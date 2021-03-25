Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden Presser Open Thread

Blimey, I didn’t realize Biden’s first news conference would be a daytime event! I’d assumed it would be held after my workday so I could pay closer attention to the proceedings, but it’s scheduled to start at 1:15 PM ET. Will no one think of the working bloggers? Anyhoo, here’s a CSPAN YouTube channel live feed:

In the meantime, what in the wide world of fuck is this?

I’m not talking about the absurdity of a nepotism hire whining about people using their “identity” to get jobs. I recommend Stephen Robinson’s take-down of that foolishness over at Wonkette. I mean the ‘do, which is most emphatically a don’t.

I am a middle-aged woman who dresses like a slovenly 10-year-old boy, so I usually keep my fashion and hair styling opinions to myself. But one can’t help wonder why someone is deploying hairstyles that evoke Worf from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” onto the melon of Meghan McCain.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation?

      Can we vote on who leaves?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’ve been ASSURED that today’s press conference is the most important thing in the nation, on par with the Iranian Hostage Crisis and our several most recent wars combined. We can only thank God and our media that this is finally being attended to.

      More seriously though, does anyone expect anything actually useful here or just press assholes waiting for him to stutter before they declare “this will feed speculation on the right that Biden is an incompetent dementia patient” followed quickly by “Is President Biden in his right mind” 24/7 media coverage?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Joe Falco

      @Baud:

      Can we vote on who leaves is exiled for 10 years?

      I think ancient Greeks had the right idea on dealing with people too annoying to be around.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I am a middle-aged woman who dresses like a slovenly 10-year-old boy

      It’s ok. Somewhere there’s a 10 year old boy that dresses like a middle aged woman.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      I know almost nothing about The View, and I’ve only ever seen brief snippets of it. The POW’s Daughter aside, is it worth watching?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      So, facing the prospect of a RW frame-by-frame deconstruction of this news conference, I will cook an omelet.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I honestly can’t remember the last time a Presidential press conference was preceded by such breathless, extended, overhyped media commentary. Jeebus. If Biden had announced two weeks ago that he’d be descending from the mountaintop at 1:15pm with a couple of stone tablets in hand, the Village could not have been more anticipatory.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      I mean, what are Megan McCain’s qualifications for that job? Or any job, really? Beyond “My father was a POW (not many people know this) and a Senator”.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Hildebrand

      The worst thing about this press conference will be the avalanche of jaw-droppingly stupid and inane questions.  All this build-up and the press will deliver pure knavery – and then have the audacity to say that ‘Biden didn’t break much new ground today and seemed dismissive of our questions.’

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      @Amir Khalid:  It’s a talk show that highlights  issues of the day.   They are able to attract good guests, and politicians.    That being said McCain is intolerable and I won’t watch it unless Kamala, Joe, Hillary or someone else that I admire is on.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      Shots in arms, but some arms are reluctant:

      Ok, went to my dentist and it turns out the dental assistant who did my cleaning chose not to get vaccinated because she “may want to have kids someday”. I made one attempt to gently suggest that no links have been made between the vaccine and infertility. She wasn’t having it.

      — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 24, 2021

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      Most of us can find things to worry about. A rather large percentage of us manage to find things that actually fucking matter. Conservatives seem only to be able to find ignorant, stupid shit to whine, piss and moan about. I’d say that makes them about 3 years old emotionally, but that’s degrading to 3 year olds. And a bunch of them do this while dressed/coiffed like morons from outer space.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Huh. I thought he (well, the WH, anyway) did announce it well in advance. Like ten days ago.  But you’re right that the Village did a victory lap because it was only their baying at the moon polite request that persuaded him to meet with them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      Relatively serious question: Have we determined who Meghan McCain’s hairstylist is for the show? Because I’d like to send them an Edible Arrangement or something. They wake up and choose violence EVERY weekday. This wasn’t today but this is a choice, honey. pic.twitter.com/GZcwwxxaV1

      — April (@ReignOfApril) March 24, 2021

      Just watched a clip from #TheView and it pains me that Whoopi and Meghan McCain are even placed on the same platform… A Black woman needed the EGOT… A white woman just needed an ego… 📺

      — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) March 24, 2021

      Reply
    19. 19.

      James E Powell

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      My question is why Meghan McCain wants to look that way.

      Theory: She wants people to make fun of her hair so she can go into a rage about how she’s being attacked for her appearance.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      M31

      there needs to be someone in the room with a blown-up rubber glove on a big stick, and they hit any reporter that uses any of these phrases:

      •crisis at the border

      •the previous president

      •anything about dog bites

      •are you running in 2024

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Rand Careaga

      McCain’s hissy fit reminds me of a widely-circulated tale of another well-connected scion, “Bloody Bill” Kristol. The story has more than a whiff of apocrypha about it, but here goes:

      I remember back in the late ’90s when Ira Katznelson, an eminent political scientist at Columbia, came to deliver a guest lecture to an economic philosophy class I was taking. It was a great lecture, made more so by the fact that the class was only about ten or twelve students and we got got ask all kinds of questions and got a lot of great, provocative answers. Anyhow, Prof. Katznelson described a lunch he had with Irving Kristol back either during the first Bush administration. The talk turned to William Kristol, then Dan Quayle’s chief of staff, and how he got his start in politics. Irving recalled how he talked to his friend Harvey Mansfield at Harvard, who secured William a place there as both an undergrad and graduate student; how he talked to Pat Moynihan, then Nixon’s domestic policy adviser, and got William an internship at The White House; how he talked to friends at the RNC and secured a job for William after he got his Harvard Ph.D.; and how he arranged with still more friends for William to teach at UPenn and the Kennedy School of Government. With that, Prof. Katznelson recalled, he then asked Irving what he thought of affirmative action. “I oppose it”, Irving replied. “It subverts meritocracy.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      @M31: Nah. Punishment should be “That’s a stupid question. You’re in time-out for a month.”

      That hits them where it hurts.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      OK, it’s live now.

      Edit: New vaccination goal of 200 million in the first 100 days. We’re actually already on pace for that even without any additional rate increases.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      burnspbesq

      Apologies if this was covered earlier, but the British media are having way too much fun with the story of last weekend’s surprise raid by Italian paramilitary police on a factory that was packaging the AstraZeneca vaccine. Apparently some EU bureaucrats believed that millions of doses were being unlawfully diverted to the UK, but it turned out that they were going to the COVAX coalition of poor counties, because a different set ofEU bureaucrats hasn’t approved the output of the Dutch factory where the stuff was made for distribution within the EU.

      Hilarious.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @germy: Kathy didn’t answer the obvious question: is she still her dental hygienist?

      My hairdresser informed me that she isn’t getting vaccinated. She got informed that she’s my former hairdresser.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I can’t remember where I read, so big FWIW, but somebody said NutMegs is the biggest eyeball-draw for that show since Rosie O’Donnell used to fight with the shouty and incoherent birther-woman who was married to a failed RW QB. Even people who don’t like her like that she “fights”, is the theory. I don’t get that. To me, she’s a middle-aged spoiled brat whose prayer to be granted the self-confidence of a mediocre white man who was born on third base was granted. She makes the trump spawn look self-aware.
      I know she often goes off on late-term abortion, to the rage of, you know, doctors. ABC should really be shamed for letting Princess Budweiser, Daughter of John McCain, to pontificate unchallenged about medicine with only a couple of aging ex-standups to argue against her.

      Reply

