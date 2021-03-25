Blimey, I didn’t realize Biden’s first news conference would be a daytime event! I’d assumed it would be held after my workday so I could pay closer attention to the proceedings, but it’s scheduled to start at 1:15 PM ET. Will no one think of the working bloggers? Anyhoo, here’s a CSPAN YouTube channel live feed:

In the meantime, what in the wide world of fuck is this?

Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about — is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021

I’m not talking about the absurdity of a nepotism hire whining about people using their “identity” to get jobs. I recommend Stephen Robinson’s take-down of that foolishness over at Wonkette. I mean the ‘do, which is most emphatically a don’t.

I am a middle-aged woman who dresses like a slovenly 10-year-old boy, so I usually keep my fashion and hair styling opinions to myself. But one can’t help wonder why someone is deploying hairstyles that evoke Worf from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” onto the melon of Meghan McCain.

Open thread.