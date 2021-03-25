Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wetsuit optional.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This is how realignments happen…

The house always wins.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We still have time to mess this up!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

This blog will pay for itself.

What fresh hell is this?

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 24-25

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

The Associated Press reported that the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, based in New York, announced the agreement Wednesday, in which Germany’s government will provide $13.5 million to ensure that Holocaust survivors in many countries will have access to vaccines in a timely fashion.

The concerns stem from worries that COVID-19 poses a greater danger to Holocaust survivors in part due to their age as well as longstanding medical conditions many still face resulting from the Holocaust.

Officials with the Conference told the AP that thousands of survivors in Ukraine are thought to still be waiting for the vaccine, while others in the U.S. and Israel are also facing difficulties, some of which stems from unfamiliarity with online scheduling systems…

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • danielx
  • Elizabelle
  • Geo Wilcox
  • JPL
  • leeleeFL
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mary G
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Robert Sneddon
  • sab
  • Soapdish
  • Soprano2
  • Van Buren
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/24 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/24 China reported 11 new imported confirmed cases, 10 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Serbia (via Vienna), Germany & Switzerland
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Turkey, Cameroon (via Istanbul) & Djibouti (via Istanbul); all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Morocco (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Russia
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Pakistan
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines
      • Yantai Port in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indonesian crew member off a cargo ship with last port of call in Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ethiopia (via Germany
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Romanian national coming from Spain
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiyuan in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; the case was asymptomatically infected in Bangladesh in mid-Jan. and recovered by end of Jan., flew to Guangzhou on 3/7, entered the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative for RT-PCR and antibodies multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 3/20 the case took long distance bus to Zhoukou in Henan Province, and then to Jiyuan on 3/22, and reentered centralized quarantine and tested positive for RT-PCR on 3/23; this is probably a recovered case shedding dead viral particles, but surprising the antibody test during quarantine at Guangzhou was negative, when the case had asymptomatic infection in Jan.

       

      Overall in China, 4 confirmed cases recovered, 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 327 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 165 active confirmed cases in the country (163 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 232 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 3,604 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/25 Hong Kong reported 9 new cases, 5 imported & 4 domestic (all have source of infection identified).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 175
      Still at 1194 deaths

      1.8% positivity

      30.8% vaccinated with at least 1 dose
      111,436 people fully vaccinated
      228,316 people with at least 1 dose

      That new cases number wouldn’t be so scary if it was just mild infections, but people are still dying of this crap around here.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Intent to get vaccinated by religious affiliation in the US:

      Atheists: 90%
      Agnostics: 80%
      Catholics: 77%
      Black protestants: 64%
      White evangelical protestants: 54%
      White evangelicals: 45%

      I am not surprised.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Vaccine roll out has accelerated significantly, with open sign ups organized through both places of employment and through the local administrative units (sub-districts and communities). My wife just had her first shot yesterday via the university she works at, a SinoPharm vaccine developed by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products. The second shot will be a month later.

      I tried to sign up via the local community, but was told their system did not allow passport number as entry for personal information, and they did not have the means to enter it manually into the system. Apparently, their setup only allowed swiping of the national ID card, and all the information would be automatically entered. People from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau can also just swipe their Mainland China residence card, if they reside in China. People with only foreign passports are out of luck. This is a frequent inconvenience, many of the new technologies and systems that have made so much of modern life so easy in China (including routine interactions with government bureaucracy) are not implemented with foreigners in mind. It’s back to the 90s/00s for us, visiting counters and filling out paper forms. I guess there are not enough of us to begin with, now far fewer with the pandemic, to warrant the investment.

      I just read in a local government paper an article extolling how local community workers helped an Iranian national get vaccinated, accompanying her to the vaccination site, helping her fill out all the forms, and handholding her through the entire process. I wonder where is my VIP treatment…

      Anyway, it seems that I can get vaccinated via the university my wife works at. With a foreign student population (greatly reduced though it may be with the pandemic), they have a system for processing foreigners through the vaccination program. I will give it a try this week.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      @OzarkHillbilly: That’s not true, because the media states that minorities are less likely to get vaccinated.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      I got an appointment for my first shot on Wednesday the 31st.  After messing around with the local hospital system and my primary care office websites with no luck, I checked out Walmart and signed up right away.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mary G

      The OC continues to rock.

      Only 82 new cases today; first day under 100 that’s not a reporting mistake for a year.

