiting for the vaccine, while others in the U.S. and Israel are also facing difficulties, some of which stems from unfamiliarity with online scheduling systems…

More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses https://t.co/Jq3RJAQerO pic.twitter.com/7LpeyIXQRq — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

Clinical trial volunteers for Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona have demanded the country’s Health Ministry launch an investigation to explore claims the jab does not produce an immune responsehttps://t.co/6M7kk5yay1 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 24, 2021

Hong Kong’s sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been another blow to its vaccination program. It is struggling against a wall of public distrust. https://t.co/xlyBgWFoA9 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

What are the risks of India's new "double mutant" Covid-19 variant? https://t.co/cuThMZ2kAC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 25, 2021

India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine exports https://t.co/mmk6zs3ZpU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2021

BREAKING NEWS. The Philippines records its highest one-day tally of coronavirus cases on Thursday, March 25, 2021, with 8,773 new cases. Total cases now at 693,048.https://t.co/olWQ4wuXz7 pic.twitter.com/ZSJ523K1v8 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 25, 2021

An 85-year-old Peruvian man danced for joy after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and said he looked forward to going back to the club and dancing pic.twitter.com/WTspEJNPxd — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

Cuba will administer experimental #COVID19 shots to nearly entire population of the capital Havana by May. It began late phase trials of 2 of their 5 experimental shots, Soberana2 & Abdala. If successful, they'd be Latin America's first homegrown vaccineshttps://t.co/dEVDGoxuvi — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 24, 2021

Brazil is in political disarray as it surpassed 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, the second nation to hit the grim landmark after the United States. https://t.co/pgFa2QoCKc — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2021

Over 3,000 COVID deaths in Brazil yesterday as healthcare system collapses under crushing caseload. The single worst managed pandemic crisis response of any major economy. pic.twitter.com/Sm1Sa16hTZ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 24, 2021

Researchers in Mexico have designed a 'nose-only mask' which they say protects you while eating and drinking pic.twitter.com/juzIGAhSrP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

With a case-fatality rate of 9% Mexico has, by far, the highest in the world. Con una tasa de letalidad del 9% Mexico tiene la tasa mas alta del mundo. Una tragedia. (https://t.co/GgktEx2enC — Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) March 24, 2021

======

AstraZeneca now says its vaccine is 76% effective, not 79%. The new percentage is in an updated analysis released after earlier challenges to its data. The new analysis was done after an independent US panel said the company had used outdated figures https://t.co/yX7kMAF7wq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

Scientists have analyzed how the UK & South African coronavirus variants escape the immune system. A computational study of the spike glycoprotein bound to the human cell's ACE2 receptor, reveals how the variants bind more securely https://t.co/wXCHAtxghO via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 25, 2021

China has approved an inhaled nasal spray vaccine for clinical trials. The vaccine is being developed by CanSino. China currently has 5 coronavirus vaccines on the market. The nasal spray is the 1st inhaled product https://t.co/S4du0FioL3 pic.twitter.com/HNbbMRNTTS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 24, 2021

Flu shot is associated with fewer, less severe Covid cases, according to a new study that reviewed +27k medical charts of patients tested for Covid. Of the 13k who got a flu shot, 4% tested positive. Among 14k+ who hadn't gotten a shot ~5% were positive https://t.co/CaPOKyCJlG pic.twitter.com/LLrZjeHenV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 24, 2021

======

More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers are encouraging. Seventy percent of Americans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and COVID-19 deaths have dipped below 1,000 a day on average. https://t.co/1jrenf5keE — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2021

Cuomo gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests: Washington Post https://t.co/MBYxX5Z7Ky pic.twitter.com/bPjNgv3hnI — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021