      Only 172 people in hospital, 36 of them in ICU.

      Not bad for a county of 3.3 million people.

      Our numbers have all descended into the orange tier:
      Adjusted Daily Case Rate per 100,000
      3.5

      Test Positivity Rate
      2.1%

      Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate
      3.2%

      We are still in the red tier and supposed to stay there while keeping the numbers in the orange range for three weeks until we can open up to the orange tier levels. Gov. Gav has been pretty squishy on that and may let us do it sooner, will have to wait and see. Numbers of vaccines administered are only released on Thursday, so we’ll see tomorrow.

      Of course variants remain the wild card. I know we have two homegrown ones in California, not sure if the bad ones have gotten here or not. Not going to let up on precautions.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      Many pharmacies in my city have a “waste” list you can get on. I know two people who got their shots that way. I’ve been telling everyone about it. My husband and mom are getting their 2nd one on Friday,  and mine is scheduled for April 12th. I can’t wait!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      leeleeFL

      @OzarkHillbilly:  I guess many African-Americans will never trust the medical community, and while I understand it, it breaks my heart.

      Sadly, but also truthfully, if the bottom two tiers weren’t endangering others, I wouldn’t give a rat’s tail.  WTAF is really wrong with these people?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      YY_Sima Qian

      According to the China National Health Commission, as of 3/24, 85.8597M doses have been injected to date in the country.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Soprano2: That’s how my 31 year old daughter got her first shot. One of her colleagues has a dad who works at a kidney dialysis center and they had left over shots. Her boss signed the whole crew up and they got them Monday.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @leeleeFL: WTAF is really wrong with these people?

      It’s all about them. The smallest sacrifice for the benefit of others is an ungodly infringement upon their liberties.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mousebumples

      My husband is getting his first jab at Walgreens today! I’m making him some oreo breakfast to celebrate.

      We should both be fully vaccinated by his birthday in May, so we are working on planning a long weekend at an airbnb. Our daughter won’t be vaccinated (under 2 years) but hopefully we can still have some fun as a family outside our 4 walls…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Heh, wikipedia agrees with you, except for when it doesn’t:

      As used by the Roman Catholic Church, the term evangelical Catholic refers to Roman Catholics in full communion with the Holy See in Rome who exhibit, according to Alister McGrath, the four characteristics of evangelicalism. The first is a strong theological and devotional emphasis on the Christian scriptures. Secondly, evangelical Catholics stress the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the cause of salvation for all mankind. A personal need for interior conversion is the third defining mark, and, consequently, the fourth is a deep commitment to evangelization.

      Evangelicalism (/ˌiːvænˈdʒɛlɪkəlɪzəm, ˌɛvæn-, -ən/), evangelical Christianity, or evangelical Protestantism,[note 1] is a worldwide trans-denominational movement within Protestant Christianity that maintains the belief that the essence of the Gospel consists of the doctrine of salvation by grace alone, solely through faith in Jesus’s atonement.[1][2][3] Evangelicals believe in the centrality of the conversion or “born again” experience in receiving salvation, in the authority of the Bible as God’s revelation to humanity, and in spreading the Christian message. The movement has long had a presence in the Anglosphere before spreading further afield in the 19th, 20th and early 21st centuries.

      I think my definition is far more accurate:

      An evangelical is a pain in my atheist ass.

      FTR, I had heard the term evangelical catholic before but could not remember the context.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      OK, Ian Bremmer took the figures for his tweet from a Pew Research Poll. FWIW, I do not understand why Pew did not poll (or report on) Jewish and Muslims as well.  And the “evangelical Protestant breakout” baffles me — what other kind is there?
      10 facts about Americans and coronavirus vaccines
      Pew’s language:

      Religious affiliation often correlates with party affiliation, but even among Republicans, White evangelical Protestants stand out as less inclined to get a coronavirus vaccine.

      Beliefs about the role of community health are strongly tied to intent to get a vaccine, including among religious groups. On balance, White evangelical Protestants are less inclined than people in other religious groups to think that community health effects should have a lot of sway in an individual’s decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine. More in this group say community health concerns should have only a little role or no role at all in individual decisions about getting a vaccine.

      In other words, they are the selfish (ETA:  and ignorant) assholes we take them for.  I wish Jesus would come back and kick them in the ass.  Although perhaps COVID will do it for Him (and us).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Just looked it up on Wikipedia, and you are right! However, it refers to a subset of Lutherans, who are by definition Protestants. In any case, it seems to be far too esoteric a demographic to be distinctly identified in any survey. Probably just a sloppy typo on Ian Bremmer’s part

      Edit: Ninja’ed by OzarkHillbilly.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Robert Sneddon

      It’s a bit rah-rah perhaps but the BBC is carrying a report on how the British Recovery trials were set up about a year ago, to study drug treatments for people suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms. Most of the drugs tested were busts and proven to be useless by the trials but we got dexamethasone out of it and that’s saved a lot of people around the world.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mary G

      @YY_Sima Qian: White evangelical Protestants are legally affiliated with a mainstream religion, mostly Baptist, but don’t practice its rules. They are on their way out, but it can take years because lawsuits fly over who gets what asset. A lot like Brexit.

      Regular white evangelicals belong to churches that have finished separating or were started fresh on their own by some pastor who wants to make more money. They are loosely affiliated in such ways as hating abortion, but not financially and there’s no consensus about the fiddly details of practicing. For example, some “speak in tongues” AKA spewing nonsensical syllables supposedly coming direct from God, some don’t.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      That number turns up again.  Item 5 of the “10 Facts about Americans …” from Pew.

      Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say they would get a coronavirus vaccine or already have, and the gap between the parties has grown wider in recent months. Around eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (83%) said in February they would definitely or probably get a vaccine or that they already had received at least one dose. A much smaller majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (56%) said the same. That 27 percentage point gap between Democrats and Republicans was wider than the gap measured at various points in 2020.
      Throughout the pandemic, Republicans have been far less likely than Democrats to see the coronavirus outbreak as a major threat to public health. In February 2021, 41% of Republicans described COVID-19 that way, compared with 82% of Democrats. Americans who are less inclined to see the virus as a major public health threat are also less inclined to get a coronavirus vaccine.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Elizabelle: I do not understand why Pew did not poll (or report on) Jewish and Muslims as well.

      Because they don’t count, which surprises me because I always thought atheists didn’t.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,360 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 338,168 cases. He also reports two new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,248 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.39% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 14,504 active and contagious cases; 157 are in ICU, 72 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 1,491 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 322,416 patients recovered – 95.34% of the cumulative reported total.

      Eight new clusters were reported today: Persiaran Maktab in Selangor; Bandar Sri in Kuala Lumpur; Paloh Rambai in Kelantan; Perusahaan LPK in Kedah; Merinding in Labuan; Putra Satu in Putrajaya; and Tenegang and Siasai Tamu in Sabah.

      Siasai Tamu is a community cluster. The rest are workplace clusters.

      1,359 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 356 cases: 27 in older clusters; 13 in Persiaran Maktab, Bandar Sri, and Putra Satu clusters; 169 close-contact screenings; and 146 other screenings. Sarawak reports 308 cases: 124 in existing clusters, 120 close-contact screenings, and 64 other screenings.

      Johor reports 129 cases: 60 in existing clusters, 36 close-contact screenings, and 33 other screenings. Penang reports 113 cases: six in existing clusters, 50 close-contact screenings, and 57 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 97 local cases: four in older clusters, two in Bandar Sri cluster, 43 close-contact screenings, and 48 other screenings. Perak reports 71 cases: 33 in existing clusters, 27 close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Sabah reports 70 cases: one in an older cluster, 19 in Tenegang and Siasai Tamu clusters, 30 close-contact screenings, and 20 other screenings. Kelantan reports 63 cases: nine in older clusters, eight in Paloh Rambai cluster, 32 close-contact screenings, and 14 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 49 cases: 37 in existing clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Kedah reports 44 cases: five in older clusters, seven in Perusahaan LPK cluster, 21 close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Melaka reports 32 cases: 29 in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and two other screenings.

      Pahang reports 10 cases: five in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Putrajaya reports eight cases: two in Putra Satu cluster, four close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Terengganu reports six cases, all close-contact screenings. And Labuan reports three cases: one in Merinding cluster, and two close-contact screenings.

      Perlis reports no new cases today.

      One new case today is imported, in Kuala Lumpur.

      The deaths reported today, both in Sarawak, are a 72-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension, and asthma; and an 89-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, heart disease and Tuberculosis.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Yeah, I couldn’t remember where I’d read it before, whether it was a serious article or just sarcasm. The only “Catholics” I knowingly interact with these days are family members and most of them don’t even bother with church anymore.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.